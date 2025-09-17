8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Biggest Steaks in America

Bigger isn’t always better, even when it comes to steak. However, if you go to dinner hungry, and only the biggest, juiciest, hunk of meat will fill you up, you have several options. Several chain restaurants serve big steaks, ranging from bone-in possibilities for a single person to massive hunks of meat designed for sharing. Here are 8 restaurant chains that serve the most enormous steaks in America.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for significant portions and reasonable prices, including massive ribeyes and porterhouse cuts. The restaurant offers a 12-, 14-, and 16-ounce Ft. Worth ribeye, “Very juicy and flavorful from the marbling throughout the steak,” and a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye. All are under $30, including sides.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is also known for serving delicious, lots of bang-for-the-buck steaks. The LongHorn®* Porterhouse, $34.99, is the “biggest steak in the game wearing our name!” says the restaurant. The 22 oz. Porterhouse “combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor.”

Outback Steakhouse

Over at Outback Steakhouse, where Aussie-inspired meat and sides are on the menu, if you want a large and in charge steak, it’s all about the Melbourne Porterhouse, a 22-ounce flavorful strip and filet tenderloin together. The massive piece of meat is served with two freshly made sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House is a Texas chain serving huge portions of premium beef. And, like the state’s motto, they are all about “go big or go home” when it comes to meat. If you want a huge piece, there are two options. The Silver Star Porterhouse, 22 ounces, and the Bone-In Ribeye, 21 ounces, will definitely fill you up.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse is an upscale chain serving massive tomahawk ribeyes. The biggest steak on the menu is the USDA Prime Tomahawk, 35 ounces of steak for $118. The big slab of meat is meant for sharing.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is considered by many (including myself) the best steak chain restaurant in the country. The elegant eatery offers a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $77, expertly carved by their in-house butcher.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Be hungry the next time you visit Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The chain serves a 24-ounce USDA Prime T-Bone and also a 26-ounce Cowboy Ribeye, a USDA Prime bone-in cut, that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse is a classic steakhouse chain famed for giant cuts of beef. The biggest piece of meat currently on the menu is the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye. If ordering for the table, consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye or the 28-ounce Empire Cut Bone-In New York Strip.