7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Prime Rib Dinners for Christmas

Prime Rib is such a quintessential Christmas meal—turkey might be more common, and ham a reliably tasty option, but Prime Rib is special. Served with traditional sides like mashed potatoes and gravy and even Yorkshire Pudding for those who want a classic meal, this cut of meat is melt-in-your-mouth tender and utterly delicious. If you prefer a slow cooked roast beef this holiday season, there are several restaurants serving up delicious options for those who want something a little different. Here are seven restaurant chains where the Prime Rib dinners are a true festive event.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The 16 oz. Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is a show stopper: pecan-wood fired, then crusted and caramelized to your preference from medium-rare to well-done, topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish. Those who prefer to enjoy Prime Rib at home can grab a Holiday Feast For Four to-go, featuring a 3 lb Prime Rib served with au jus, soup and salad, two sides, and a loaf of homemade bread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

The Slow Roasted Prime Rib at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is available on Saturday and Sunday only and very much worth the wait. Each steak is hand-carved, herb-rubbed, and served with homemade au jus, plus creamy horseradish sauce by request. “We got the ribeye, prime rib, ribs, fish, and the tuna appetizer. The meat was cooked to perfection and had a lot of flavor,” one diner said.

Chart House

Chart House has a lovely Herb Crusted + Slow Roasted Prime Rib served with garlic mashed potatoes. “The best meal I can remember! The prime rib was perfect and cut it like butter! Hubby had a very generous NY steak and all was cooked to absolute perfection,” one Redondo Beach-based diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a beautiful Prime Rib dinner for a true Christmas treat. “My favorite place for prime rib.. fun place and a full plate of food. The rolls and butter are yummy,” one diner said. “Perfection,” another added.

801 Chophouse

The 801 Cut Bone In Prime Rib at 801 Chophouse is a wonderful meal to enjoy at Christmas. “The food was excellent beyond my expectations. It has world class prime rib steak. Mine was cooked to perfection,” one guest raved.

Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Visiting Lawry’s the Prime Rib at Christmas feels like stepping into an idyllic Victorian dream of the holidays. “Have been coming to Lawry’s for years. Love everything about it. The prime rib, martinis and service is the best,” one diner said.

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar

Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar has beautiful Slow-Roasted Prime Rib on the menu (aged Mid-Western beef, au jus, and smashed potatoes). “10/10 dining experience,” one guest shared. “Prime Rib, mashed potatoes, broccoli, Pomegranate martini, salad, and carrot cake (warm) were all pure perfection. I’m a picky diner so correct temperature, well seasoned, and aesthetically plated foods that meet, let alone exceed, my expectations are rare.”