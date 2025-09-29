There’s nothing better than freshly baked rolls, straight out of the oven. Or is there? Many shoppers maintain that frozen rolls are oftentimes as good if not better than those made from scratch. Luckily, there are lots of options, ranging from traditional dinner and crescent rolls to sweeter options. Here are the 7 best frozen rolls in the grocery store.

Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Rolls

Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Rolls are classic yeast rolls you rise and bake fresh at home. “Absolutely delicious! Taste very homemade. Brushed them with herb butter after baking and it was amazing. Loved the texture; so soft and fluffy!” writes a Target shopper. “These rolls are so easy to make. Just thaw, let rise, and put in the oven. I cooked the entire bag of 36 rolls, but you can use as little or as much as you want. They baked up to a beautiful golden brown, so soft, and utterly just tasted amazing. Added a little butter. Better than candy!” adds another.

Sister Schubert’s Dinner Rolls

Sister Schubert’s Dinner Rolls are beloved soft rolls that taste homemade straight from the oven.”These are the BEST frozen yeast rolls you will ever taste. They are so soft and taste completely fresh and homemade,” writes a Target shopper. “So easy to get ready and absolutely delicious. The only rolls my family uses,” another writes.

Pillsbury Grands! Big & Buttery Crescent Rolls

Pillsbury Grands! Big & Buttery Crescent Rolls are fluffy, buttery rolls with a familiar flavor and texture that have been super-sized. “I have always loved Pillsbury’s crescent rolls. The Grands are great because they are even bigger than the regular ones…more room for extra butter,” writes a shopper. “We love Grands crescents. They’re soft and extremely tasty. I sometimes add garlic and butter to the inside depending on what’s for supper. They can also be used to create desserts. I will not buy any other brand,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Restaurant Chains With Free Rolls That Keep Customers Coming Back

Pepperidge Farm Dinner Rolls Stone Baked Artisan French

Pepperidge Farm Dinner Rolls Stone Baked Artisan French are reliable frozen rolls with a classic bakery-style taste. One shopper says they normally go to Panera for a crispy French baguette. “I discovered this amazing frozen French little baguette taste amazing crispy in 8 minutes they are ready and believe me if you like hard bread these are the one for dinner highly recommend it,” they wrote on the Acme website. “I just had these last night! They are SO GOOD! They are super quick and easy, just toss them in the oven for however long it says on the bag (about 10-20 minutes), and they’re done! Perfect, hot rolls that are crispy on the outside and soft and bouncy on the inside. I like to cut mine in half most of the way through, cut two small pieces of salted butter, stick the pieces in the roll and close it, all while it’s still very hot so the butter melts throughout the roll. It’s sublime that way. My boyfriend ate himself sick on *5* of these rolls last night. He was happy, though. These go really well with meals, too! I particularly love them with a poppy seed chicken recipe my ex’s grandmother made. Use the rolls to soak up the extra sauce, and it’s delicious! I highly recommend these rolls.”

Bridgford Parkerhouse Style Rolls

Bridgford Parkerhouse Style Rolls are soft, golden rolls perfect for holiday meals. “How can you have Thanksgiving without Bridgford rolls. This has been a staple for our family during the holidays and especially Thanksgiving and Christmas,” a Safeway shopper writes. “These were so easy to make,” another adds. “Fluffy, delicious dinner rolls.”

Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze, 12 Count

You don’t have to make a trip to the restaurant to enjoy Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze. “I almost don’t wanna say how fire these are because they’re already hard to find. But oh my God, we loved them. We ate the whole tray, just 2 of us. Just ate them as a snack. They were delicious. I don’t care if they’re exactly like the restaurant. We loved them, and they give plenty of cinnamon butter. So I am going to finish with these are terrible don’t buy them!! So there is more for us. I honestly wish they kept them in stock,” one Walmart shopper says. “These are absolutely amazing! We live 45 minutes for our closest Texas Roadhouse and about 25 minutes from the closest Walmart and buying these to have at dinner is a game changer! These will be a staple in our household now! The glaze it comes with isn’t too sweet and has that classic honey cinnamon flavor!” adds another.

Great Value Yeast Dinner Rolls

Walmart’s Great Value Yeast Dinner Rolls are a favorite of the store’s shoppers. “I got these accidentally one week. They were added to my pickup grocery order in error. They are fabulous rolls! I love them. My kids love them. Now, they’re on my grocery list every week,” one person writes. “These rolls were delicious. The directions give a range of 5-10 minutes and I took mine out right at 7 minutes and they were perfect. Don’t leave them in the oven too long or they probably get very hard or even burned. I only have baked two at a time and that makes them so easy because you don’t have to proof them and only need to cook the portion you want. We will definitely buy these rolls again,” adds another.