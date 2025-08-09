7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ribs

“I want my baby back, baby back, baby back, I want my baby back, baby back, baby back…” Now that I’ve got that song stuck in your head for the next two weeks, you’re probably thinking when was the last time I got some really good ribs, and where can I get some really good ribs right now? If you’re craving this messy, delicious dish, there are plenty of nationwide chains that serve up some seriously addictive ribs, whether it’s pork, lamb, or beef. All of these restaurants focus not just on exceptional cooking technique but high-quality, worth-the-money meat. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best ribs, according to happy customers.

Texas Roadhouse

Fans rave about the Texas Roadhouse fall-off-the-bone ribs. “I used to get their ribeye/half rack of ribs combo when I’d visit a buddy of mine in upstate NY. And I just ate there yesterday for the first time in years and it held up. TR does a great job,” one Redditor said. “It’s basically the only chain I still recommend to people. Great prices and great food,” another agreed.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse has amazing Baby Back Ribs, customers say. “Been eating Longhorn’s ribs for ages! Best around and always consistent!” one fan commented. “I get the full rack…They are even better reheated… I ask for a container of sauce to go and we always eat all the bread and ask for another that we take home! They will even give sweet teas to go!”

Chili’s

Not only is Chili’s responsible for that earworm of a song, the iconic Baby Back Ribs still hit the spot, guests say. “Had the ‘new and improved’ full rack of ribs today. Was really good,” one fan said. “By far the best ribs you can get at a chain restaurant IMO. Obviously they would be beat by a competent local bbq joint but overall they were very enjoyable. Nice exterior crust, very juicy, perfect texture (not fall off the bone), tasty sauce (though I do prefer dry rub), just some really good ribs.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse fans love the Outback Ribs, which are smoked, brushed & grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce. “For non-steak entrees best bang for your buck would be the ribs or the king/queensland pasta,” one helpful Redditor shared.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones Signature Baby Back Ribs are seasoned and hand-rubbed, house-smoked for 4 hours and flavored with a sweet and smokey BBQ sauce. “It’s a chain and I didn’t expect much, but for the price I can’t complain at all. Full rack of ribs, 4 wings, Mac, baked potato and toast. Wings were honestly fire. Ribs did not disappoint either tho I wish there was a bit more meat on them. Overall I would return again no doubt,” one Redditor said.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s ribs and riblets have a small but vocal fangroup who love the all-you-can-eat deals. “I LOVE their riblets platter replacing the coleslaw with smashed potatoes. Not the greatest ribs but for the price it’s top notch,” one fan said. “About once a year they do all you can eat riblets and I punish them for this mistake. I can go in and eat about 15 orders or riblets.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q has good ribs at a great price, fans say. “The ribs are excellent in my opinion,” one Redditor shared. “Rudy’s is about the best chain BBQ there is. Brisket is solid. Turkey is FANTASTIC,” another commented.