6 Breakfast Chains That Make the Best Waffles

Craving crispy golden waffles but don’t feel like cooking them from scratch all morning? While making your own is satisfying, so is going out to eat at a restaurant that knows how to deliver fluffy, creative—and, in some cases, downright iconic waffles. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to chains that whip up waffles, but not all are worth your time and money. That said, there are restaurants that know how to serve a good waffle and we found the six breakfast chains make the best waffles based on customer reviews.

Press Waffle Co.

Press Waffle Co. is a unique small chain that started off as a family owned food truck and is growing with six locations in Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Texas. Press Waffle Co. serves sweet and savory waffles that fans can’t get enough of. One Yelper wrote, “My favorite is The House, which has strawberries, whipped cream, Nutella and chocolate drizzled on it, and I add a dollop of ice cream, amazing! And my husband loves The American with bacon, egg and cheese on a waffle drizzled with syrup. What stands out is the quality of the food, hand whipped cream, thick sliced bacon and other meat selections. Each meal is loaded with plenty of toppings, no scrimping on toppings. And the liege waffle itself is like no other! Give Press a try, you won’t be disappointed.” Another Yelp reviewer shared, “Fantastic place with clever menu. Nashville hotChechen and waffles? Yes please! Cookie butter and Nutella? Can you say happy place? Even “stuffed” waffle breakfast sandwiches. Very vibey place as well. Def worth a visit!”

Waffle House

Waffle House is a true Southern icon. You can get breakfast 24 hours a day and people are obsessed with the pecan waffle. One Facebook reviewer wrote, “The Waffle House pecan waffle has ruined me for all other waffles. It’s just a fact of life at this point! I wanted to thank the gals at the 71st and Mingo location who made sure I had one to keep me going while we’re preparing for tomorrow’s pop-up at their Owasso location!! See y’all tomorrow at 11 a.m.!!! — at Waffle House.” The post got several responses with someone writing, “They’re a Li’l bit of heavenly taste to me! Addicting!!!” A second commented, “Those are the best to waffle houses In da world !!!! hands down !!!”

Another Broken Egg Café

Known for upscale takes on breakfast classics, this chain features chicken and waffles, which customers give high praises for. One Yelper recently wrote, “My boyfriend was craving chicken and waffles and I ordered the Monterey Power Omelette. I had a bit of my boyfriend’s plate and chicken tenders were crispy and juicy. The waffles at this restaurant is crispy on the outside and super light and fluffy on the inside. It’s not doughy or soggy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

First Watch

The Belgian Waffle at First Watch is a standout, according to fans. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Great food! great service! great experience all together! Had the Belgium waffle, it was delicious! Loved the convenience of paying at the front.” On a different Yelp page, another customer shared, “10/10 definitely coming back here! The waffle with jam was AMAZINGLY DELICIOUS! Also have to mention that was by far the fastest breakfast I’ve ever been served. Great service, great food!!!”

Bruxie

This California-based chain is reimagining waffle sandwiches with bold flavors and unconventional creative choices that’s earning glowing Yelp reviews. One person wrote, “I am a fan! Bruxie, please never change, you are the perfect cheat meal! Came here with my family over the weekend for dinner, upon my daughter’s request. Fried chicken. Waffles. And even a side of healthy salad. What more can you ask for? Ok, so the food was AMAZING. My husband’s waffle may have been the best waffle I’ve ever tasted. My daughter’s waffle fries were also so good. What makes their food so tasty is that they are fried to a perfect crisp. Even my salad tasted so fresh and tasty.”A second commented, “Best birthday brunch ever! The people working were so sweet, I walked up wearing my birthday headband and immediately were welcomed with a “Happy Birthday!” They also then offered me a free custard shake and I chose the PEACHES & CREAM SHAKE, DELICIOUS! It really made my day. We also got THE ORIGINAL CHICKEN AND WAFFLE with waffle fries and it was so good, lots of chicken, not too saucy, perfectly crispy. 5/5! Loved the ambience too. Old town Orange is so cute!”

Chick‑In‑Waffle

Chick‑In‑Waffle is a niche small chain with a few locations in Missouri and Kansas that offers a unique spin of the classic chicken and waffles by featuring crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders served on a fresh, iron-pressed waffle. Customers love it! One Yelp reviewer recently wrote, “Wow! So rich and savory!!! We drive by often and decided to have dinner for the whole family. My 3 and 8 years old ate more than they have this entire week!!! Licked their plates clean!! Nice big sides. The fries can easily feed 3 people…. My kids said the waffles were lights and “the best”. We will love movie nights with chick-in waffle.” A second commented, “I got the Canadian Buffalo waffle with queso fries on the side. The chicken was cooked perfectly and the waffle was soft and fluffy with great flavor from the syrup and ranch. The pickles also added a nice bit of crunch and flavor to the mix. Highly recommend!”