4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Prime Rib, According to Steak Lovers

Juicy, tender, and flavorful, there are few cuts of meat more delicious and satisfying than a beautifully cooked prime rib. Slow-roasted to perfection, going out for this steakhouse classic feels like an event—truly something a little more special than your everyday sirloin. Prime rib is not the most budget-friendly steak so you want to make sure you’re getting the good stuff, and that’s where the opinions of other diners is invaluable. Here are four restaurant chains with the best prime rib you can get.

Lawry’s

Packed with charm and old-school elegance, Lawry’s is a Los Angeles institution with locations across the globe is infamous for carving up and serving the best prime rib and sides right at your table. “It’s no secret! Simply the best prime rib in the country hands down,” one diner raved. “You go for the prime rib. No other steak. No fish. Prime rib with some horseradish,” another said.

Texas Roadhouse

The prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is a fan-favorite menu item at a chain where pretty much every steak is already a bit hit. “I am mostly a ribeye guy, but sometimes I will get the prime rib here for a nice change of pace and have never regretted the decision,” one fan said.

Chart House

The Slow Roasted Prime Rib at seafood chain Chart House is absolute perfection, diners say. “I’m not a seafood person, but I still come here for the Callahan prime rib and the bread,” one fan said. “Me and my wife, my daughter went on my wife’s birthday. I had the prime rib. It was absolutely delicious,” another shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

801 Chophouse

801 Chophouse offers an outstanding Single Cut Prime Rib or 801 Cut Bone In Prime Rib customers love. “The food was excellent beyond my expectations. It has world class prime rib steak. Mine was cooked to perfection,” one diner said. “Food was delicious and the prime rib was the best I’ve ever had,” another agreed.

What Makes Prime Rib So Special?

So what is it about prime rib that makes it so delicious? “The magic of prime rib lies in its flavor and texture,” say the experts at Lawry’s. “The generous marbling throughout the meat ensures a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth experience. This internal fat imparts a deep, beefy flavor that is hard to match, while the rib bones add additional flavor and moisture to the meat. Many chefs and home cooks prefer bone-in prime rib for this reason, as bone-in prime rib is favored for its ability to insulate the meat during cooking, resulting in more flavorful and tender meat.” While not chain restaurants, special mention must be made to Keens Steakhouse in NYC and House of Prime Rib in San Francisco for serving up exceptional prime rib.