5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Roast Turkey Dinners, According to Chefs

A well-made roast turkey dinner is the kind of comfort food that feels like home — but it’s not easy to do. From juicy, flavorful turkey to creamy mashed potatoes and perfectly seasoned gravy, every detail matters and some chains serve roast turkey dinners so good, they earn praise from professional chefs year-round. To find the best spots for roasted turkey meals, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum, where the pros go when they’re craving a classic done right.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s roasted turkey meal hits all the nostalgic notes and tastes like a homecooked meal. “Their oven roasted turkey breast is always consistent and slow cooked so they can achieve maximum caramelization,” says Chef Andrew. “It really is amazing when served with its cornbread dressing, gravy, and cranberry relish.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evan’s

Thanksgiving won’t be here for a few more weeks, but if you can’t hold out for your family feast, Bob Evan’s has a tasty Premium Celebration Platter that features everything you’d wantsSlow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & ham, buttered corn, freshly baked dinner rolls and slice of pumpkin pie. “For more than three decades, the casual chain has been mastering their craft of becoming self-proclaimed ‘turkey experts,’ and have done a brilliant job,” says Chef Andrew. “Their farm to fresh table approach guarantees the freshest ingredients, which is always appreciated.”

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Roast Turkey Dinners

Boston Market

Boston Market might be known for their rotisserie chicken, but their roasted turkey should not be ignored. The juicy turkey breast is slow-roasted and seasoned to perfect with your choice of two sides. “While Boston Markets are more difficult to find since many of their locations have closed, the roasted turkey is definitely worth a try–but keep in mind the meal isn’t available in every location,” says Chef Andrew.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House typically offers a seasonal roasted turkey meal that Chef Andrew says is a must-try. “Their turkey is considered very high end, tender and succulent,” says Chef Andrew. “The juices are really locked in and the flavor is perfect.”

Honey Baked Ham Co.

Honey Baked Ham Co. isn’t technically a restaurant chain–it’s more of a store that sells ham and turkey–but some locations have small café-style areas or deli counters where you can order lunch and the roasted turkey is great, according to Chef Andrew. “Yes their name is about ham, but their turkey comes roasted or smoked that’s hand-crafted in their stores and should not be overlooked,” he says. “Their turkey tends to be a strong pick when you want something tasty, relatively low effort, reliable, and good‑looking for holidays or gatherings.”