7 Chains Still Offering Free Refills and Perks

Eating out isn't like it used to be. There would be deals galore, endless cups of coffee and soda flowing and free birthday desserts without a side of sticker shock. Nowadays many restaurants are struggling due to inflation and the aftermath of the pandemic which has caused prices to skyrocket. Even fast-food isn't affordable for many.

Most Americans now see hitting the drive-thru as a "luxury," according to a 2024 LendingTree survey that revealed 62% of people who used to eat fast-food at least once have scaled back due to high prices.

Restaurants are also raising prices, in some cases significantly. FinanceBuzz followed 16 major chains and found that all of them had increased their prices over the last five years with some jumping way more than 30%, which is greater than the inflation rate of 22%.

With that in mind, there are still a few places that are reminiscent of pre-COVID. Here are seven chains that still offer refills and other great perks.

Red Robin

Red Robin is a family-friendly environment that offers a slew of freebies, making it an affordable fun night out. The burger chain has always been known for their bottomless fries, but that's not all you can get free refills for. Sodas are a given, but you can also get a side Caesar salad, sweet potato fries, steamed broccoli, cole slaw, Yukon chips and several different types of refreshing lemonade like mango passion and many more flavors all bottomless. Check out their bottomless menu here.

Cici's Pizza

Attention pizza lovers, you can load up on endless pies at Cici's Pizza that includes specialty pizzas and any kind you want. If you don't see it at the buffet, they'll make whatever you want for you. But that's not all. You can also get an endless salad bar and unlimited pastas.

Olive Garden

The infamous all-you-can-eat soup or salad and breadsticks is fortunately still around. Every entree comes with never ending soup or salad accompanied with breadsticks or you can order the soup/salad combo during lunch Monday-Friday between certain hours with the option to take home an entree for just $6.00, according to their website.

Sizzler

For decades, Sizzler has offered affordable steak dinners and seafood platters and at affordable prices, giving families an opportunity to enjoy a nice meal without breaking the bank. The chain made a name for itself with an all-you-can-eat salad and hot bar, which is still around and endless plates of shrimp. Their menu now offers steak and unlimited crispy shrimp that comes with one side.

Red Lobster

It's no secret that Red Lobster has experienced financial difficulties in recent years, prompting the stop of its endless shrimp and endless crab deal. The chain filed for Chapter 11 and closed some locations, but is still operating over 500 locations. While you can't get unlimited seafood now, you can have as many cheddar bay biscuits as you want. The CEO says as soon as you are seated, you'll get a basket and can ask for more.

Golden Corral

If you love buffets, Golden Corral is the place to go. The chain is famous for its all-you-can-eat buffets and has a wide selection of foods for every meal. Whether you're in the mood to overindulge for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Golden Corral has you covered with quality food at a great value. Here's a list of their latest prices and buffet details.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili's

Chili's is one chain that has not raised its prices and as a result has seen more business, CNN reported. The restaurant continues to offer deals, such as the 3 For Me, which includes an appetizer, entree and soda starting at $10.99 and bottomless drinks including lemonade, flavored teas, brewed tea and of course fountain drinks.