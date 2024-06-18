50 Highest-Calorie Restaurant Chain Meals—Ranked

Chain restaurants may not be the best restaurants in America, but they are convenient, reliable, and consistent. Even if you're not a frequent patron, chances are you've occasionally found yourself at one of America's many casual dining restaurants, like Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Cracker Barrel, TGI Fridays, or the Cheesecake Factory. But while the food they serve may be delicious, these chains are also infamous for offering a boatload of unhealthy, high-calorie meals that can quickly derail your nutrition goals.

Restaurants want you to return, so they want their food to be delicious. Unfortunately, they often accomplish that by packing in extra fat, oil, sugar, and salt, which can make the food almost addictively tasty. But with these extra ingredients come more calories; some popular restaurant meals contain upwards of 2,000 calories in a single order, more than some people should consume in an entire day. Regardless of whether you're watching your weight or following a diet plan, there are plenty of reasons to be mindful of what you order next time you find yourself at one of these establishments.

What are the risks of high-calorie restaurant meals?

For starters, the amount of calories you consume each day does matter. That's not to say that you should be obsessively counting calories or depriving yourself of the occasional indulgence, including many of the high-calorie restaurant meals on this list. But consistently consuming excess calories over time can interfere with hormone regulation and may increase your risk of things like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other serious diseases and medical conditions. But the amount of calories you consume isn't the only thing that matters. It's also the type of calories.

When you consume nutritious foods like vegetables, fruit, whole grains, lean meat, poultry products, and so on, you're consuming calories that provide your body with the nutrients and energy it needs. Conversely, many unhealthy restaurant foods are ultra-processed and lack the essential nutrients we need, so we end up consuming empty calories. That said, when it comes to deciphering whether a restaurant menu item is unhealthy, it's not just calories we need to look at.

What makes a restaurant meal "unhealthy"?

In addition to calories, there are a few other important factors that can make certain restaurant dishes particularly unhealthy:

Sodium: The FDA recommends limiting your sodium consumption to 2,300 milligrams per day, but you'll notice many restaurant meals far exceed this number, with some even doubling or tripling it! This can be harmful because, according to the FDA, too much sodium in your diet can lead to things like high blood pressure and heart disease.

Saturated and trans fat: Chain restaurant meals are often extremely high in saturated and trans fat because of certain oils, fats, and large servings of red meat. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends limiting your intake to around 13 grams per day to limit your risk of heart disease and support overall heart health, while the World Health Organization says to limit your intake of trans fats to no more than 2.2 grams per day. Many chain restaurant meals far exceed these limits.

Added sugars: Restaurants love to pack in added sugars to keep people coming back for more, but too much added sugar can greatly increase your risk for disease. That's why the AHA suggests women stick to no more than 25 grams per day and men to 36 grams. Be sure to check the nutrition information of your favorite meals for added sugars, as you'll often find them lurking in dishes you wouldn't expect.

Now that you know some of the things to look out for in these super high-calorie restaurant meals, we've compiled a list of 50 of the highest-calorie restaurant meals from popular chains across the country. We've ranked each meal by calorie count, starting with the "lowest" on the list (but still dangerously high) and ending with the highest-calorie restaurant meal we could find.

Read on, then check out The #1 Unhealthiest Order at 30 Fast-Food Chains.

TGI Fridays Whiskey Glaze Burger with Fries

Nutrition (Per burger, without fries) :

Calories : 1,140

Fat : 56 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 3,150 mg

Carbs : 117 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 85 g)

Protein : 40 g

The Signature Whiskey Burger from TGI Fridays has over 1,110 calories in the burger alone. But when you add on the side of seasoned fries, you're tacking on an additional 230 calories, meaning this meal could cost you close to 1,400 calories when all is said and done. (And let's be honest, who's going to TGI Fridays for a burger and skipping the fries?) The extraordinarily high sugar content is also nothing to scoff at.

10 Best & Worst Menu Items at TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays Fish & Chips

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,180

Fat : 72 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,840 mg

Carbs : 97 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 40 g

You'll notice quite a few fish and chips orders from various restaurants on our list, which isn't surprising when you consider that they're a basket full of fried fish and French fries. This one from TGI Fridays is 1,180 calories and has the exact amount of saturated fat recommended for an entire day.

The 5 Healthiest Fast-Food Fish Sandwiches—and 9 To Avoid

Red Lobster Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,190

Fat : 64 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 3,170 mg

Carbs : 86 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 66 g

The Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo Pasta from Red Lobster is a calorie-heavy beast of a meal, but calories aren't the only issue here—sodium is another. This meal has almost 1,000 milligrams more than the FDA's recommended daily value, and its saturated fat levels are double the daily value. Not only that, but you're consuming 3 grams of trans fat, and the WHO suggests limiting your intake to 2.2 grams per day (but say it's better to have zero, if possible).

The 10 Unhealthiest Red Lobster Orders

On The Border Dos XX 3 Fish Taco

Nutrition (Per 3 tacos) :

Calories : 1,200

Fat : 75 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g)

Sodium : 3,180 mg

Carbs : 93 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 33 g

You wouldn't think an order of three tacos would make the list of highest-calorie restaurant meals, but these Dos XX Fish Tacos from On the Border may surprise you. Made with deep-fried, beer-battered shrimp and creamy red chile sauce and served with refried beans and rice, this meal tops out at 1,200 calories and over 3,000 milligrams of sodium.

All of On the Border's tacos are over 1,000 calories, but you can try their new Fresh Guacamole Border Bowl for only 640 calories or their Mexican Grilled Chicken for less than 500 calories.

The 25 Saltiest Restaurant Meals in America

Buffalo Wild Wings Cheese Curd Bacon Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,210

Fat : 83 g (Saturated Fat: 35 g, Trans Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 2,790 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 68 g

Surprisingly, Buffalo Wild Wings' wings are one of the more tame menu items when it comes to calories. The same can't be said about their Cheese Curd Bacon Burger, which clocks in at over 1,200 calories and has double the amount of trans fat the WHO recommends as the daily max.

The Best & Worst Buffalo Wild Wings Orders

Friendly's Honey BBQ Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,239

Fat : 69 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g)

Sodium : 2,562 mg

Carbs : 98 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 56 g

You'll see quite a few menu items from Friendly's on our list, and that's because healthier items are hard to come by at this diner and ice cream chain. Their Honey BBQ Burger, for example, has over 1,200 calories, 24 grams of saturated fat, and over 2,500 milligrams of sodium.

Even most of the salads at Friendly's are over 1,000 calories, but you can try their Soup and Salad combo with Tomato Soup, which will keep your calories below 500 if that's something you're aiming for.

The Unhealthiest Order at 10 Major Ice Cream Chains

IHOP Colorado Omelette

Nutrition (Per omelet) :

Calories : 1,270

Fat : 100 g (Saturated Fat: 36 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 2,630 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 74 g

You may think omelets are a safe bet because they're just eggs, cheese, veggies, and meat, right? But restaurant omelets are typically super calorie-heavy, like the Colorado Omelette at IHOP, which is made with bacon, pork sausage, ham, and shredded beef, and contains over 1,200 calories and 100 grams of fat.

The 10 Best & Worst Orders at IHOP

Denny's The Grand Slamwich with Hashbrowns

Nutrition (Per meal, with hashbrowns) :

Calories : 1,300

Fat : 79 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 3,470 mg

Carbs : 94 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 52 g

Starting the morning with the Grand Slamwich from Denny's will put you over the edge on every nutritional point, including calories, fat, saturated fat, trans fat, and sodium. Instead, choose the Build Your Own Omelette option on the menu and choose things like egg whites, veggies, cheddar cheese, and turkey bacon.

The Best & Worst Menu Items at Denny's, According to Dietitians

McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 2,070 mg

Carbs : 158 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 36 g

With all of the breakfast options at McDonald's, there's really no reason to go for the Big Breakfast, which is loaded with eggs, sausage, pancakes, hashbrowns, and a biscuit for a grand total 1,340 calories! If you need a lighter breakfast option at McDonald's, try the Classic Egg McMuffin.

McDonald's Entire Breakfast Menu—Ranked by Nutrition

Applebee's Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,350

Fat : 54 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 3,230 mg

Carbs : 159 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 44 g)

Protein : 55 g

It's no surprise that a four-cheese mac and cheese dish topped with fried chicken tenders would have a ton of calories. The Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders from Applebee's may taste delicious, but this rich and heavy dish has 1,350 calories, and far exceeds the daily limits for sodium and saturated fat.

The 10 Unhealthiest Menu Items at Applebee's

Olive Garden Chicken & Shrimp Carbonara

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,370

Fat : 91 g (Saturated Fat: 47 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 2,050 mg

Carbs : 75 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 64 g

Carbonara is already a heavy, calorie-laden dish even when it's homemade, but when you get it from a chain restaurant like Olive Garden, the calories will quickly escalate. The calorie count in the Olive Garden Chicken & Shrimp Carbonara is scary enough, but the saturated fat here scares us the most. Forty-seven grams is more than three times the recommended daily limit set by the American Heart Association, and regularly consuming dishes like this can increase your risk of heart disease and high cholesterol.

12 Healthiest Dishes To Order at Olive Garden

Applebee's Chicken Tenders Platter

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,410

Fat : 80 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 3,040 mg

Carbs : 121 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 51 g

Chicken tenders and fries may seem innocent enough, maybe even like a classic, nostalgic comfort food order, but combining fried chicken with French fries can sneakily rack up the calories, fat, and sodium.

Take the Chicken Tenders Platter from Applebee's as an example. This platter serves up over 1,400 calories and 14 grams of saturated fat, 80 grams of total fat, and more than 3,000 milligrams of sodium.

The 10 Unhealthiest Menu Items at Applebee's, According to Dietitians

Chili's Quesadilla Explosion Salad with Crispers

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,420

Fat : 99 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g)

Sodium : 2,840 mg

Carbs : 86 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 51 g

Salads may seem like a safe bet at your favorite restaurant chains, but at certain restaurant chains, even salads are among the highest-calorie orders. The Quesadilla Explosion Salad—a salad served with a whole quesadilla—is one of Chili's highest-calorie items, coming in at 1,410 calories and almost 100 grams of total fat.

11 Unhealthiest Dishes to Order at Chili's

Denny's Double Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per double burger) :

Calories : 1,420

Fat : 99 g (Saturated Fat: 38 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 2, 000 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 79 g

The regular Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger from Denny's (which is the item pictured above) already has 1,000 calories, but there's an option to double your burger, bringing the calorie count up to 1,420. If it's a burger you're craving, stick to their Single Cheeseburger for only 590 calories.

10 Healthiest Fast-Food Cheeseburgers, According to a Dietitian

Outback Steakhouse Ribs, Full Rack

Nutrition (Per order, full rack) :

Calories : 1,430

Fat : 91 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 2,310 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 42 g)

Protein : 96 g

A full rack of ribs served with fries—like this option from Outback Steakhouse—is guaranteed to take your calorie, sodium, and fat counts way over the recommended amounts. If you want ribs, consider splitting them with a friend or two, or taking half of it home and breaking it into more than one meal.

10 Unhealthiest Menu Items at Outback Steakhouse

Chipotle Carnitas Burrito

Nutrition (Per burrito) :

Calories : 1,465

Fat : 75 g

Carbs : 131 g

Protein : 58 g

Chipotle is full of light, healthy options that can be great additions to your healthy eating goals. However, ordering the Carnitas Burrito with everything on it (think rice, beans, guacamole, salsa, cheese, and sour cream) will give you almost 1,500 calories and 75 grams of fat, which may be unexpected for people who tend to think of Chipotle as a healthier alternative to traditional fast food. For a better option, go for one of the Lifestyle Bowls, like the Wholesome Bowl or Veggie Full Bowl.

8 Healthiest Chipotle Orders

Applebee's Fish & Chips

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,470

Fat : 95 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 3,200 mg

Carbs : 115 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 42 g

Another Fish & Chips dish to make our list, this option from Applebee's has almost 1,500 calories and well over 3,000 milligrams of sodium. Not only that, but you're also getting almost 100 grams of total fat and almost double your daily limit of saturated fat. You're way better off skipping this one altogether and getting a dish that's way less fried.

10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fried Fish

Longhorn Steakhouse Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Redrock Grilled Shrimp

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,470



*Full nutrition information unavailable

Because the Parmesan Crusted Chicken & Redrock Grilled Shrimp Combo is only available in certain Longhorn Steakhouse locations, the full information isn't included online. However, we know that combining these two dishes brings your calorie count up to 1,470, and you can probably guess that everything else will be high up there as well.

The 14 Best & Worst Menu Items at LongHorn Steakhouse

IHOP Country Fried Steak & Eggs with Sausage Gravy

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,480

Fat : 90 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 3,510 mg

Carbs : 111 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 56 g

When you combine steak, fried eggs, hashbrowns, and sausage gravy, you're bound to get a dish that sends your calorie count soaring past your goals. The Country Fried Steak & Eggs with Sausage Gravy from IHOP does just that, while also giving you over 3,500 milligrams of sodium and more than double your daily saturated fat limit.

Texas Roadhouse Bone-in Ribeye

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,480

Fat : 101 g (Saturated Fat: 44 g, Trans Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,720 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 143 g

Apart from the fact that it's red meat, you may think steak is actually a healthier option compared to many of the other high-calorie restaurant meals on this list. After all, it's not fried and has plenty of protein. But be careful with the Bone-in Ribeye from Texas Roadhouse. Although it's not deep-fried, it still has almost 1,500 total calories. Even more shocking is the 44 grams of saturated fat, more than three times your daily limit.

The Healthiest Texas Roadhouse Orders—and What To Skip

Friendly's Doritos Cool Ranch Chopped Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger, with fries) :

Calories : 1,500

Fat : 87 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g)

Sodium : 2,757 mg

Carbs : 124 g (Fiber: 5.8 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 52 g

We're back to Friendly's, and as we mentioned earlier, this place is a goldmine for high-calorie meals. Their Doritos Cool Ranch Chopped Cheeseburger is one for the books, serving up 1,500 calories, 32 grams of saturated fat, and 2,757 milligrams of sodium.

25 Healthy Fast-Food Orders, According to Dietitians

Applebee's Breadsticks with Alfredo Sauce

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,500

Fat : 89 g (Saturated Fat: 42 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 2,540 mg

Carbs : 139 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 38 g

Breadsticks may not seem too heavy at first, but this order of Breadsticks with Alfredo Sauce from Applebee's will send your calories up to 1,500 and give you over 40 grams of saturated fat. Not to mention, the sodium count is more than the FDA wants you to consume in an entire day.

12 Restaurant Chains Closing Locations In 2024

Friendly's Clam Strips Platter

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,505

Fat : 95 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 2,912 mg

Carbs : 142 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 38 g

Essentially fish and chips but with fried clam instead of fried white fish, the Clam Strips Platter is one of Friendly's highest-calorie menu items. As we mentioned earlier, most of the items at Friendly's are deep-fried and calorie-heavy, but ordering something like the Citrus Glazed Salmon will save you almost 1,000 calories.

The Best Low-Calorie Dinners at 15 Major Restaurant Chains

Outback Steakhouse Queensland Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,510

Fat : 73 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 1,810 mg

Carbs : 122 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 82 g

This meal made of fettuccine noodles, alfredo sauce, chicken, and shrimp from Outback Steakhouse is one of the restaurant chain's highest-calorie options. You'll certainly feel full after this meal because of the 82 grams of protein, but with 1,510 calories and 23 grams of saturated fat, it just isn't worth it. If you're craving a cozy pasta, split this dish with a few friends to still satisfy those cravings.

12 Best High-Protein Pasta Brands

Olive Garden Tour of Italy

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,550

Fat : 97 g (Saturated Fat: 50 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 3,220 mg

Carbs : 99 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 72 g

The Tour of Italy is an option at Olive Garden for those who can't quite decide on which menu item they want. It comes with the Chicken Parmigiana, Fettuccine Alfredo, and Lasagna Classico, and even though it may be appealing because of the variety, its calorie, sodium, saturated fat, and trans fat counts are all way too high for those wanting a healthier option.

The 8 Unhealthiest Orders at Olive Garden

Cheesecake Factory Pasta Carbonara with Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,560

Fat : 147 g (Saturated Fat: 70 g, Trans Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 4,270 mg

Carbs : 141 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 78 g

The Cheesecake Factory made it onto our list 10 times, and that's no coincidence. Their textbook-sized menu is full of calorie-laden meals, many of which are over 1,500 calories and some that are even over 2,000. Starting us off is the Pasta Carbonara with Chicken, which has 1,560 calories and more than a day's worth of trans fat and sodium. Even more shocking? The 70 grams of saturated fat, which is more than five times the daily recommended max!

The Best & Worst Menu Items at The Cheesecake Factory

Olive Garden Chicken Alfredo

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,570 calories

Fat : 95 g (Saturated Fat: 56 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 2,290 mg

Carbs : 96 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 81 g

You can guarantee that most of Olive Garden's creamy pasta dishes will be calorie-dense, and their Chicken Alfredo Pasta is no exception. Not only does this one have over 1,500 calories, but it also has way more saturated fat and sodium than would be recommended for one meal, and you're getting close to 100 grams of fat in one sitting. Instead of the Chicken Alfredo, try one of these healthier Olive Garden dishes next time you're at this chain.

I'm a Dietitian—Here's What I Order at an Italian Restaurant

Friendly's Captain's Platter

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,577

Fat : 98 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 2,973 mg

Carbs : 130 g (Fiber: 6.6 g, Sugar: 8.9 g)

Protein : 49 g

Fried cod, fried clams, fried shrimp, and French fries—it's no wonder the Captain's Platter at Friendly's is over 1,500 calories. The high-calorie count is one thing, but add in the fact that you're getting almost 3,000 milligrams of sodium and 18 grams of saturated fat, and you have plenty of reasons to pass this one up.

Bonefish Grill 3 Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos with Fries

Nutrition (Per 3 tacos, with fries) :

Calories : 1,580 calories

Fat : 96 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 4,050 mg

Carbs : 134 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 43 g

Again, don't be fooled into thinking all tacos are "lighter" menu options. An order of Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos from Bonefish Grill contains 1,580 calories and over 4,000 milligrams of sodium—almost twice as much as the FDA recommends for an entire day. Granted, these tacos do come with fries, so skipping the fries would bring your calorie count down a little, but not enough to make these tacos a healthy choice.

8 Unhealthiest Restaurant Tacos to Stay Away From Right Now

Uno Pizzeria & Grill Chicken Tenders Platter

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,600

Fat : 106 g (Saturated Fat: 18.5 g)

Sodium : 3,510 mg

Carbs : 88 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 72 g

This isn't the first instance of a high-calorie restaurant meal featuring chicken tenders on our list, but the Chicken Tender Platter from Uno Pizzeria & Grill takes the cake with a whopping 1,600 per order. Not only that, but you're looking at a meal that serves up over 100 grams of total fat and over 1,000 more milligrams of sodium than the recommended daily value. For a lighter-calorie option at Uno, try one of their thin-crust pizzas instead.

The Worst Pizza Slices in America—Ranked by Nutrition

Red Lobster Admiral's Feast

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,640

Fat : 96 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 4,750 mg

Carbs : 134 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 58 g

The Admiral's Feast reminds us of the Captain's Platter from Friendly's, with fried shrimp, fried fish, fried clams, fried scallops, and French fries—AKA, way too much fried food for one meal. This feast gives you more than 1,600 calories and one of the highest sodium counts in our entire list.

The #1 Healthiest Order at 8 Major Seafood Restaurants

Cracker Barrel Southern Fried Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,640

Fat : 100 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 4,730 mg

Carbs : 78 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 108 g

With four pieces of fried chicken, two sides, and two buttermilk biscuits, it's no wonder the Southern Fried Chicken meal is one of the highest-calorie menu items at Cracker Barrel. Even though the chain has its fair share of calorie-dense, unhealthy items, there are also plenty of healthier choices, like their Southern Grilled Chicken, Grilled Chicken Tenders, or Grilled Sirloin Steak.

The 12 Absolute Worst Dishes to Order at Cracker Barrel

Chili's Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,670

Fat : 125 g (Saturated Fat: 40 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 2,950 mg

Carbs : 69 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 70 g

We already covered Chili's Quesadilla Explosion Salad, so it's no surprise that their Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla would also make the list. This quesadilla has 125 grams of fat, 40 of which are saturated, and the sodium is almost at 3,000 milligrams. Because this is a larger-size meal, you can easily split it with a friend to help cut down on these numbers if you're really craving a quesadilla. But obviously it's the 1,670 calories that clinched this dish a spot on our list.

What Happened to Chipotle?

Chili's Double Bacon Ranch Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,710

Fat : 123 g (Saturated Fat: 50 g)

Sodium : 2,640 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 100 g

At 1,710 calories, the highest-calorie burger at Chili's is the Double Bacon Ranch Burger. This sandwich features two beef patties, cheese, ranch, sauteed onions, and six slices of bacon, all of which add up to 1,700 calories and 123 grams of fat. If that wasn't concerning enough, this burger also has one of the highest saturated fat counts on our list, and consuming too much saturated fat over time can lead to poor heart health and disease.

8 Healthiest Dishes to Order at Chili's

O'Charley's Fried Catfish Dinner

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,720

Fat : 124 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g)

Sodium : 2,660 mg

Carbs : 103 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 43 g

O'Charley's has an enormous menu full of everything from burgers, fries, sandwiches, fish, chicken, steak, and dessert, and sadly, most of the items on their menu far exceed 1,000 calories. Out of all of their calorie-laden meal choices, the Fried Catfish Dinner is the worst by far.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For a healthier fish option from this chain, try the Cedar Plank Salmon with a side of broccoli, which you can enjoy for only 600 calories.

The #1 Unhealthiest Fish Order At 10 Major Restaurant Chains

Red Lobster Crunch Fried Flounder Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,770

Fat : 100 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 4,040 mg

Carbs : 179 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 38 g

The Crunch Fried Flounder Sandwich is served with fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce, a combination that brings your calorie count up to a massive 1,770. It doesn't stop there, though. You're getting almost double the daily recommended sodium limit and a scary-high fat count of 100 grams.

6 Restaurant Chains Facing Bankruptcy In 2024

Cheesecake Factory Farfalle with Chicken and Roasted Garlic

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,820

Fat : 98 g (Saturated Fat: 48 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 4,070 mg

Carbs : 153 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 81 g

We know a warm plate of creamy pasta can be tempting when you want to indulge, but some pasta dishes just aren't worth the risks. For example, this Farfalle Pasta with Chicken from The Cheesecake Factory has over 1,800 calories and over 4,000 milligrams of sodium. Not to mention the 48 grams of saturated fat, which is almost four times the recommended daily limit.

10 Unhealthiest Menu Items at The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Fish & Chips

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,870

Fat : 121 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 2,940 mg

Carbs : 134 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 53 g

The Fish & Chips from The Cheesecake Factory has almost 1,900 calories, but the crazy part is that's not even the highest-calorie option at this chain. We said it before, but any time you order fish and chips from a restaurant, you're bound to get a high-calorie meal. Always try for grilled fish options instead, or skip the fries when you can.

The #1 Healthiest Dessert at the Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,960

Fat : 126 g (Saturated Fat: 60 g, Trans Fat: 3.5)

Sodium : 3,510 mg

Carbs : 99 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 107 g

You may not think a chicken sandwich can have almost 2,000 calories, but it certainly can when it is made of fried chicken, parmesan breadcrumbs, melted cheese, and a Fench roll and served with a massive side of fries. If you're watching your calorie intake, skip the Chicken Parmesan Sandwich when you're at The Cheesecake Factory.

25 Unhealthiest Restaurant Desserts—Ranked by Sugar Content

Olive Garden Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,980

Fat : 131 g (Saturated Fat: 76 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 3,720 mg

Carbs : 95 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 112 g

Some people may see "grilled chicken" in the name and assume it's healthier, but don't let that fool you. This Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken is one of Olive Garden's highest-calorie meals, and you can't be surprised when you learn that it's made with Italian cheeses, alfredo sauce, sliced chicken, and asiago-cheese-filled tortelloni.

The Best Olive Garden Order for Weight Loss

On the Border The Big Bordurrito Steak

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,990

Fat : 120 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 4,980 mg

Carbs : 163 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 35 g

If you're eating at On the Border, we highly recommend staying away from the Big Borduritto with Steak. This monster of a meal has almost 2,000 calories, over 12o grams of fat, and almost 5,000 milligrams of sodium—more than twice the recommended daily max!

I Tried 5 Fast-Food Chicken Burritos & This One Was My New Favorite

Cheesecake Factory Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 2,040

Fat : 110 g (Saturated Fat: 51 g, Trans Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 2,950 mg

Carbs : 241 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 137 g)

Protein : 23 g

We love a sweet and fluffy pancake as much as the next person, but these Cinnamon Roll Pancakes from The Cheesecake Factory are one of the worst things to order at this chain restaurant. Not only does it send you over 2,000 calories and 100 grams of fat, but these pancakes deal out 137 grams of sugar—which is almost five times the recommended daily limit!

Is Nutella Healthy? We Asked a Dietitian

Red Robin Whiskey River BBQ Ribs

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 2,050

Fat : 260 g (Saturated Fat: 45 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 4,130 mg

Carbs : 101 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 36 g)

Protein : 89 g

The Whiskey River BBQ Ribs have 2,000 calories, which, in case you missed it, is how many calories most people need in an entire day. Served with fries and cole slaw, this meal not only racks up calories but has over 4,000 milligrams of sodium and 45 grams of saturated fat. For a much healthier option, try the Ensenada Chicken Platter, which has only 390 total calories.

The Best & Worst Menu Items at Red Robin

Chili's Ultimate Smokehouse Combo

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 2,060

Fat : 158 g (Saturated Fat: 43 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 7,400 mg

Carbs : 67 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 101 g

Indecisive eaters may be tempted to order the Ultimate Smokehouse Combo from Chili's so they don't have to pick just one item, but this order has over 2,000 calories and a dangerously high 7,400 milligrams of sodium (which is three times the daily recommended value).

This meal comes with Chicken Crispers, Baby Back Ribs, Jalapeño Smoked Sausage, fries, corn, and garlic toast, all of which will send you way past your nutrition goals if you try to tackle this one on your own and even splitting it with a friend would leave you with some unideal numbers in the calorie, sodium, and fat categories.

I Tried Every Burger at Chili's & There Was One Clear Winner

Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Chicken Tots

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 2,110

Fat : 144 g (Saturated Fat: 51 g, Trans Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 7,360 mg

Carbs : 147 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 57 g

Of course, tater tots smothered in buffalo sauce sounds incredible, but the Buffalo Chicken Tots from Buffalo Wild Wings are dangerously high in all nutritional categories: calories, fat, saturated fat, trans fat, and sodium, making it one of the worst items you can order at this wing chain.

Every Wingstop Flavor, Ranked From Worst to Best

Cheesecake Factory Cajun Chicken 'Littles'

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 2,120

Fat : 112 g (Saturated Fat: 39 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 3,300 mg

Carbs : 168 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 41 g)

Protein : 108 g

Yet another chicken tenders platter on our list, the Chicken Littles from The Cheesecake Factory pack in over 2,100 calories per plate. Normally, these platters are served with fries, but this one is served with mashed potatoes and corn and still manages to be one of the highest-calorie dishes at The Cheesecake Factory!

8 Best & Worst Fast-Food Chicken Tenders, According to Dietitians

Cheesecake Factory Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 2,180

Fat : 143 g (Saturated Fat: 85 g, Trans Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 2,980 mg

Carbs : 145 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 79 g

We thought the Chicken Alfredo Pasta from Olive Garden was bad, but this one from The Cheesecake Factory is even worse. Eating a plate of this Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken gives you a terrifying 143 grams of fat, almost 3,000 milligrams of sodium, and 2,180 calories. We know fettuccini alfredo is usually a comforting meal, but there's nothing comforting about these numbers at all.

10 Unhealthiest Restaurant Pasta Dishes

Cheesecake Factory Bruléed French Toast with Bacon

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 2,180

Fat : 131 g (Saturated Fat: 70 g, Trans Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,070 mg

Carbs : 208 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 115 g)

Protein : 45 g

If you're heading to The Cheesecake Factory for their Saturday or Sunday brunch, we highly recommend thinking twice before ordering the Bruléed French Toast with Bacon. Not only are you consuming over 2,100 calories and 70 grams of saturated fat in one sitting, but you're also getting 115 grams of sugar, more than four times the recommended daily limit!

The Best Low-Calorie Breakfasts at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

Uno Pizzeria & Grill Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 2,200

Fat : 133 g (Saturated Fat: 58 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 4,310 mg

Carbs : 160 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 96 g

When you see mac and cheese at a chain restaurant, especially if it comes with fried chicken on top, you can almost always guess that this meal will be on the unhealthier side of things. With 2,200 calories, 133 grams of fat, 58 grams of saturated fat, and 4,310 milligrams of sodium, the Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese from Uno Pizzeria & Grill fits this category to a tee.

The 10 Unhealthiest Mac & Cheese Dishes in America

Cheesecake Factory Louisiana Chicken Pasta

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 2,270

Fat : 132 g (Saturated Fat: 67 g, Trans Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 4,340 mg

Carbs : 176 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 98 g

The Louisiana Chicken Pasta is the unhealthiest item at Cheesecake Factory and the highest-calorie item on our list. With 2,270 calories, almost double the daily recommended sodium, double the recommended amount of trans fat, and more than five times the recommended saturated fat intake, this meal is one you can skip over and never look back.