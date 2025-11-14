5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Warm Bread and Rolls

Starting a meal with soft warm bread rolls is slightly dangerous—when made with love and care, these classic sides are easy to fill up on at the expense of your actual meal. Some restaurants make from-scratch bread that is so delicious diners say they’re worth the trip alone. So where should carb-lovers go to get beautiful rolls that make a good experience great? Here are five restaurant chains where the warm bread and rolls are outstanding.

Texas Roadhouse

The iconic bread rolls at Texas Roadhouse are baked fresh every five minutes and served with honey cinnamon butter, and customers are constantly raving about them. “Honestly, it’s the rolls that get me in the door! I love the butter!!” one fan said. The internet is packed with people sharing their favorite copycat recipes for the rolls.

Logan’s Roadhouse

The bread rolls at Logan’s Roadhouse are legendary, and available to buy for your holiday meals. “Be the holiday hero and bring our famous rolls to Thanksgiving dinner! Don’t forget you can order them by the dozen already cooked or ready-to-bake,” the restaurant chain says.

Hartz Chicken Buffet

The rolls at Hartz Chicken Buffet are wonderful, customers say, perfectly complementing the fried chicken. “100% good chicken. It’s the same each time we go. Best rolls melt in your mouth,” one shared. ” Rolls are a must,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is famous for its made-from-scratch yeast rolls made throughout the day. “Love Love Love your home made rolls, I make sure I get a couple every time,” one diner said. “Always so delicious,” another agreed. The rolls are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and customers can’t get enough.

Golden Chick

The bread rolls at Golden Chick are always fresh and delicious, diners say. “The rolls are absolutely incredible,” one customer raved. “LOVE THE ROLLS! People were friendly when I went and I got fresh rolls and food,” another shared. “I love it!! Its the only place i know where you can get drive thru BAKED chicken! It’s delicious!” another raved.