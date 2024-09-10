9 Best Restaurant Chain Deals You Can Score Right Now

The summer of 2024 has been the season of value meals. Over the past few months, fast-food chains like McDonald's and Burger King have sought to alleviate mounting complaints about rising food prices by launching discounted meals. However, the value wars haven't been limited to fast-food joints. Sit-down restaurants have also been rolling out meal deals of their own.

Some spots have revived fan-favorite promotions. Others have launched brand-new ones. And you can't forget about the deals that, thankfully, never leave restaurants. Unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks, anyone?

The next time you consider dining out or ordering in, why not pocket some savings, too? Read on to discover nine of the best restaurant chain deals you can score right now. As always, prices may vary by location.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden may be best known for its unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks, but it also receives plenty of hype for its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl. This popular deal returned to menus at the end of August and starts at $13.99—the same price tag since 2022.

As part of this deal, Olive Garden customers receive never-ending servings of pasta dishes, which feature their choice of pasta, sauce, and toppings. As with any other dine-in experience, this meal comes with unlimited breadsticks, plus a choice of soup or salad. The Never-Ending Pasta Bowl will be available until Nov. 17, so you have just over two months to enjoy unlimited quantities of fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, and more.

Applebee's

Football season has finally kicked off, and Applebee's is helping fans celebrate with a popular limited-time deal: 50-cent boneless wings. With this offering, customers can order boneless wings, which clock in at just 50 cents each. That means a five-piece order is just $2.50, a 10-piece order is $5, and a 20-piece order is $10.

These crispy breaded pieces of chicken are tossed in one of six flavors: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, or Honey Pepper. The 50-cent boneless wings are now available for both dine-in and takeout customers.

Additionally, Applebee's fans can pair their wings with one of the new $10 NFL Buckets, which come in two varieties: M.V. Tea and Captain's Kickoff. The former features Smirnoff Vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Crown Royal Whiskey, triple sec, and premium lemon sour topped with cola, while the latter combines Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, creme de banana liqueur, grenadine, orange, pineapple juice, and Starry. There's also the $5 Spiked Sangria, which is made with Barefoot Moscato, Smirnoff Vodka, strawberry, pineapple, and Starry.

Outback Steakhouse

If you're in the mood for Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie or a center-cut sirloin, you'll want to swing by Outback. The Australia-themed steakhouse chain recently launched its three-course Aussie Aussie Aussie deal, which starts at $14.99. This meal comes with a choice of soup or salad, an entrée like the Bloomin' Burger or Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp, and a slice of New York-style cheesecake. This new deal is available for dine-in customers for a limited time.

Logan's Roadhouse

For some casual comfort food, head on over to Logan's. The steakhouse chain is currently offering its Wednesday Steak Break deal, which includes a six-ounce mesquite-grilled sirloin, two select sides, and a soft drink for just $12.99.

In addition to this weekly promotion, Logan's offers another enticing special on Thursdays: free popcorn shrimp with the purchase of any mesquite-grilled steak. And for a deal you can score every day, the chain serves American Roadhouse Meals, which include an entrée and two sides for $10.99. This is available from 3 to 6 p.m. You'll want to note that all three deals are only for dine-in guests and are unavailable in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Augusta, Ga.

BJ's Restaurant & Brew House

What would a trip to BJ's be without sinking your spoon into the iconic Pizookie? In addition to the dessert's mouthwatering flavor, BJ's is making this menu item even more inviting by including it in a new deal. The latest offer includes a choice of eight entrées, such as the Chicken Parmigiana Pasta or Southern Fried Chicken, plus one personal Pizookie dessert. Choose from options like the Chocolate Chunk, Strawberry Shortcake, or Salted Caramel Pizookie. This meal costs just $13 and is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Denny's

At the end of August, Denny's brought back its $2 $4 $6 $8 value menu, but this time, it includes a new $10 category. Within each price level, customers can order different meal add-ons or choose from a selection of dishes that start at their designated price point. For instance, the $2 category lets customers add a stack of buttermilk pancakes or two slices of brioche French toast to their meal. Meanwhile, at the $6 category, customers can opt for all-you-can-eat pancakes or order the Everyday Value Slam. The latter includes a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of brioche French toast, or biscuits and gravy, plus two eggs and a choice or bacon or sausage.

Red Lobster

Beyond the uber-popular Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, there's another shrimp promotion worth keeping on your radar: Shrimp Your Way. With this deal, Red Lobster customers can order three shrimp dishes and one side for just $20. Choose from options like the garlic shrimp scampi, grilled shrimp, and Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp.

In addition to the "Choose 3," customers can opt for the Choose 2 or Choose 4 for one less or one more shrimp dish for $17 or $27, respectively. However, prices may vary. There's also the Shrimp Your Way Choose 4 Bundle, which includes four shrimp dishes, a side, two beverages, and six Cheddar Bay Biscuits for $27.

Red Robin

Calling all cheeseburger fans! Red Robin is dishing out $10 Gourmet Cheeseburgers every Tuesday as part of a limited-time deal. Each burger is paired with a side of bottomless steak fries. This deal only applies to Red Robin's Gourmet Cheeseburger and is available for dine-in customers at participating restaurants. The chain also takes $3 off select appetizers, 10-inch Donatos Pizza, and gourmet milkshakes every Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. as part of a happy hour deal at participating restaurants.

Chili's

In addition to offering a different margarita for just $6 every month, Chili's has another popular deal: 3 For Me. As part of this promotion, which starts at $10.99, guests will receive a beverage, starter, and main course. Choose from dishes like the new Big Smasher Burger, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, or Cilantro-Lime Carne Asana. For an additional cost, you can upgrade this meal by ordering a margarita, Dip Trio, or cheesecake.