Olive Garden Just Lost Its Crown as America's Top Restaurant Chain

The battle of the restaurant giants just took a surprising turn with news that Texas Roadhouse has officially unseated Olive Garden as the biggest casual dining chain in the United States. Olive Garden held the top spot since 2018, but has been struggling to keep momentum going in the face of poor sales and pricing itself out of the lower-income consumer market. Meanwhile Texas Roadhouse, which includes the Bubba's 33 and Jaggers chains, went from $4.63 billion in sales in 2023 to $5.4 billion by the end of 2024, breaking records for average unit volumes. In comparison Olive Garden's sales rose just 0.8% in 2024, compared to 8.8% in 2023. Here's what's going on, and why Texas Roadhouse is enjoying such dramatic success compared to its restaurant rivals.

Olive Garden Growth

Olive Garden is by no means doing badly—recent promotions such as the return of the never-ending pasta bowls and the recent Buy One, Take One deal have lured back customers who may have found rising prices simply not worth the bother of going out to eat. The chain also opened 15 new restaurants and continues to grow, albeit not as fast as Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse is an Affordable Experience

Texas Roadhouse offers great food at a reasonable price, a factor that can't be dismissed when so many people are choosing to simply stay home instead of spending money on restaurant meals. The fast-casual space has been one of the worst hit by inflation, and even fast-food is so expensive customers are treating themselves less frequently than before. But customers are flocking to TRH—the chain continues to expand and grow across the U.S.

Huge Fan-Favorite Chain

For those confused as to why Texas Roadhouse is as popular as it is, simply look at the comments being made on social media. "I'm guilty as one who goes there a couple times a year but generally avoids chains. You can get a decent steak for a really good price. The food is above average for a chain, the service has always been good, and it's a reasonable price," one Redditor said. "It's extremely kid friendly, with decent steak, and doesn't cost a week's grocery budget. I can't think of anywhere else locally you can say that about," another agreed.

All About the Food

Texas Roadhouse offers satisfying meals at extremely competitive prices—and it gives the people what they want. Steak, fries, ribs, chicken, those infamous bread rolls, and so much more. Customers feel they're getting their money's worth, which is nothing to sneeze at when so many similar chains (like Outback Steakhouse) are struggling. "My partner and I went there once. The place was packed to the rafters," one Redditor shared. "The allure is that they give you more food than you could ever dream of eating in one sitting. The dinner rolls alone could constitute a meal. Otherwise, they've got beer and steaks. It pretty much sells itself."

Focus on Growth

Texas Roadhouse is focusing on growth, with the chain planning on opening 30 locations for Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers over the next 10 months. The company also continues to offer new and improved deals for customers, like the introduction of all-day $5 beverages in select locations, and recently expanded its non-alcoholic mocktail menu with new items like the Strawberry Cucumber Fizz.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Something for Everyone

Texas Roadhouse's consistency with food, service, and environment is a huge draw for customers. "It's the only place both my 96 year old grandmother and 1 year old toddler like to eat," one guest says. "I just went to Texas Roadhouse for the first time, and was completely blown away," another commented. "I was expecting average restaurant chain food, nothing more, and boy was I wrong. It was amazing! We had the cactus blossom, 12oz sirloin, and all American burger. My burger was soo good, cooked to perfection and really juicy. I've always heard their rolls to be a winner, but never had them, and I am here to confirm, they are truly special. And to round things off, our waiter was not only the nicest person EVER, but just the absolute best and attentive… I've been to other restaurant chains like Outback or Red Lobster, but Texas Roadhouse stands above!"