7 Prime Rib Meals With the Best Value at Chain Restaurants Right Now

Slow-roasted, melt-in-your-mouth prime rib is never going to be the cheapest steak on the menu, but there are certain restaurants where you absolutely will get your money’s worth and more. This prime cut of meat is exceptionally delicious, with a beautiful taste and texture diners can’t get enough of. So where are the really good value prime rib meals to be found? Here are seven chain restaurants offering the best value for prime rib meals.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib is $30.99 for 12 oz of meat, roasted to perfection and served with two sides. This is by far the lowest price for prime rib from the big chains. Diners can opt to “smother” their steaks with blue cheese crumbles, Jack cheese, or sauteed mushrooms and onions.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib offers a Classic Prime Rib Dinner which includes the Famous Original Spinning Bowl Salad, Mashed Idaho® Potatoes, Whipped Cream Horseradish, and Yorkshire Pudding. The California Cut is $55 for the meal and worth every penny, diners say. Going to Lawry’s is an experience, and great value for the price.

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar

Alexander's Kitchen & Bar offers a slow roasted Prime Rib made with Aged Mid-Western beef, au jus, and smashed potatoes for $44.

Chart House

Chart House has a delicious Herb Crusted + Slow Roasted Prime Rib served with garlic mashed potatoes. The Captain Prime Rib is $50 and the Callahan is $55, both are absolutely delicious. “The Prime Rib was savory, melt in your mouth goodness cooked to perfection, with a side of well seasoned garlicky three potato mash,” one diner said.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille serves a delicious Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner for $49, available from 4 p.m. to close. “We have reinvented what prime rib can be with our twist on the traditional,” the chain says. “A 16 oz. Caramelized Prime Rib, Pecan-wood-fired, then crusted and caramelized to your preference from medium-rare to well-done, topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish cream.”

801 Chophouse

801 Chophouse is on the more steep side for pricing—the Single Cut Prime Rib is $69 but well worth it. “The food was excellent beyond my expectations. It has world class prime rib steak. Mine was cooked to perfection,” one diner raved.

Cattlemens Steakhouse

Cattlemens “Sizzling Prime Rib” has a ​​9 oz. Trim Cut for $35.99. Each order comes with all-you-can-eat Salad, hot Sourdough Bread, Ranch-Style Beans, and your choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, or French Fries.