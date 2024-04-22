The Best & Worst Menu Items at Cinnabon, According to a Dietitian

Cinnabon, a renowned American bakery chain founded in 1985 in Seattle, Washington, is famous for its signature product, the Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll. This delectable treat features a rich, sweet dough filled with cinnamon and brown sugar, topped with a creamy frosting that has become synonymous with the brand. Beyond its classic roll, Cinnabon has expanded its menu to include various baked goods and beverages, maintaining the original allure of warmth and sweetness that made it famous.

While it's no secret that indulging in a cinnamon roll isn't the healthiest choice (most Cinnabon patrons aren't expecting a nutrient-dense nosh that rivals a homemade salad), some menu items at Cinnabon are better options than others.

As a dietitian, I've compiled this helpful guide to help you navigate the best and worst items on Cinnabon's menu when you're looking to make better-for-you choices.

Healthiest Drinks

Best: Hot Coffee

Nutrition (Per 12-oz cup) :

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

There's nothing wrong with a cup of black coffee. A cup of black coffee is hailed as one of the healthiest beverages due to its minimal calorie content and high concentration of antioxidants. These antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid, are known to combat inflammation and protect cells from damage.

With 5 calories and minimal sodium, this drink tops our "best" drink list.

Best: Vanilla Iced Cold Brew

Nutrition (Per 16-oz cup) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 2g

Yes, this drink does provide ample added sugar. But compared to the other drinks on the menu, this one is going to be one of your "better" choices. Pro tip: ask for less sweetener, if possible, to save on calories and added sugar.

Unealthiest Drinks

Worst: Hot Cocoa With Whipped Cream

Nutrition (Per 16-oz cup) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 49 g)

Protein : 3 g

Hot Cocoa is sometimes considered a healthy drink, thanks to the antioxidants cocoa provides and the protein milk offers.

But this choice only boasts 3 grams of protein and a whopping 36 grams of added sugar—more than a can of Coke! We doubt this drink is the antioxidant queen that other homemade options are.

Worst: Churro Chillata® 16oz

Nutrition (Per 16-oz cup) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 105 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 69 g)

Protein : 11 g

A Churro Chillata contains 720 calories, which is more calories than if you ate an entire four-pack of Cinnabon's Caramel Pecanbon Bites. This particular Chillatta® contains 28 grams of fat, of which 12 grams are saturated. This beverage contains more fat than a serving (2/3 cup) of Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Ice Cream (21 grams). Eating a diet high in fat can you at risk for heart disease, stroke, weight gain, and diabetes.

Plus, the 69 grams of sugar (59 grams of which are added sugars) in this single blended drink provides more sugar than if you ate 15 regular Oreo cookies.

Healthiest Baked Treats

Best: CinnaSweeties, 5-count

Nutrition (Per 5 CinnaSweeties) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you can't do without the classic taste of a Cinnabon cinnamon roll, the five-count CinnaSweeties is only 250 calories, making it a choice lower in calories than many other baked goods. If you just want a taste, sharing them with friends to cut your intake even more.

Best: Churro Stick, Unfilled

Nutrition (Per 1 stick) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 4 g

When examining the nutritional profile of this item, the Churro Stick emerges as a standout option. With just 210 calories, it's one of the more modest calorie selections on the menu. The fat content is relatively modest as well, clocking in at 9 grams. And the sugar level is kept in check at 5 grams.

While this option isn't as nutritious as, say, an apple with peanut butter, it is one of the better choices on the menu. Try pairing it with a protein source, like a cheese stick, to make this treat more satiating.

Best: Minibon Roll

Nutrition (Per 1 roll) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 5 g

The Minibon at Cinnabon presents a perfect choice for those seeking the indulgent, rich flavor of a classic Cinnabon cinnamon roll in a more portion-controlled size. It caters to individuals who want to enjoy a sweet treat without committing to the larger, more calorically dense option. While it is still a treat that should be reserved for special occasions, it is a better choice, relatively speaking.

Best: Cookie Bonbite

Nutrition (Per 1 Bonbite) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 3 g

The Cinnabon Cookie BonBite stands out as one of the healthier choices within the Cinnabon menu largely due to its size and the strategic combination of treat elements. It merges the indulgence of a classic Cinnabon roll with the convenience and portion control of a cookie, making it a lighter option for those seeking to satisfy their sweet tooth while managing caloric intake. This innovative approach offers the iconic Cinnabon flavor in a smaller, more manageable portion, aligning with a balanced approach to snacking.

Best: Topping Cup: Oreo Pieces

Nutrition (Per container) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbohydrate : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g

Sure, this choice isn't the most nutrient-dense. But it is one of the lowest-calorie items on the menu. If you have a fierce sweet tooth to tame, this one can fit the bill. Enjoy it with a cup of coffee for a mid-day sweet treat that is just over 100 calories.

Unhealthiest Baked Treats

Worst: Cinnabon Classic Roll

Nutrition (Per 1 roll) :

Calories : 880 calories

Fat : 37 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 129 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 61 g)

Protein : 12 g

The OG sure does taste good, but at 880 calories per bun, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this treat tops our list. Not only is it chock-full of calories, but it also provides over 1,000 milligrams of sodium per roll. And when it coems to added sugars, the word "sugar bomb" doesn't even come close to describing the content.

We would never say to do without a Cinnabon Classic Roll. But perhaps share it with a friend (or four) to minimize your intake while satisfying your craving.

Worst: Center of the Roll Caramel Pecanbon

Nutrition (Per 1 roll) :

Calories : 860

Fat : 44 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 108 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 60 g)

Protein : 10 g

One of the worst choices is the Center of the Roll Caramel Pecanbon. It provides 860 calories and 17 grams of saturated fat, close to 100% of the daily saturated fat requirements on a 2000-calorie diet. It also contains a whopping 59 grams of added sugar, more than double the daily limit for women.

The high levels of sugar contribute to the risk of developing conditions such as diabetes and obesity, while the saturated fats present can lead to increased cholesterol levels, posing a risk to heart health.

Worst: Center Of The Roll, Classic

Nutrition (Per 1 roll) :

Calories : 760

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 102 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 60 g)

Protein : 9 g

While the Pecanbon Center Of The Roll has a mind-boggling nutritional profile, the classic option is only a touch better. One roll has over 700 calories, 34 grams of fat, and a heaping amount of sugar. While it may entice with its warm, gooey center and sweet, tantalizing aroma, it is a less-than-ideal choice for those conscious of their nutritional intake. Its nutritional profile, lacking in essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber, makes it a poor choice for anyone seeking a balanced and health-conscious diet.

Worst: Caramel Pecanbon

Nutrition (Per 1 roll) :

Calories : 1,090

Fat : 51 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,280 mg

Carbs : 149 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 77 g)

Protein : 14 g

The Caramel Pecanbon, while a delicious treat from Cinnabon, is considered an unhealthy choice due to its high calorie, sugar, and fat content. A single serving packs a hefty caloric punch, often exceeding the daily recommended sugar intake in just one pastry. Combining sweet caramel and pecans adds to the overall calorie density and fat content, making it a less-than-ideal option for those mindful of their health and dietary intake. While the pecans provide some fiber and plant-based protein, this recipe isn't nut-heavy enough to make this treat a "healthy" choice for the general public.

Worst: Mini Bonbites

Nutrition (Per 4 bite order) :

Calories : 1,300 calories

Fat : 60 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g)

Sodium : 1,400 mg

Carbs : 208 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 96 g)

Protein : 20 g

Don't let the "mini" fool you into thinking this is a healthy choice. If you eat the entire serving of these little guys, you will be consuming a hefty amount of added sugar, calories, and fat.

Each bite-sized treat is densely packed with sugars, contributing to a potential sharp spike in blood sugar levels, leading to energy crashes and cravings for more sugary foods. Additionally, they contain significant amounts of saturated fats, which, when consumed excessively, can increase the risk of heart disease and other health issues. The lack of nutritional value further underscores their status as an indulgent treat rather than a healthy snack.