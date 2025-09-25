5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Rotisserie Chicken, According to Chefs

Want a good rotisserie chicken, but don’t feel like cooking? Sure, you can grab one from the store, but if you’re in the mood to eat out, rotisserie chicken can be hit or miss. Some restaurants serve it dry and not very flavorful, but there are others that deliver perfectly tender and seasoned. To find out the best spots to go, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs their go-tos. Here are five chains that go the extra mile, according to culinary experts.

Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical is a Florida-based chain that’s known for their delicious Latin-Caribbean, particularly Cuban, inspired dishes. According to Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, the chain has incredible rotisserie chicken.

“Pollo Tropical’s citrus marinated rotisserie chicken for its vibrant Caribbean flavors from pineapple, garlic, and lime, resulting in incredibly tender, smoky meat with charred, crispy skin,” he says.

El Pollo Loco

When it comes to chicken joints, there’s a lot of competition, but El Pollo Loco stands out with its healthy choices, quality food and good value.

“El Pollo Loco’s fire-grilled rotisserie style chicken excels with its zesty citrus and spice brine that locks in juices, delivering fall off the bone tenderness and a flavorful, a beautiful char with aromatics,” says Chef Andrew.

Boston Market

Boston Market has closed a lot of locations due to financial issues, but there’s still a few around and if you’re near one, try the rotisserie chicken.

“Their chicken has consistent seasoning balanced with a melange of herbs,” says Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten. “It is roasted slowly enough to retain the moisture in the meat, while simultaneously drying the skin to eating-pleasing levels.”

Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet is a Canadian casual chain that’s known for its rotisserie chicken with chefs, says Chef Andrew.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Swiss Chalet’s chicken excels in balanced chalet sauce seasoning, fall-off-the-bone tenderness, and a smoky, herb-crusted exterior that’s juicy inside—perfect for family-style meals.”

Costco

Costco is not a chain restaurant, but Chef Andrew says it’s one of the best places to go for rotisserie chicken.

“Costco’s Kirkland rotisserie chicken is the most consistent in quality, juicy meat that stays moist for days, and flavorful, crispy skin—making it a reliable go to for quick meals without sacrificing taste,” he explains. “No matter what Costco is always my backup plan for quick rotisserie chicken!”