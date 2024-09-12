9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Ramen

Ramen is more than mere instant noodles. In a restaurant setting, ramen refers to the beloved Japanese-style noodle soup, which has become increasingly popular in the U.S. for its rich, savory broth and hearty ingredients.

As a global comfort food, it checks almost every box. When you order classic ramen at a restaurant, you can expect a steaming bowl filled with thin wheat noodles, topped with ingredients like tender slices of braised pork, soft-boiled eggs, nori, and fresh green onions. The broth is the base of the dish and there are several styles, including rich, creamy pork-based tonkotsu, a lighter soy-based shoyu, and of course, spicy miso.

There are variations beyond broth when eating ramen, no matter what purists think! Many restaurants offer chicken versions as well as vegetarian takes on the comforting classic. With the rising popularity of ramen, there's also been a rise in restaurants serving the dish, including reliable chain restaurants across the country filling bowls of broth for eager diners. Ahead, find our choices for the best chains serving this delicious dish.

Jinya Ramen Bar

Founded in Tokyo, Jinya Ramen Bar expanded to the U.S. in 2010, and has since grown to 60 locations. The chain emphasizes authentic Japanese flavors with a modern twist and is known for its rich, slow-cooked broths, like creamy tonkotsu, spicy chicken, and wonton ramen featuring soft dumplings stuffed with chicken and shrimp.

Kyuramen

New York City entrepreneur Gary Lin enjoyed ramen so much that he studied the craft of ramen-making and traveled to Japan to taste different styles. He founded Kyuramen in 2014, and today the chain has nearly 40 locations in every region of the U.S. Kyuramen offers everything from traditional tonkotsu and miso ramen to innovative, house-specialty flavors—such as Korean Kimchi Ramen.

Momosan Ramen & Sake

This popular ramen restaurant chain is owned by celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto, and offers a casual dining experience with a focus on great flavor. The menu features a variety of ramen options, with rich, flavorful broths and high-quality ingredients, like tonkotsu, chicken, and miso. Beyond ramen, Momosan also serves a selection of appetizers, sake, and other Japanese-inspired dishes, but you'd be remiss to skip the Iron Chef's ramen when dining at the restaurants locations in California, Hawaii, New York City, Boston, and Seattle.

Mecha Noodle Bar

The first Mecha Noodle Bar opened in 2013 in Connecticut, and it quickly gained popularity due to its unique approach to traditional Asian street food. The chain's name is a combination of the Vietnamese word "mì," which means noodles, and the Japanese word "cha," which refers to tea. Merging the two represents the fusion nature of the restaurant, which now has locations along the East Coast, and in Colorado and Ohio. Focusing on ramen and pho, Metcha offers slurpable bowls like rich tonkotsu ramen made with 24-hour pork broth, spicy beef ramen, and Kai Miso Ramen with fried soft shell crab, lobster tail, and shrimp.

Wagamama

Founded in 1992, Wagamama was inspired by traditional Japanese ramen bars but offers a contemporary-style casual dining experience with a fun open kitchen cranking out Asian-inspired cuisine. With restaurants in Florida, New York, Massachusetts, Texas, and Virginia, Wagamama is serving its fusion-style ramen—think chili shrimp and kimchi ramen—to happy noodle lovers across the country.

Marafuku Ramen

With multiple locations in California, New York, and Texas—plus, a Las Vegas spot opening soon—this growing mini-chain prides itself on delivering an authentic Japanese dining experience. Marafuku is known for rich, creamy pork bone broth, thin noodles, and carefully prepared toppings like chashu pork, soft-boiled eggs, and fresh vegetables.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ippudo

An instant hit upon opening in New York City's East Village back in 2008, Ippudo was founded in Japan back in 1985 and is one of the top ramen chains worldwide. The restaurant is slowly expanding deeper into the U.S. market, operating 11 locations in New York and California. Ippudo is well known for its tonkotsu ramen and has been described as the most famous tonkotsu ramen shop in Japan. You won't find any fusion bowls here, just hearty tonkotsu, shoyu, and miso-based soups with Japanese noodles and slow cooked pork.

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

With locations around the world, Hokkaido Ramen Santouka is a global brand that's gaining a foothold in the U.S. as well, currently operating in Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington State. The restaurant started in 1988 with a single restaurant in Hokkaido, Japan, and its Boston location often sees a line down the block. The chain is known for its delicate snow white-colored shio ramen, but also serves other styles, including spicy miso.

Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya

Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya was founded in 2010 and has been growing ever since, now with 16 domestic locations in Oregon, Washington State, Texas, and Illinois. The restaurant's ramen broth is made by slow-roasting chicken and pork bones to remove fat and odors, then simmering for 15 hours, creating a rich, flavorful base for its soups. Kizuki's most popular bowl is the garlic tonkotsu shoyu ramen, and the chain offers unlimited clear, unsalted broth with each bowl. This allows diners to personally adjust the flavor and richness of their broth for a custom experience!