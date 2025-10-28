7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Combo Baskets

When you want to enjoy some delicious seafood but can’t decide exactly what you want (and know you will regret not ordering the other thing as soon as your food arrives) a good combo is your best friend. Many restaurants offer up a nice little variety for their seafood platters and baskets, making it a sensible choice when you want a little bit of everything. Next time you’re craving excellent fish, shellfish, and more, here are seven chains which specialize in the best seafood combos you can get.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s offers a Super Sampler Platter for those who want a real variety. Each selection contains one piece of Alaska pollock and all-white meat chicken, three crispy shrimp hand-battered in signature batter and fried to perfection, and a snack-size serving of popcorn shrimp. This combination comes with two sides and two hushpuppies.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has a number of different combos on the menu, including the Ultimate Seafood Platter with Batter Dipped Shrimp. This option contains two Batter Dipped Fish fillets, four Batter Dipped Shrimp, two Stuffed Crab Shells, and Popcorn Shrimp. Each order is served with your choice of two classic sides and hush puppies.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has several combo deals on the menu, including the Admiral’s Feast, which contains Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, all crisped to a golden-brown. This combo is served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack offers up several combo baskets and platters, including the Joe’s Classic Sampler which contains Crab & Shrimp Dip, Great Balls of Fire, and crispy calamari with tortilla chips. There’s also the Captain’s Plate which contains BBQ Snow Crab, crispy fried shrimp, fried fish fillet with fries and coleslaw.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Friday Country Coastal Sampler is a weekly treat for seafood lovers: This combo contains two Cod Fillets hand-dipped in the restaurant’s special batter and fried, plus crispy Country Fried Shrimp and two Country Sides. This combo is served with Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins (it is Cracker Barrel, after all).

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has a Run Across America Sampler which contains Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Chicken Tenders, Queso Dip, Tortilla Chips, and Dipping Sauces. There's also Forrest's Seafood Feast, which contains Fish & Chips, Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Remoulade Sauce, and Cocktail Sauce.

McCormick & Schmick’s

While different to the typical fried offerings for seafood baskets, McCormick & Schmick’s Broiled Seafood Platter is a delight: The Crab Cake, Salmon, Stuffed Shrimp, Mashed Potatoes, and Seasonal Vegetables will satisfy anyone who is craving a little variety. There are also plenty of shareable options like Crispy Fried Calamari.