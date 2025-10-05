 Skip to content

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steaks, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the 5 restaurant chains that serve the juiciest, most flavorful steaks.
Avatar for Heather Newgen
By
Published on October 5, 2025 | 7:30 AM

No one wants to spend good money on a steak dinner only to end up with a tough, underseasoned, or overcooked cut of meat. Unfortunately, not all restaurant chains get it right when it comes to quality beef and proper technique. “The secret to the best cut of meat is working with a butcher who has access to superior beef that’s fresh, diverse in selection, supports the local community, and comes from farmers who practice responsible stewardship,” says Rosangela Teodoro, a butcher and owner of Teodora’s Boucherie Gourmande. “These factors truly impact the flavor and texture of the meat.” The right amount of marbling, color and firmness also make a great steak and to help you find the best spots for a satisfying cut—whether you’re celebrating or just craving a well-cooked meal—Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to steakhouse chains. From upscale dining rooms to more laid-back favorites, here are five chains that consistently deliver, according to the pros.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse


Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House
Jacque Manaugh / Shutterstock

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is a swanky steakhouse that’s beloved for its signature dishes like a butter cake and top-notch steaks.
“The steaks are wet-aged and broiled at intense heat for maximum flavor,” says Chef Kolby Kash, a self-taught chef and TV personality who has made appearances on MasterChef and TopChef spinoffs. “They get praise from me for attention to detail,” he adds. “The luxurious, fine-dining vibe elevates the experience, but the steak itself remains the star.”

The Capital Grille

exterior-the-capital-grille
Courtesy of The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is the ideal balance of elegance and comfortability, renowned steaks with an impeccable flavor and a focus on fresh ingredients. It’s another spot Chef Kolby enjoys. “Steaks at The Capital Grille are dry-aged, hand-cut in house by butchers,” he says. “The upscale service and consistency make it a favorite for me.”

Smith and Wollensky

Shutterstock

Smith and Wollensky is a classic steakhouse that’s known for its in-house dry-aging process, top-tier beef and old school charm. “I love Smith and Wollensky for their attention to detail, infamous USDA Prime dry-aged steaks and high temperature cooking technique, which makes for a tender, juicy steak that’s unforgettable,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Shutterstock

If you’re in the mood for steak and want a more casual vibe that’s easier on your wallet, LongHorn Steakhouse is a great option, according to former chef Barbara Robinson who now is Marketing Manager at WeatherSolve Structures. “My all-time go-to for a tender and flavorful steak is LongHorn Steakhouse, not because it tries to mimic the fine dining establishments but because it delivers an honest cut of beef that honors the fundamentals of steak cookery,” she says. “Their 18-ounce bone-in outlaw ribeye is always marbled, grilled over an open fire, and is presented with that ratio of crust and juiciness that is incredibly hard to attain on a large cut. Most chefs reject chains, but it is not easy to create a consistent level of tenderness and flavor in hundreds of restaurants.” She adds, “LongHorn has perfected that rhythm, and as a person who has managed kitchens and knows how hard it is to produce that standard at scale, it is quite impressive and deeply satisfying.”

Texas Roadhouse

Shutterstock

Texas Roadhouse is one of American’s favorite laid-back chains that has affordable prices and fancy steakhouse quality food. “I keep coming back to Texas Roadhouse anytime I want a tender, flavorful steak,” says Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten. “What really does it for me is the taste that speaks of tender preparation, good quality, and a steak that always appears well-charred on the outside but retains its juiciness on the inside.” She adds, “I love that these folks hand-cut their steaks daily. I swear this is what differentiates it from so many others. Seasoning is always something I pay attention to, and I love that they never rely on spices to do too much, so they give the meat its rightful taste.”

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
