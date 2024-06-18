50 Highest-Calorie Restaurant Chain Meals—Ranked
Chain restaurants may not be the best restaurants in America, but they are convenient, reliable, and consistent. Even if you're not a frequent patron, chances are you've occasionally found yourself at one of America's many casual dining restaurants, like Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Cracker Barrel, TGI Fridays, or the Cheesecake Factory. But while the food they serve may be delicious, these chains are also infamous for offering a boatload of unhealthy, high-calorie meals that can quickly derail your nutrition goals.
Restaurants want you to return, so they want their food to be delicious. Unfortunately, they often accomplish that by packing in extra fat, oil, sugar, and salt, which can make the food almost addictively tasty. But with these extra ingredients come more calories; some popular restaurant meals contain upwards of 2,000 calories in a single order, more than some people should consume in an entire day. Regardless of whether you're watching your weight or following a diet plan, there are plenty of reasons to be mindful of what you order next time you find yourself at one of these establishments.
What are the risks of high-calorie restaurant meals?
For starters, the amount of calories you consume each day does matter. That's not to say that you should be obsessively counting calories or depriving yourself of the occasional indulgence, including many of the high-calorie restaurant meals on this list. But consistently consuming excess calories over time can interfere with hormone regulation and may increase your risk of things like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other serious diseases and medical conditions. But the amount of calories you consume isn't the only thing that matters. It's also the type of calories.
When you consume nutritious foods like vegetables, fruit, whole grains, lean meat, poultry products, and so on, you're consuming calories that provide your body with the nutrients and energy it needs. Conversely, many unhealthy restaurant foods are ultra-processed and lack the essential nutrients we need, so we end up consuming empty calories. That said, when it comes to deciphering whether a restaurant menu item is unhealthy, it's not just calories we need to look at.
What makes a restaurant meal "unhealthy"?
In addition to calories, there are a few other important factors that can make certain restaurant dishes particularly unhealthy:
Sodium: The FDA recommends limiting your sodium consumption to 2,300 milligrams per day, but you'll notice many restaurant meals far exceed this number, with some even doubling or tripling it! This can be harmful because, according to the FDA, too much sodium in your diet can lead to things like high blood pressure and heart disease.
Saturated and trans fat: Chain restaurant meals are often extremely high in saturated and trans fat because of certain oils, fats, and large servings of red meat. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends limiting your intake to around 13 grams per day to limit your risk of heart disease and support overall heart health, while the World Health Organization says to limit your intake of trans fats to no more than 2.2 grams per day. Many chain restaurant meals far exceed these limits.
Added sugars: Restaurants love to pack in added sugars to keep people coming back for more, but too much added sugar can greatly increase your risk for disease. That's why the AHA suggests women stick to no more than 25 grams per day and men to 36 grams. Be sure to check the nutrition information of your favorite meals for added sugars, as you'll often find them lurking in dishes you wouldn't expect.
Now that you know some of the things to look out for in these super high-calorie restaurant meals, we've compiled a list of 50 of the highest-calorie restaurant meals from popular chains across the country. We've ranked each meal by calorie count, starting with the "lowest" on the list (but still dangerously high) and ending with the highest-calorie restaurant meal we could find.
TGI Fridays Whiskey Glaze Burger with Fries
Calories: 1,140
Fat: 56 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)
Sodium: 3,150 mg
Carbs: 117 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 85 g)
Protein: 40 g
The Signature Whiskey Burger from TGI Fridays has over 1,110 calories in the burger alone. But when you add on the side of seasoned fries, you're tacking on an additional 230 calories, meaning this meal could cost you close to 1,400 calories when all is said and done. (And let's be honest, who's going to TGI Fridays for a burger and skipping the fries?) The extraordinarily high sugar content is also nothing to scoff at.
TGI Fridays Fish & Chips
Calories: 1,180
Fat: 72 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)
Sodium: 1,840 mg
Carbs: 97 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)
Protein: 40 g
You'll notice quite a few fish and chips orders from various restaurants on our list, which isn't surprising when you consider that they're a basket full of fried fish and French fries. This one from TGI Fridays is 1,180 calories and has the exact amount of saturated fat recommended for an entire day.
Red Lobster Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo
Calories: 1,190
Fat: 64 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 3,170 mg
Carbs: 86 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 66 g
The Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo Pasta from Red Lobster is a calorie-heavy beast of a meal, but calories aren't the only issue here—sodium is another. This meal has almost 1,000 milligrams more than the FDA's recommended daily value, and its saturated fat levels are double the daily value. Not only that, but you're consuming 3 grams of trans fat, and the WHO suggests limiting your intake to 2.2 grams per day (but say it's better to have zero, if possible).
On The Border Dos XX 3 Fish Taco
Calories: 1,200
Fat: 75 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g)
Sodium: 3,180 mg
Carbs: 93 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 33 g
You wouldn't think an order of three tacos would make the list of highest-calorie restaurant meals, but these Dos XX Fish Tacos from On the Border may surprise you. Made with deep-fried, beer-battered shrimp and creamy red chile sauce and served with refried beans and rice, this meal tops out at 1,200 calories and over 3,000 milligrams of sodium.
All of On the Border's tacos are over 1,000 calories, but you can try their new Fresh Guacamole Border Bowl for only 640 calories or their Mexican Grilled Chicken for less than 500 calories.
Buffalo Wild Wings Cheese Curd Bacon Burger
Calories: 1,210
Fat: 83 g (Saturated Fat: 35 g, Trans Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 2,790 mg
Carbs: 50 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 68 g
Surprisingly, Buffalo Wild Wings' wings are one of the more tame menu items when it comes to calories. The same can't be said about their Cheese Curd Bacon Burger, which clocks in at over 1,200 calories and has double the amount of trans fat the WHO recommends as the daily max.
Friendly's Honey BBQ Burger
Calories: 1,239
Fat: 69 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g)
Sodium: 2,562 mg
Carbs: 98 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 30 g)
Protein: 56 g
You'll see quite a few menu items from Friendly's on our list, and that's because healthier items are hard to come by at this diner and ice cream chain. Their Honey BBQ Burger, for example, has over 1,200 calories, 24 grams of saturated fat, and over 2,500 milligrams of sodium.
Even most of the salads at Friendly's are over 1,000 calories, but you can try their Soup and Salad combo with Tomato Soup, which will keep your calories below 500 if that's something you're aiming for.
IHOP Colorado Omelette
Calories: 1,270
Fat: 100 g (Saturated Fat: 36 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 2,630 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 74 g
You may think omelets are a safe bet because they're just eggs, cheese, veggies, and meat, right? But restaurant omelets are typically super calorie-heavy, like the Colorado Omelette at IHOP, which is made with bacon, pork sausage, ham, and shredded beef, and contains over 1,200 calories and 100 grams of fat.
Denny's The Grand Slamwich with Hashbrowns
Calories: 1,300
Fat: 79 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 3,470 mg
Carbs: 94 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 52 g
Starting the morning with the Grand Slamwich from Denny's will put you over the edge on every nutritional point, including calories, fat, saturated fat, trans fat, and sodium. Instead, choose the Build Your Own Omelette option on the menu and choose things like egg whites, veggies, cheddar cheese, and turkey bacon.
McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes
Calories: 1,340
Fat: 63 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 2,070 mg
Carbs: 158 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 48 g)
Protein: 36 g
With all of the breakfast options at McDonald's, there's really no reason to go for the Big Breakfast, which is loaded with eggs, sausage, pancakes, hashbrowns, and a biscuit for a grand total 1,340 calories! If you need a lighter breakfast option at McDonald's, try the Classic Egg McMuffin.
Applebee's Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders
Calories: 1,350
Fat: 54 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 3,230 mg
Carbs: 159 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 44 g)
Protein: 55 g
It's no surprise that a four-cheese mac and cheese dish topped with fried chicken tenders would have a ton of calories. The Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders from Applebee's may taste delicious, but this rich and heavy dish has 1,350 calories, and far exceeds the daily limits for sodium and saturated fat.
Olive Garden Chicken & Shrimp Carbonara
Calories: 1,370
Fat: 91 g (Saturated Fat: 47 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 2,050 mg
Carbs: 75 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 64 g
Carbonara is already a heavy, calorie-laden dish even when it's homemade, but when you get it from a chain restaurant like Olive Garden, the calories will quickly escalate. The calorie count in the Olive Garden Chicken & Shrimp Carbonara is scary enough, but the saturated fat here scares us the most. Forty-seven grams is more than three times the recommended daily limit set by the American Heart Association, and regularly consuming dishes like this can increase your risk of heart disease and high cholesterol.
Applebee's Chicken Tenders Platter
Calories: 1,410
Fat: 80 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)
Sodium: 3,040 mg
Carbs: 121 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 22 g)
Protein: 51 g
Chicken tenders and fries may seem innocent enough, maybe even like a classic, nostalgic comfort food order, but combining fried chicken with French fries can sneakily rack up the calories, fat, and sodium.
Take the Chicken Tenders Platter from Applebee's as an example. This platter serves up over 1,400 calories and 14 grams of saturated fat, 80 grams of total fat, and more than 3,000 milligrams of sodium.
Chili's Quesadilla Explosion Salad with Crispers
Calories: 1,420
Fat: 99 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g)
Sodium: 2,840 mg
Carbs: 86 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 16 g)
Protein: 51 g
Salads may seem like a safe bet at your favorite restaurant chains, but at certain restaurant chains, even salads are among the highest-calorie orders. The Quesadilla Explosion Salad—a salad served with a whole quesadilla—is one of Chili's highest-calorie items, coming in at 1,410 calories and almost 100 grams of total fat.
Denny's Double Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger
Calories: 1,420
Fat: 99 g (Saturated Fat: 38 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 2, 000 mg
Carbs: 54 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 79 g
The regular Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger from Denny's (which is the item pictured above) already has 1,000 calories, but there's an option to double your burger, bringing the calorie count up to 1,420. If it's a burger you're craving, stick to their Single Cheeseburger for only 590 calories.
Outback Steakhouse Ribs, Full Rack
Calories: 1,430
Fat: 91 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 2,310 mg
Carbs: 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 42 g)
Protein: 96 g
A full rack of ribs served with fries—like this option from Outback Steakhouse—is guaranteed to take your calorie, sodium, and fat counts way over the recommended amounts. If you want ribs, consider splitting them with a friend or two, or taking half of it home and breaking it into more than one meal.
Chipotle Carnitas Burrito
Calories: 1,465
Fat: 75 g
Carbs: 131 g
Protein: 58 g
Chipotle is full of light, healthy options that can be great additions to your healthy eating goals. However, ordering the Carnitas Burrito with everything on it (think rice, beans, guacamole, salsa, cheese, and sour cream) will give you almost 1,500 calories and 75 grams of fat, which may be unexpected for people who tend to think of Chipotle as a healthier alternative to traditional fast food. For a better option, go for one of the Lifestyle Bowls, like the Wholesome Bowl or Veggie Full Bowl.
Applebee's Fish & Chips
Calories: 1,470
Fat: 95 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g)
Sodium: 3,200 mg
Carbs: 115 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 21 g)
Protein: 42 g
Another Fish & Chips dish to make our list, this option from Applebee's has almost 1,500 calories and well over 3,000 milligrams of sodium. Not only that, but you're also getting almost 100 grams of total fat and almost double your daily limit of saturated fat. You're way better off skipping this one altogether and getting a dish that's way less fried.
Longhorn Steakhouse Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Redrock Grilled Shrimp
Calories: 1,470
*Full nutrition information unavailable
Because the Parmesan Crusted Chicken & Redrock Grilled Shrimp Combo is only available in certain Longhorn Steakhouse locations, the full information isn't included online. However, we know that combining these two dishes brings your calorie count up to 1,470, and you can probably guess that everything else will be high up there as well.
IHOP Country Fried Steak & Eggs with Sausage Gravy
Calories: 1,480
Fat: 90 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 3,510 mg
Carbs: 111 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 56 g
When you combine steak, fried eggs, hashbrowns, and sausage gravy, you're bound to get a dish that sends your calorie count soaring past your goals. The Country Fried Steak & Eggs with Sausage Gravy from IHOP does just that, while also giving you over 3,500 milligrams of sodium and more than double your daily saturated fat limit.
Texas Roadhouse Bone-in Ribeye
Calories: 1,480
Fat: 101 g (Saturated Fat: 44 g, Trans Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 1,720 mg
Carbs: 20 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 143 g
Apart from the fact that it's red meat, you may think steak is actually a healthier option compared to many of the other high-calorie restaurant meals on this list. After all, it's not fried and has plenty of protein. But be careful with the Bone-in Ribeye from Texas Roadhouse. Although it's not deep-fried, it still has almost 1,500 total calories. Even more shocking is the 44 grams of saturated fat, more than three times your daily limit.
Friendly's Doritos Cool Ranch Chopped Cheeseburger
Calories: 1,500
Fat: 87 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g)
Sodium: 2,757 mg
Carbs: 124 g (Fiber: 5.8 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 52 g
We're back to Friendly's, and as we mentioned earlier, this place is a goldmine for high-calorie meals. Their Doritos Cool Ranch Chopped Cheeseburger is one for the books, serving up 1,500 calories, 32 grams of saturated fat, and 2,757 milligrams of sodium.
Applebee's Breadsticks with Alfredo Sauce
Calories: 1,500
Fat: 89 g (Saturated Fat: 42 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 2,540 mg
Carbs: 139 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 19 g)
Protein: 38 g
Breadsticks may not seem too heavy at first, but this order of Breadsticks with Alfredo Sauce from Applebee's will send your calories up to 1,500 and give you over 40 grams of saturated fat. Not to mention, the sodium count is more than the FDA wants you to consume in an entire day.
Friendly's Clam Strips Platter
Calories: 1,505
Fat: 95 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)
Sodium: 2,912 mg
Carbs: 142 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 38 g
Essentially fish and chips but with fried clam instead of fried white fish, the Clam Strips Platter is one of Friendly's highest-calorie menu items. As we mentioned earlier, most of the items at Friendly's are deep-fried and calorie-heavy, but ordering something like the Citrus Glazed Salmon will save you almost 1,000 calories.
Outback Steakhouse Queensland Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
Calories: 1,510
Fat: 73 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)
Sodium: 1,810 mg
Carbs: 122 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 82 g
This meal made of fettuccine noodles, alfredo sauce, chicken, and shrimp from Outback Steakhouse is one of the restaurant chain's highest-calorie options. You'll certainly feel full after this meal because of the 82 grams of protein, but with 1,510 calories and 23 grams of saturated fat, it just isn't worth it. If you're craving a cozy pasta, split this dish with a few friends to still satisfy those cravings.
Olive Garden Tour of Italy
Calories: 1,550
Fat: 97 g (Saturated Fat: 50 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 3,220 mg
Carbs: 99 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 72 g
The Tour of Italy is an option at Olive Garden for those who can't quite decide on which menu item they want. It comes with the Chicken Parmigiana, Fettuccine Alfredo, and Lasagna Classico, and even though it may be appealing because of the variety, its calorie, sodium, saturated fat, and trans fat counts are all way too high for those wanting a healthier option.
Cheesecake Factory Pasta Carbonara with Chicken
Calories: 1,560
Fat: 147 g (Saturated Fat: 70 g, Trans Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 4,270 mg
Carbs: 141 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 78 g
The Cheesecake Factory made it onto our list 10 times, and that's no coincidence. Their textbook-sized menu is full of calorie-laden meals, many of which are over 1,500 calories and some that are even over 2,000. Starting us off is the Pasta Carbonara with Chicken, which has 1,560 calories and more than a day's worth of trans fat and sodium. Even more shocking? The 70 grams of saturated fat, which is more than five times the daily recommended max!
Olive Garden Chicken Alfredo
Calories: 1,570 calories
Fat: 95 g (Saturated Fat: 56 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 2,290 mg
Carbs: 96 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 81 g
You can guarantee that most of Olive Garden's creamy pasta dishes will be calorie-dense, and their Chicken Alfredo Pasta is no exception. Not only does this one have over 1,500 calories, but it also has way more saturated fat and sodium than would be recommended for one meal, and you're getting close to 100 grams of fat in one sitting. Instead of the Chicken Alfredo, try one of these healthier Olive Garden dishes next time you're at this chain.
Friendly's Captain's Platter
Calories: 1,577
Fat: 98 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)
Sodium: 2,973 mg
Carbs: 130 g (Fiber: 6.6 g, Sugar: 8.9 g)
Protein: 49 g
Fried cod, fried clams, fried shrimp, and French fries—it's no wonder the Captain's Platter at Friendly's is over 1,500 calories. The high-calorie count is one thing, but add in the fact that you're getting almost 3,000 milligrams of sodium and 18 grams of saturated fat, and you have plenty of reasons to pass this one up.
Bonefish Grill 3 Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos with Fries
Calories: 1,580 calories
Fat: 96 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 4,050 mg
Carbs: 134 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 43 g
Again, don't be fooled into thinking all tacos are "lighter" menu options. An order of Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos from Bonefish Grill contains 1,580 calories and over 4,000 milligrams of sodium—almost twice as much as the FDA recommends for an entire day. Granted, these tacos do come with fries, so skipping the fries would bring your calorie count down a little, but not enough to make these tacos a healthy choice.
Uno Pizzeria & Grill Chicken Tenders Platter
Calories: 1,600
Fat: 106 g (Saturated Fat: 18.5 g)
Sodium: 3,510 mg
Carbs: 88 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 72 g
This isn't the first instance of a high-calorie restaurant meal featuring chicken tenders on our list, but the Chicken Tender Platter from Uno Pizzeria & Grill takes the cake with a whopping 1,600 per order. Not only that, but you're looking at a meal that serves up over 100 grams of total fat and over 1,000 more milligrams of sodium than the recommended daily value. For a lighter-calorie option at Uno, try one of their thin-crust pizzas instead.
Red Lobster Admiral's Feast
Calories: 1,640
Fat: 96 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 4,750 mg
Carbs: 134 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 18 g)
Protein: 58 g
The Admiral's Feast reminds us of the Captain's Platter from Friendly's, with fried shrimp, fried fish, fried clams, fried scallops, and French fries—AKA, way too much fried food for one meal. This feast gives you more than 1,600 calories and one of the highest sodium counts in our entire list.
Cracker Barrel Southern Fried Chicken
Calories: 1,640
Fat: 100 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)
Sodium: 4,730 mg
Carbs: 78 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 108 g
With four pieces of fried chicken, two sides, and two buttermilk biscuits, it's no wonder the Southern Fried Chicken meal is one of the highest-calorie menu items at Cracker Barrel. Even though the chain has its fair share of calorie-dense, unhealthy items, there are also plenty of healthier choices, like their Southern Grilled Chicken, Grilled Chicken Tenders, or Grilled Sirloin Steak.
Chili's Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Calories: 1,670
Fat: 125 g (Saturated Fat: 40 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 2,950 mg
Carbs: 69 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 70 g
We already covered Chili's Quesadilla Explosion Salad, so it's no surprise that their Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla would also make the list. This quesadilla has 125 grams of fat, 40 of which are saturated, and the sodium is almost at 3,000 milligrams. Because this is a larger-size meal, you can easily split it with a friend to help cut down on these numbers if you're really craving a quesadilla. But obviously it's the 1,670 calories that clinched this dish a spot on our list.
Chili's Double Bacon Ranch Burger
Calories: 1,710
Fat: 123 g (Saturated Fat: 50 g)
Sodium: 2,640 mg
Carbs: 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 100 g
At 1,710 calories, the highest-calorie burger at Chili's is the Double Bacon Ranch Burger. This sandwich features two beef patties, cheese, ranch, sauteed onions, and six slices of bacon, all of which add up to 1,700 calories and 123 grams of fat. If that wasn't concerning enough, this burger also has one of the highest saturated fat counts on our list, and consuming too much saturated fat over time can lead to poor heart health and disease.
O'Charley's Fried Catfish Dinner
Calories: 1,720
Fat: 124 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g)
Sodium: 2,660 mg
Carbs: 103 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 22 g)
Protein: 43 g
O'Charley's has an enormous menu full of everything from burgers, fries, sandwiches, fish, chicken, steak, and dessert, and sadly, most of the items on their menu far exceed 1,000 calories. Out of all of their calorie-laden meal choices, the Fried Catfish Dinner is the worst by far.
For a healthier fish option from this chain, try the Cedar Plank Salmon with a side of broccoli, which you can enjoy for only 600 calories.
Red Lobster Crunch Fried Flounder Sandwich
Calories: 1,770
Fat: 100 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 4,040 mg
Carbs: 179 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 26 g)
Protein: 38 g
The Crunch Fried Flounder Sandwich is served with fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce, a combination that brings your calorie count up to a massive 1,770. It doesn't stop there, though. You're getting almost double the daily recommended sodium limit and a scary-high fat count of 100 grams.
Cheesecake Factory Farfalle with Chicken and Roasted Garlic
Calories: 1,820
Fat: 98 g (Saturated Fat: 48 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 4,070 mg
Carbs: 153 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 17 g)
Protein: 81 g
We know a warm plate of creamy pasta can be tempting when you want to indulge, but some pasta dishes just aren't worth the risks. For example, this Farfalle Pasta with Chicken from The Cheesecake Factory has over 1,800 calories and over 4,000 milligrams of sodium. Not to mention the 48 grams of saturated fat, which is almost four times the recommended daily limit.
Cheesecake Factory Fish & Chips
Calories: 1,870
Fat: 121 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 2,940 mg
Carbs: 134 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 31 g)
Protein: 53 g
The Fish & Chips from The Cheesecake Factory has almost 1,900 calories, but the crazy part is that's not even the highest-calorie option at this chain. We said it before, but any time you order fish and chips from a restaurant, you're bound to get a high-calorie meal. Always try for grilled fish options instead, or skip the fries when you can.
Cheesecake Factory Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Calories: 1,960
Fat: 126 g (Saturated Fat: 60 g, Trans Fat: 3.5)
Sodium: 3,510 mg
Carbs: 99 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 107 g
You may not think a chicken sandwich can have almost 2,000 calories, but it certainly can when it is made of fried chicken, parmesan breadcrumbs, melted cheese, and a Fench roll and served with a massive side of fries. If you're watching your calorie intake, skip the Chicken Parmesan Sandwich when you're at The Cheesecake Factory.
Olive Garden Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken
Calories: 1,980
Fat: 131 g (Saturated Fat: 76 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 3,720 mg
Carbs: 95 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 112 g
Some people may see "grilled chicken" in the name and assume it's healthier, but don't let that fool you. This Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken is one of Olive Garden's highest-calorie meals, and you can't be surprised when you learn that it's made with Italian cheeses, alfredo sauce, sliced chicken, and asiago-cheese-filled tortelloni.
On the Border The Big Bordurrito Steak
Calories: 1,990
Fat: 120 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 4,980 mg
Carbs: 163 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 13 g)
Protein: 35 g
If you're eating at On the Border, we highly recommend staying away from the Big Borduritto with Steak. This monster of a meal has almost 2,000 calories, over 12o grams of fat, and almost 5,000 milligrams of sodium—more than twice the recommended daily max!
Cheesecake Factory Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Calories: 2,040
Fat: 110 g (Saturated Fat: 51 g, Trans Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 2,950 mg
Carbs: 241 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 137 g)
Protein: 23 g
We love a sweet and fluffy pancake as much as the next person, but these Cinnamon Roll Pancakes from The Cheesecake Factory are one of the worst things to order at this chain restaurant. Not only does it send you over 2,000 calories and 100 grams of fat, but these pancakes deal out 137 grams of sugar—which is almost five times the recommended daily limit!
Red Robin Whiskey River BBQ Ribs
Calories: 2,050
Fat: 260 g (Saturated Fat: 45 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 4,130 mg
Carbs: 101 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 36 g)
Protein: 89 g
The Whiskey River BBQ Ribs have 2,000 calories, which, in case you missed it, is how many calories most people need in an entire day. Served with fries and cole slaw, this meal not only racks up calories but has over 4,000 milligrams of sodium and 45 grams of saturated fat. For a much healthier option, try the Ensenada Chicken Platter, which has only 390 total calories.
Chili's Ultimate Smokehouse Combo
Calories: 2,060
Fat: 158 g (Saturated Fat: 43 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 7,400 mg
Carbs: 67 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 25 g)
Protein: 101 g
Indecisive eaters may be tempted to order the Ultimate Smokehouse Combo from Chili's so they don't have to pick just one item, but this order has over 2,000 calories and a dangerously high 7,400 milligrams of sodium (which is three times the daily recommended value).
This meal comes with Chicken Crispers, Baby Back Ribs, Jalapeño Smoked Sausage, fries, corn, and garlic toast, all of which will send you way past your nutrition goals if you try to tackle this one on your own and even splitting it with a friend would leave you with some unideal numbers in the calorie, sodium, and fat categories.
Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Chicken Tots
Calories: 2,110
Fat: 144 g (Saturated Fat: 51 g, Trans Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 7,360 mg
Carbs: 147 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 57 g
Of course, tater tots smothered in buffalo sauce sounds incredible, but the Buffalo Chicken Tots from Buffalo Wild Wings are dangerously high in all nutritional categories: calories, fat, saturated fat, trans fat, and sodium, making it one of the worst items you can order at this wing chain.
Cheesecake Factory Cajun Chicken 'Littles'
Calories: 2,120
Fat: 112 g (Saturated Fat: 39 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 3,300 mg
Carbs: 168 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 41 g)
Protein: 108 g
Yet another chicken tenders platter on our list, the Chicken Littles from The Cheesecake Factory pack in over 2,100 calories per plate. Normally, these platters are served with fries, but this one is served with mashed potatoes and corn and still manages to be one of the highest-calorie dishes at The Cheesecake Factory!
Cheesecake Factory Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken
Calories: 2,180
Fat: 143 g (Saturated Fat: 85 g, Trans Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 2,980 mg
Carbs: 145 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 79 g
We thought the Chicken Alfredo Pasta from Olive Garden was bad, but this one from The Cheesecake Factory is even worse. Eating a plate of this Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken gives you a terrifying 143 grams of fat, almost 3,000 milligrams of sodium, and 2,180 calories. We know fettuccini alfredo is usually a comforting meal, but there's nothing comforting about these numbers at all.
Cheesecake Factory Bruléed French Toast with Bacon
Calories: 2,180
Fat: 131 g (Saturated Fat: 70 g, Trans Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 1,070 mg
Carbs: 208 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 115 g)
Protein: 45 g
If you're heading to The Cheesecake Factory for their Saturday or Sunday brunch, we highly recommend thinking twice before ordering the Bruléed French Toast with Bacon. Not only are you consuming over 2,100 calories and 70 grams of saturated fat in one sitting, but you're also getting 115 grams of sugar, more than four times the recommended daily limit!
Uno Pizzeria & Grill Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Calories: 2,200
Fat: 133 g (Saturated Fat: 58 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 4,310 mg
Carbs: 160 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 96 g
When you see mac and cheese at a chain restaurant, especially if it comes with fried chicken on top, you can almost always guess that this meal will be on the unhealthier side of things. With 2,200 calories, 133 grams of fat, 58 grams of saturated fat, and 4,310 milligrams of sodium, the Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese from Uno Pizzeria & Grill fits this category to a tee.
Cheesecake Factory Louisiana Chicken Pasta
Calories: 2,270
Fat: 132 g (Saturated Fat: 67 g, Trans Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 4,340 mg
Carbs: 176 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 17 g)
Protein: 98 g
The Louisiana Chicken Pasta is the unhealthiest item at Cheesecake Factory and the highest-calorie item on our list. With 2,270 calories, almost double the daily recommended sodium, double the recommended amount of trans fat, and more than five times the recommended saturated fat intake, this meal is one you can skip over and never look back.
