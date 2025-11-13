5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Waffles, According to Breakfast Fans

Fresh waffles are one of those delicious foods that can take a simple breakfast and elevate it to a real treat. Whether Belgian style or American style, sweet or savory, a made-from-scratch waffle should be crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. So where can diners go where they’re guaranteed to get amazing waffles every time? Here are five chains where the waffles are perfect, according to breakfast fans.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner serves up breakfast food diners rave over, including the best waffles and pancakes. “This is my second time here and I would absolutely give it 5/5 stars,” one diner who ordered waffles as part of their meal said. “The food servings are phenomenal and great prices. The service was great.”

Huddle House

The waffles at Huddle House are a fan-favorite item, like the Golden Waffle and the Strawberry Waffle. “I ordered the Golden Waffle Platter and the waffle and scrambled eggs with cheese were great,” one diner said.

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House has a large selection of delicious waffles on the menu, including the Pecan Waffle and Blueberry Waffle. "The best waffles I have had. I ordered the Blueberry Waffle which came with blueberry compote. The waffle was super soft and slightly moist and I preferred this texture to the crispy ones you get elsewhere. Everything is made from scratch on the same day; old traditions are gold," one diner raved.

First Watch

Diners love the Belgian Waffle at First Watch. “I got my regular Belgian Waffle with just the berry compote. My husband got the traditional breakfast with scrambled eggs, ham, breakfast potatoes and toast. Everything came out hot and delicious,” one happy diner raved.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe serves up amazing waffle menu items like the Chicken & Waffles plate and the Belgian Waffle. “First meal was the chicken and waffles. That chicken slapped!!!” one fan said. “It was so good! Seasoned to perfection! It comes with a honey chipotle syrup that pairs so well with the chicken. I have to say they can give any breakfast spot a run for their money on the chicken and waffles. It was superb!”