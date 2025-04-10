7 Restaurant Chains Still Serving Heaping Portions for Cheap in 2025

Going out to eat these days is expensive, no matter where you go: Rising grocery prices, inflation, tariffs, and more all impact the bottom line for restaurants and fast-food joints, and those high prices are making customers think twice before parting with their hard-earned money. However, there are still chains that offer tremendous value by providing giant meals for a very reasonable price. We're talking portions so big the leftovers will last for at least one other meal later on. Here are 7 restaurant chains that still serve heaping portions for cheap.

Texas Roadhouse

Officially the most popular restaurant chain in the U.S., Texas Roadhouse offers gigantic portions for a reasonable price. "I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip," one customer raved.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden has some amazing deals for hungry customers on a budget, including the Buy One Take One deal. "Olive garden is so good for multiple meals, go there load up on the free breadsticks and the unlimited soup or salad that comes with the purchase of a meal and then take the meal home," one fan shared. "I've used coupons at Olive Garden and eaten for a week. I think I got myself a seafood Alfredo and chicken parm on the children's menu came with a lot! Plus, they give you the giant salad and breadsticks!" another agreed.

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has huge portions of fantastic food for a great price, fans say. "As a Swede in America, the portions took a bit for me to adjust to until I realized nobody expects you to eat all of it. Realizing that taking leftovers home was the norm was revolutionary," one Redditor said. "I'm eating the other half of my Cheesecake Factory dinner for lunch today. Way too much for one meal," another agreed.

Olive Garden Just Lost Its Crown as America's Top Restaurant Chain

Black Bear Diner

Generous portions and low prices are the norm at Black Bear Diner, according to customers. "Black Bear Diner typically has large portions for many of their items. For example, just the other day, I got a meatloaf dinner, you pick two sides, and also get a big cornbread muffin and soup or salad. Depending on your appetite and side choices, it could've stretched to 2-3 meals easily. And in my experience, if you order anything with pancakes as part of the meal, those alone will be enough to fill you up," one Redditor said.

Cracker Barrel

You can't get much better bang for your buck than Cracker Barrel, fans say. "I had three meals out of my Cracker Barrel sampler meal. That is so much food and it was only 15 dollars for the meal. And they have the 5 dollar take home meals too," one customer shared. "Cracker Barrel is probably the best portion to cost, meals are less than a fast food meal," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Claim Jumper

Don't sleep on Claim Jumper for huge portions at affordable prices. "Claim Jumper has really big portions, their meatloaf was as big as what I'd make at home," one Redditor shared. "My ex and I could eat there for about $80 back in those days," another said. "A lot, yes, but it fed you for like 2-3 days. Especially when you hit the salad bar one last time before you left. Also, I ordered that cake in a shoebox."

JJ Fish & Chicken

Southern chain JJ Fish & Chicken offers incredible value for money. "The portions are huge. In my experience, their perch and tender plate is the most loaded," one fan said. "It's $13 and comes with 3 (huge) pieces of perch and 3 big chicken tenders, a bunch of fries, a cup of coleslaw, a can of soda, and 2 slices of bread… their extra sides are usually like 3-4 dollars extra if u wanna splurge a bit."