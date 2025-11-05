7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Turkey Dinners for the Holidays

A nice turkey dinner with plenty of wonderful sides is something usually enjoyed at Thanksgiving or Christmas, but it’s a truly comforting and delicious meal at any time of year. If you can’t wait for the holidays to enjoy a beautiful plate of turkey with all the sides, there are plenty of chains where the turkey dinners are outstanding. Here are seven restaurants serving up savory, heart-warming turkey dinners for hungry diners.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins serves up a delightful hearty Butterball Turkey & Stuffing plate year-round: This entrée consists of oven-roasted slices of turkey breast served on seasoned sage stuffing and topped with turkey gravy. Served with tangy cranberry sauce and choice of two dinner sides, but certain locations may not offer customizable side options around Thanksgiving itself, so you’ll get what you like and like what you get (you’ll love it).

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel just announced its holiday offerings, including the Country Fried Turkey: Hand-breaded turkey tenderloin topped with herbed pan gravy. Served with two classic sides, cranberry relish, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Not exactly a traditional plate but it looks good!

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a reassuringly old-school Slow-Roasted Turkey & Dressing plate on the menu. The turkey is slow-roasted in the kitchen for hours with a savory blend of herbs and spices, and served with bread & celery dressing, homestyle gravy, cranberry relish, choice of two sides and dinner rolls. Very traditional, very nice.

Mimi’s Cafe

Mimi’s Cafe has a Slow-Roasted Turkey plate on the menu, consisting of turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing and orange-apple cranberry relish, and served with the choice of two sides. Sides include options like mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli, garlic spinach, and more.

Eddie Merlot’s

Eddie Merlot’s will be open on Thanksgiving itself with a very special traditional holiday feast. “We’ll be open from 11am-8pm and serving a special, three-course, turkey dinner with all the trimmings, as well as our dinner menu full of signature items,” the chain says.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s has a Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner on the menu as part of its “Comfort Classics”, as well as take-home turkey dinners for the holiday. “Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables,” the chain says.

Silver Diner

Silver Diner offers a fun take on the traditional turkey plate: The Koch’s Farm Free-Range Turkey Platter contains sustainable turkey over sourdough, rosemary-sage gravy, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, fresh veggies, and ginger cranberry-orange sauce. Each plate is served with the choice of soup, chili, side mixed green or Caesar salad.