7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Biscuits and Gravy, According to Diners

These top restaurant chains serve up highly rated biscuits and gravy according to customers.

When it comes to comfort food, biscuits and gravy is as good as it gets: Savory seasoned sausage and hot flaky biscuits drenched in a creamy, peppery gravy that warms you up from the inside. This classic down-home dish is a favorite with home cooks for its simplicity and tremendous flavor, but many restaurant chains also serve up biscuits and gravy so good you will go back for more. Here are seven restaurants where diners absolutely love the biscuits and gravy.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has several outstanding comfort food classics on the menu, and the Sausage Gravy & Biscuits is no exception. “I love Bob Evans biscuits and gravy. Although no one makes biscuits as good as my Mawmaw did, theirs are my second favorite,” one diner shared.

Hardee’s

It’s rare to find a fast-food chain that serves biscuits and gravy but Hardee’s not only has this classic on the menu, the chain knocks it out of the park. The Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy platter is made with the chain’s freshly-baked biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. “They have the best biscuits and gravy. I love their steak biscuits!” one fan said.

Bojangles

Bojangles’ Southern Gravy Biscuit Combo is an open-faced, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit topped with delicious, country style sausage gravy, served with Bo-Tato Rounds®, and coffee or a medium drink. “Yes, I’ll go out of my way for biscuits and gravy. Add a side of eggs on top and you have my favorite breakfast. I love the biscuits and gravy at Bojangles. They are also nice enough to go ahead and put the egg in with the biscuits and gravy for me,” one fan said.

Whataburger

Whataburger‘s Biscuits and Gravy plate is another impressive fast-food breakfast diners rightfully praise. “Breakfast burger and biscuits and gravy are the best,” one fan said. “Believe it or not, Whataburger!! Jalapeño biscuits and sausage gravy,” another commented.

Perkins American Food Co.

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Perkins‘ spin on biscuits and gravy is definitely one to try: The Country Sausage Biscuit Breakfast is a hearty meal made with two fresh baked sausage biscuits topped with cream gravy and American cheese, served with two eggs, two Applewood smoked bacon strips and your choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes. “We had a great breakfast this morning at Perkins. Had the Country Sausage Biscuit breakfast. Very good and filling,” one fan shared.

Wendy’s

Did you know Wendy’s has Sausage Gravy & Biscuit on the breakfast menu? Described by the restaurant as “what Southern hospitality tastes like”, this meal is made with a fluffy buttermilk biscuit smothered in white pepper gravy and grilled breakfast sausage. “Been craving Biscuits and Gravy lately for breakfast lately and have tried nearly all the local FF offerings and Wendy’s by and far has the best,” one fan said. “The biscuit has been fresh and fluffy, gravy is warm and flavorful, and they chop up about an entire sausage patty to mix in. Solid item, then I use the potato wedges to dip and scoop up the remaining gravy in the bowl.”

Biscuitville

Biscuitville diners are big fans of the Sausage Gravy Biscuit: Hot, breakfast sausage gravy made with local pork sausage and served over a scratch-made, fresh-baked biscuit. “I loved the sausage gravy biscuit,” one fan said.