I Tried 12 Waffle Mixes & the Best Was Rich and Satisfying

It's hard not to perk up when the smell of sizzling waffles wafts by in the morning. Whether they're frozen waffles right out of the toaster or fresh-made restaurant waffles, you'll be hard-pressed to resist their rousing aromas, their adorable textured surfaces, and their trim, crispy edges. And it's even better when you serve your waffles with an array of toppings, from classics like maple syrup and butter to fun additions like chocolate sauce and fruit jam.

If you're planning a breakfast spread with homemade waffles as your centerpiece, however, a boxed mix is a great way to simplify your prep and get a head start in the kitchen. And there are plenty of options out there. From high-protein and high-fiber blends to gluten-free and whole-wheat options, it's hard to know which mix will produce the best-looking and best-tasting waffles to wow your guests (or just yourself).

To help cut through the confusion, I tested 12 of the most common store-bought waffle mixes. For this taste test, I prepared each mix according to the package instructions. Some called for oil and eggs, others for just water. I then prepared each mix on the same waffle iron and took a bite a few minutes after it was done—no maple syrup or butter to interfere with my taste buds (though many of the waffles desperately needed toppings).

Here's how these 12 boxed mixes ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the absolute best.

Carbonaut Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 45

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

This waffle mix is touted as having just 3 grams of net carbs—that's 13 grams of total carbohydrates minus 10 grams of dietary fiber—which is significantly less than the others in this test. Unfortunately, fewer carbs didn't equate to better flavor or texture. This mix cost me $9.99 at Whole Foods Market.

The look: These waffles were among the thickest I tested. They developed soft, rounded edges that were cute and sort of cartoonish looking. The edges also stayed quite pale when the top of the waffle was browned and ready.

The taste: The waffles tasted nutty and a bit like chickpeas–which made sense when I saw chickpeas listed as part of the protein blend (it's the second ingredient in the waffle mix). Unfortunately, the texture was the bigger issue here. The waffles were cake-like and heavy and crumbled to bits at the slightest touch, which made them difficult to transfer from the iron to a plate.

Hungry Jack Complete Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 130

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 3 g

Hungry Jack has several pancake and waffle mixes, and its buttermilk version is made with a touch of dried buttermilk powder. Otherwise, the ingredients are similar to the brand's Complete Belgian Waffle Mix. I picked up this mix for $4.99 at Stop & Shop.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: These waffles turned out uniform in shape and color. They were golden brown throughout and had nice defined divots and edges. Texture-wise, the edges were super crisp and the waffles were airy and almost too light to feel satisfying.

The taste: Despite the 6 grams of sugar per serving, these waffles lacked flavor. They were so light and crispy that it felt like I was eating air, and they desperately needed butter and maple syrup for moisture and flavor.

Kodiak Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 220

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 15 g

This waffle and pancake mix is made for those seeking protein at breakfast. Each serving includes 15 grams from whey protein concentrate and wheat protein isolate. Five grams of fiber is also a nice number to see in the morning. This mix cost me $6.99 at Stop & Shop.

The look: This batter didn't spread as much as the others; it's probably a better idea to make several smaller servings rather than the single large one I attempted. Even so, they took on a nice golden color that was slightly more whole-wheat looking than the more mainstream white flour waffle mixes I tried.

The taste: If you don't mind the flavor of whey protein in your waffles, these aren't bad. However, they're not what you imagine when you think of fluffy buttermilk waffles. They're wheaty tasting with a background note of slightly chalky protein powder.

Krusteaz Belgian Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 200

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 3 g

This Belgian waffle mix requires eggs, oil, and water, while other mixes just need water or sometimes water and oil. The egg enhanced the texture and lift of the waffles, but also impacted the flavor in an interesting way. It's also worth noting that each serving has a whopping 710 milligrams of sodium—that's 30% of the recommended daily value for breakfast. A box of this mix cost me $4.79 at Stop & Shop.

The look: These waffles turned out uniform and classic-looking. They have the crisp edges and airy center you expect from a Belgian-style waffle.

The taste: These are some sugary waffles. They were sweeter than most of the mixes I sampled, but the texture was so dry that you'd still need syrup or butter to really enjoy them fully. They also had a distinct eggy flavor.

Birch Benders Organic Buttermilk Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 140

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 3 g

This mix from Birch Benders requires oil and water for waffles (though you can make pancakes with just water). It's made with organic ingredients and doesn't skimp on sugar with 9 grams per serving. It does, however, contain more buttermilk powder than some of the other buttermilk-style mixes I tried. I paid $4.40 for the package at Whole Foods.

The look: These waffles came out paler than most. They were still crisp and cooked through, but took on minimal browning in the waffle iron. The batter also didn't spread as much as others nor were the waffles especially airy or lifted.

The taste: Surprisingly, I didn't find these waffles overly sweet. They're denser and thicker than most, and this batter was also one of the heaviest and thickest. These weren't the most flavorful, and I was looking for more buttermilk tang.

Pearl Milling Company Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 3 g

I liked that this box of waffle mix did not have a separate plastic bag inside. Instead, it has a handy spout that you pop open on the side of the box to pour out the mix. This mix cost me $4.99 at Stop & Shop.

The look: These waffles came out looking classic and golden brown. They had defined edges and divots and the batter spread evenly throughout the machine.

The taste: Though these waffles contain only 3 grams of sugar per serving—among the lowest of any in this test—they were still surprisingly sweet. They have the Belgian texture that's crisp and crunchy on the edges and airy in the center with more buttermilk tang than most buttermilk flavors that I tried.

Bisquick Original Pancake & Baking Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 150

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

This all-American classic baking mix can produce everything from strawberry shortcakes to dumplings to cheese balls. For waffles, you need milk, oil, and eggs. A box of this mix cost me $7.99 at Stop & Shop.

The look: These waffles cooked slightly less evenly than most in this test, with more color variation on the surface. The center was still cooked through and dry with no undercooked areas, however, and the batter spread evenly to the edges of my waffle maker.

The taste: The waffles weren't overly sweet or cloying, but they also weren't the most interesting flavor-wise. These were simple and slightly richer than some, but pretty mild-tasting and definitely in need of toppings.

Simple Mills Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 4 g

Simple Mills' pancake and waffle mix is gluten-free and made with almond flour and coconut flour instead of wheat flour. It's sweetened with coconut sugar. I paid $8.69 for this mix at Whole Foods.

The look: These waffles look quite different from the gluten-rich options I tried. They're darker brown and more crumbly. This was by far the thinnest batter I made, and it ran right out the sides of my waffle maker, making a bit of a mess. Still, the waffles browned evenly and the edges crisped up.

The taste: Simple Mills waffles were richer and heartier than most of the competition. They had a denser texture and I could taste the almond flour, which also probably helped these waffles stay moist in the center. They're lightly sweetened, not over-powering nor bland.

Arrowhead Mills Organic Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 120

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

This mix is made from organic whole-grain flour, which gives the waffles heft and a more nuanced flavor than your typical white flour mixes. I picked up a package for $7.49 at Whole Foods.

The look: These waffles had an orange-brown hue. The divots became significantly darker than the top surface, and the medium-thick batter spread nearly easily to the edges of the waffle iron.

The taste: I enjoyed the more interesting flavor of this whole wheat mix, though these waffles will likely not satisfy your sweet tooth. They're moist and flavorful with crisp edges and a substantial center that isn't full of air, like some of the white flour-based waffles I tried.

Bob's Red Mill Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 140

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 7 g

With 5 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein, it's impressive that this mix from whole grain experts Bob's Red Mill isn't touted as more of a health food. This mix has one of the better nutrition panels, thanks to its whole wheat flour base. I paid $6.39 for a package at Whole Foods.

The look: Though paler than many waffles I made for this test, these were classic-looking and delightfully crisp. The batter was thick and substantial but had no issues filling out my waffle iron.

The taste: These waffles were a bit tangy and had a more developed, nuanced flavor than others. The whole wheat isn't overpowering or too healthy tasting, and the waffles have a moderate amount of sweetness that's neither cloying nor too mild.

GoodWheat Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 120

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 5 g

This taste test came down to a tie for me, I'd happily eat waffles made with either of these top two mixes any day. GoodWheat waffle mix is shockingly high in fiber—8 grams per serving—but it doesn't have the odd texture or chalky flavor of a waffle mix that's been doctored up for nutritional purposes. I found this mix at Stop & Shop for $5.99.

The look: Though this thick batter didn't spread fully to the edges of my machine, it did produce wonderfully sturdy and thick waffles that cooked evenly and had just the right amount of crispness on the edges for crunch without being dried out.

The taste: I loved the tangy buttermilk-forward flavor of these waffles. They're sweeter than some and as a result, don't need to be drowned in maple syrup (though a drizzle would be nice). These waffles are delightfully moist and even felt heavier than most others in this test—a sign of a substantial waffle that you can really dig into.

Stonewall Kitchen Farmhouse Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 170

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

Stonewall Kitchen's farmhouse pancake and waffle mix comes in a cute resealable canister and was the only mix in this test that required an egg, water, and melted butter—the others all used oil. A container cost me $11.29 at Whole Foods.

The look: When you imagine a hot-off-the-griddle waffle, this is what you picture. These waffles were crisp on the edges with a dense, moist center and beautiful browning in every nook and cranny. The batter ran to the edges of the machine and cooked evenly.

The taste: The melted butter in these waffles made a big difference in the flavor department. They're richer and more satisfying, with a slight sweetness and substantial texture that's not too heavy or cake-like, nor barely there and airy. These farmhouse waffles strike the right balance of flavor, texture, and looks.