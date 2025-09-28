7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Shrimp Po’boys

A Shrimp Po’boy is one of the most simple yet satisfying sandwiches: All you need is beautiful crispy fried shrimp, a fresh French baguette, toppings such as lettuce, tomato, and pickles, and a tasty remoulade sauce. This delicious New Orleans classic is incredibly popular and a staple in Cajun cuisine, and can be adapted to your taste. You don’t have to live in Louisiana to get excellent Po’boys (although it helps!). Here are seven restaurant chains with the best Shrimp Po’boys on the menu.

Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House has a few Shrimp Po’boy options on the menu: There’s the Grilled Marinated Shrimp Po-boy, which comes with grilled mushrooms and onions, a classic Fried Shrimp Po-boy, and the Fried Peace Maker Po-boy, which is made with olden fried oysters and shrimp, seasoned to perfection with Tabasco-infused mayo.

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Diners at Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar can choose from a few Shrimp Po’boy options: The Felix Special Po-boy, made with shrimp and oyster, the BBQ Shrimp Po-boy, made with New Orleans Style barbecued shrimp in a peppery butter sauce, and a regular Fried Shrimp Po-boy.

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Shrimp

The Original Oyster House

The Shrimp Po’boys at The Original Oyster House are served with French fries and cole slaw, and guests can choose to add cheese or two planks of applewood smoked bacon for a little extra. “This place was recommended by a friend who used to live in the area. What a great recommendation. The food is good, the service friendly, and the atmosphere is awesome,” one happy diner said.

House of Blues Restaurant and Bar

House of Blues Restaurant and Bar has a delicious Shrimp Po’boy on the menu, made with fried Cajun shrimp, French bread, spiced remoulade, lettuce, dill pickle, and tomato. Shrimp lovers can also enjoy classic Shrimp N’ Grits, made with sautéed shrimp, chipotle cream sauce, chives, crispy cotija cheese grit cake, and (by request) andouille sausage.

Half Shell Oyster Housee

The Po-boys at Half Shell Oyster House are pressed on Gambino’s French bread and served with lettuce and tomato on the side. Guests can choose between the regular Fried Shrimp Po-Boy or the Voodoo Shrimp Po-Boy, which is made with Gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in a unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has a yummy Fried Shrimp Po-boy on the menu, served with fries and hushpuppies. “The food is amazing, they have a 2 for $20 deal that is more food than we could eat as a couple,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried Fried Shrimp From 5 Restaurant Chains & the Best Were Juicy and Crispy

Fish City Grill & Half Shells Seafood

Fish City Grill & Half Shells Seafood serves up a Shrimp Po-boy made with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, and served on legendary Gambino’s French Bread. Guests who want to mix it up a little can also choose the Lobster & Shrimp Grilled Cheese, which is made with cheddar, jack, American, queso blanco, thick-cut bacon, sriracha, green onions, on grilled sourdough.