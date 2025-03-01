4 Restaurant Chains With Free Rolls That Keep Customers Coming Back

Forget apps, entrees, or even desserts. Some people choose their restaurant based solely on the free bread selection–and, we can't say we blame them. There's nothing like loading up on carbs before a meal, the same way you would munch your way through an entire basket of tortilla chips and salsa prior to a Mexican feast. It's all just too tempting, especially when you consider the types of bread chain eateries are dishing out.

At Italian restaurants like Olive Garden, garlicky breadsticks beckon, or a sophisticated combination of focaccia and herb-infused oil. Steakhouses often bake up brown bread or sourdough loaves. At Red Lobster, cheesy Cheddar Bay Biscuits rule the maritime chain. And then, there are dinner rolls.

You're likely familiar with Texas Roadhouse's version of the single-serve buns. But, there are a few others out there that also aim to delight with a pillowy texture and even better yeast taste. Do they steal the spotlight? Or, are they more of a placeholder to distract you until your meal arrives? Let's find out in my following rankings from least to most favorite dinner roll.

Bob Evans

PER 2 ROLLS : 370 calories, 17 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 470 mg sodium, 50 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 7 g protein

The home-cookin' chain Bob Evans is a Midwest classic and the place where I held my first job as a waitress. During every single one of my breaks, I remember sneaking a couple of our dinner rolls from the warmer. In addition to banana bread and biscuits, they stood as one of our complimentary bread choices. But to me, there was never really a choice. The rolls never failed to hit the spot, especially after a chaotic breakfast or lunch rush, and they are still a fan favorite to this day. Hoping for a bit of nostalgia and the same level of tastiness, I returned to my roots and ordered a few. Two can be tacked onto any meal free of charge. The chain also sells them to-go at prices of 2 for $2.59, 6 for $3.29, and 12 for $6.49.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look: Sizeable and in more of a squared-off shape than a circle–I know this is because they are baked side by side on a rectangular tray. They were also rather brown and bubbly on the top.

The Taste: The yeast flavor is familiar. But, based on my memory these rolls are but a shell of what they used to be. They are puffed up with plenty of air and gaps on the inside. However, you don't get a soft and supple texture. Instead, the top is crispy and everything is dry to the point that they almost crumble around the edges. I had to wonder if the chain has gone downhill in the years it's been since my employment. Or, maybe this was just a bad batch–like the ones we used to toss at the end of the night. Either way, it was disappointing, to say the least.

MCL Restaurant & Bakery

PER 1 ROLL : Not available

Another Midwestern find, MCL serves up southern-inspired fare in a slightly different format. Its restaurants are set up cafeteria-style so customers can fill their plates with fried chicken, carved roast beef, deviled eggs, and succotash before sitting down to their meal. On the other side of the business, however, sits the company's bakery. It's well known for its wide variety of pies, cheesecakes, and even simpler bread items like rolls. There are actually two roll types available including Cloverleaf Farm and Honey Wheat Cloverleaf Farm rolls. Of course, I had to give both a try. They both ring up at $1.99 a pop.

The Look: From the top, each one looks like three rolls in one. But, from the side, their muffin-like shape is revealed. The standard rolls are a yellow-tan color and the honey wheat comes in a lighter brown.

The Taste: Exceedingly squishy and tender. The taste of the standard rolls is neutral–not overly salty or sweet–but the yeast comes through, making for satisfying bites. I was also surprised by how much I enjoyed the wheat renditions. They're equally soft and doughy and have just a touch of honey to balance out some of the harsher grain tastes. The dense nature of both makes them the slightest bit dry, but a small dab of butter could clear up that concern, no problem.

O'Charley's

PER 1 ROLL : 130 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (1 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 4 g protein

O'Charley's calls its bread option "Our famous rolls"–a sign to me that they are no joke. The chain is once again a purveyor of southern grub (I'm sensing a theme here). But, unlike Bob Evans and MCL, rolls are the only kind of side bread it doles out. In their description online, the restaurant also calls the rolls "unsliceably soft", further touting their appeal. With unreasonably high hopes, I added some to my order. They do come complimentary with entrees but I ordered a bundle of 8 for $3.99–you know, for good measure.

The Look: Smaller and more compact than the previous two rolls–the 8 for $4 price tag is making more sense now. But, they come in a pleasing golden brown shade and with three plastic ramekins of accompanying butter.

The Taste: Concentrated but still delightfully fluffy. If you split one open and give it a sniff, it's almost reminiscent of sourdough but the taste delivers a subtle sweetness that keeps you coming back for more. I could eat at least three in one sitting and that's not even taking into account the butter. It's one of the airiest butters I've ever come across, whipped into oblivion almost like canned whipped cream. It all but dissolves in your mouth–the perfect match for a set of delicious and addicting yeast rolls.

Texas Roadhouse

PER 1 ROLL : 200 calories, 8 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 5 g protein

The rolls at Texas Roadhouse have something of a cult following. The obsession has become so great that the steakhouse has even released roll merch from tote bags and tumblers to plushies and socks, and people just eat it up. The dinner rolls are baked fresh every five minutes and are always served with a sidekick of honey cinnamon butter. In the restaurant, they arrive at your table as soon as you sit down and don't stop coming until you say when. Online, you can also order a half dozen for $3.49 or a full dozen for $5.99.

The Look: An enlarged version of O'Charley's rolls. Aside from this puffed-up size and hardly noticeable lighter coloring the two are identical. I was also given an entire tub of honey butter to go with my dozen rolls.

The Taste: Warm. Buttery. Sweet. Fluffy yet chewy. They are every single thing a good roll should be, not to mention bigger and simply better than O'Charley's. It wasn't even close, in my mind. Plus, the cinnamon butter is half the appeal. It's whipped with the quintessential balance of sweet and spiced. Does it make this pairing more of a dessert than a pre-dinner appetizer? Yes. But, I am certain no one is complaining about that. I'll also admit that I've spoiled my steak dinner a time or two by filling up on too many of these "keep em' comin'" rolls and never had any regrets. I'm sure I'm not the only one. Texas Roadhouse is the tenured sheriff in town when it comes to complimentary dinner rolls and I don't foresee him stepping down anytime soon.

By the Way, Texas Roadhouse Rolls Now Available at Walmart

Texas Roadhouse's legendary dinner rolls have officially hit grocery store shelves across the country. Previously available only in select states, the frozen rolls are now stocked nationwide at Walmart. Each pack includes 12 mini rolls in a ready-to-bake pan, along with a packet of the signature cinnamon honey glaze, bringing the steakhouse experience straight to your kitchen.

Fans are already raving about the launch, with many calling it a "game-changer." Social media is flooded with excitement, with comments like "I'm buying these in bulk!" and "Best news ever!" For those craving the Texas Roadhouse experience at home, these rolls are now just a grocery run away.