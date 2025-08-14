7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Prime Rib

Prime rib dinners always feel like a special-occasion event—even people who usually choose other cuts of steak agree there’s something very luxurious about a perfectly cooked Prime Rib served up with delicious sides. Not every steakhouse has this cut on the menu, but those who do know what they’re doing, serving up quality slow-roasted melt-in-your-mouth steak. Here are seven restaurant chains (both in the high-end category and more affordable options), with the best Prime Rib you can get.

Texas Roadhouse

The Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib is “The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched. It’s always tender, flavorful and doesn’t break the bank. Pretty hard to beat for a chain honestly,” one fan said. “Roadhouse prime rib is the best I’ve ever had and I’ve eaten at some of the “best” prime rib restaurants in the country,” another agreed.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib specializes in beautifully cooked Prime Rib, carved tableside for every guest. “In my humble opinion you get a great and filling meal and the prices are pretty reasonable,” one Redditor said. “For example, if you get the Lawry’s Cut Prime Rib meal you get some sides with that like creamed corn and creamed spinach and mashed potatoes and Yorkshire Pudding (which is delicious) and a salad and it’s around $65.00. Seriously, you can eat a big and delicious meal (excellent quality food) for a reasonable price at a restaurant like this.”

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar has a fan-favorite Slow-Roasted Prime Rib on the menu. “I have to give this place its props,” one Memphis-based fan said. “Top notch food, service, and management always seems to be out and about with customers. I’ve been coming for years and they rarely miss, and if they do they make it right fast. Cleanest kitchen in the city – take a look for yourself when you’re waiting to your table. Just left with the wife and they crushed it tonight.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chart House

Chart House has a delicious Herb Crusted + Slow Roasted Prime Rib on the menu. “Our dinner choices tonight were prime rib cooked to perfection and the macadamia nut crusted chicken which was just okay since it was not crispy. The views of Dana Point Harbor and the ambience of the Chart House are beautiful and makes for a nice evening out,” one Redditor said of the Dana Point location.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has a 16 oz. Caramelized Prime Rib Dinner on Thursdays only, from 4pm to close. Each pecan wood-fired Prime Rib is crusted and caramelized, topped with Perry’s Steak Butter, and served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish. “Paired with a wedge salad, Brussels sprouts, whipped potatoes, a glass of Perry’s Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, and finished with the decadent Chocolate Cherries Jubilee, this meal was unforgettable,” one fan said.

801 Chophouse

801 Chophouse has both a Single Cut Prime Rib and 801 Cut Bone In Prime Rib on the menu. “The prime rib was the best I have ever had!” one happy guest said. “Every bite was tender and buttery, outstanding service and wonderful food. Definitely recommend for a great dining experience.”

House of Prime Rib

While technically not a chain, House of Prime Rib needs to be included for offering some of the best prime rib steaks on the West Coast. “As a regular HOPR diner, the one “secret” option I’ll call out is getting your prime rib seared. Same juicy flavor, same tender dry-aged meat, but seared to add a beautiful crust and enhance the overall experience. Give it a try, you won’t regret it!” one Redditor said.