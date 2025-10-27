7 Best All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Deals Good in This Economy

With meat and seafood prices sky-high, savvy diners are being more careful than ever about where they spend their money, and how much value they get for that hard-earned cash. All-you-can-eat restaurants are a great choice for any budget-conscious customer because for a flat payment you can have, well, all you can eat! So which spots have the best deals for hungry guests? Here are seven all-you-can-eat seafood deals you’d be lax not to take advantage of in this economy.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral guests can enjoy endless amounts of Golden Delicious Shrimp, Fried Fish, Baked Fish, and more. “Golden Corral® offers a legendary, endless buffet at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From our home-style menu favorites to signature sirloin steaks to seasonal promotion specials, there are always new menu items to explore,” the chain promises.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant offers an impressive all-you-can-eat seafood buffet for $49.99. “Our all-you-can-eat seafood buffets are one of our most popular offerings, featuring everything from succulent crab legs and juicy shrimp to delicious oysters and scallops,” the chain says.

Shady Maple

Shady Maple is known as one of the biggest and most successful buffet chains in the U.S., and has a Seafood Night for $29.99 per person. Guests can enjoy Fried Shrimp, Hot & Cold Steamed Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, and Scallops on Tuesday nights. There's also Salmon Cajun Catfish, Beef Brisket, and Steak on the grill.

UMI Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet

UMI Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet is the place to go for excellent all-you-can-eat sushi, shellfish, and much more. “The all-you-can-eat format is incredibly reasonable, and the variety of food is impressive. Each dish was well-seasoned, making it a delight for the taste buds,” one happy diner said. “The selection of fresh ingredients for hotpot was abundant, and the seafood options were simply amazing.”

Crab House NYC

Crab House NYC is a small chain offering a great all-you-can-eat seafood and lobster buffet for $90 per person. Each dish is made freshly to order so you don’t have to worry about how long your shrimp has been sitting there, and guests can enjoy limitless fish and shellfish. “The experience here was unreal. The freshness makes all the difference here. I plan to visit again soon,” one diner said.

Sushi Palace

Sushi Palace is another small East Coast chain with great all-you-can-eat options. Guests can feast on unlimited fresh sushi, sashimi and maki rolls, hot & crispy shrimp and vegetable tempura, and much much more. “The buffet is $32.95 on weekdays and $34.95 on weekends or holidays. For the value, it’s totally worth it and food is delicious,” one diner said.

Capt Jacks Family Buffet

Capt Jacks Family Buffet offers up a delicious seafood dinner buffet ($59.95 per adult when including crab legs, $39.95 without). “From the ice-cold waters of Alaska to the Best Seafood Buffet on the Beach you’ll love sinking your teeth into these beautiful #1 Crab Legs, included with every dinner buffet every night,” the chain says. “The highlight for me, without a doubt, was the endless crab legs. They were consistently hot, fresh, and incredibly easy to crack, with most of the meat coming right out – truly the best I’ve ever had,” one diner raved.