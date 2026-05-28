These breakfast chains serve egg dishes diners say outshine Cracker Barrel’s.

Diners love Cracker Barrel for every meal of the day. At breakfast, the Southern-inspired chain is known for having some of the best eggs of any restaurant. From fried and over-easy, served atop skillets piled high with potatoes, meat, and veggies, to fluffy omelets, you can’t go wrong with any of the egg offerings. However, other chains also serve delicious eggs. Here are 7 restaurant chains diners say have better breakfast eggs than Cracker Barrel.

First Watch

First Watch is one of my go-to spots for eggs, cooked fresh every time. The chain poaches eggs for Eggs Benedict, whips up omelets, scrambles, and fries, and makes eggs over easy. Chef Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger, and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, is a fan of the omelets. “First Watch is, for me, hands down one of the best national chains for omelets that taste fresh and made-from-scratch,” she recently told ETNT. “The eggs are soft and fluffy, not browned or dry. You can taste the real butter and fresh ingredients.” Diners agree. “I usually wouldn’t review a chain restaurant but First Watch is a solid brunch spot,” one diner said. “Stopped in today with a friend and got ‘The Works’ omelet. Food and service were very good. They also have good pancakes and French toast.”

Another Broken Egg

With a name like Another Broken Egg, you have to serve up fresh and delicious egg dishes. In addition to the regular items, you can get eccentric offerings, like the Lobster & Brie Omelet, a premium, rich brunch dish featuring sautéed lobster meat, creamy Brie cheese, and champagne butter sauce, while the Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelet features shrimp, crawfish & andouille, red peppers, tomato hollandaise, and green onions.

Snooze Eatery

One of the reasons Snooze continues to expand and grow in popularity is the next-level way the restaurant chain approaches eggs. It cooks up cage-free eggs in so many different ways, from endless benedicts to breakfast tacos, innovative omelets, over shrimp and grits, and even in a breakfast version of fried rice.

Big Bad Breakfast

Big Bad Breakfast, founded by James Beard-winning Southern chef John Currence, takes eggs seriously. “This was literally the BEST breakfast that I have ever had in a restaurant,” a TripAdvisor review wrote, after a meal. Another ordered a breakfast plate with scrambled eggs, sausage patties, hash cakes and a biscuit with sausage gravy. “It was absolute perfection,” they declared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House uses classic techniques and rich eggs to make its famous omelets, which can be customized with veggies, meats, and cheeses of your choice. “Their omelets are huge and they’re baked in the oven for a light, soufflé-like texture,” Chef Rena says. “They’re golden on the outside but soft and airy inside.” And, they are always stuffed to the max with meat, veggies, and cheese.

Egg Harbor Cafe

Egg Harbor Cafe serves cage-free artisanal dishes that keep diners coming back for more. One Yelper describes the hearty egg skillet as “loaded with flavor,” and raves about the avocado toast “topped with fluffy scrambled egg whites,” adding, “every bite was perfection. The whole brunch was absolutely delicious, and the service was so friendly and helpful!” Another adds that the farmers’ egg Benedict “was perfect . My picky husband chose his omelette with all of his favorite items. It has a beautiful farmhouse feel,” they wrote. A third adds, “their skillets are amazing.”

The Toasted Yolk

The Toasted Yolk is another great spot for egg dishes, including perfectly executed breakfast scrambles. One diner ordered the 2-Egg Deluxe Breakfast. “Every part of it was delicious,” a TripAdvisor reviewer writes. “I cannot make over medium eggs at home as well as this chef did!” another writes.