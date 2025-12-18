5 Restaurants Serving the Best Rib Sandwiches

Fans reveal the restaurant chains serving rib sandwiches worth ordering again.

When was the last time you had a rib sandwich that made you think, I should get this more often? Usually outshined by staple fast-food items like cheeseburgers and fried chicken, a good rib sandwich is well worth hunting down and makes a nice alternative to traditional drive-thru fare. So where are the rib sandwiches fans are raving about? Here are five spots where these savory sandwiches are the best.

Dreamland BBQ

Dreamland BBQ offers a Rib Sandwich made from tender, hickory-grilled ribs cooked perfectly over Alabama hickory wood and generously slathered with Dreamland barbecue sauce. “Each bite is a savory symphony of flavors, with a slight pull from the bone,” the chain says.

Saddleback BBQ

Saddleback BBQ‘s award-winning Rib Sandwich is a fan-favorite item. “The Rib Sandwich starts with the ribs. The de-boned baby back ribs are smoked using a blend of Michigan hardwood for four to six hours. They are then topped with the out Sweet and Savory barbecue sauce, and homemade pickles and onions then placed on a sesame seed bun,” the restaurant says.

A&R Bar-B-Q

Memphis-based A&R Bar-B-Q has a delicious Pork Rib Sandwich on the menu. “Want some good ole-fashioned bbq? Then this is the place! Friendly and fast service. Even the desserts are delicious and fresh. From the ribs, rib tips, pulled meat sandwiches and all the side dishes are delicious,” one fan said.

McDonald’s

Another here today, gone tomorrow menu item, the McDonald’s McRib has a staunchly loyal following. “If you like saucey BBQ and simple sandwiches, the McRib is in my opinion good. It’s a pork patty, slathered in BBQ sauce, with pickles and onions. Add bacon, and it might just be the perfect BBQ sandwich,” one fan said.

Arby’s

First of all, did you know Arby's sells a Real Country Style Rib Sandwich Bolo? Talk about the perfect gift for that person who has it all. Anyway, the Rib Sandwich is (was?) a limited time-only treat that will hopefully make a comeback. "I was just wondering yesterday when the rib sandwich would be back. I was stunned by how good the quality was when I had it last year," one fan said.