7 Chain Restaurants Still Making Soup From Scratch

These chain restaurants still make their soups fresh in-house every day.

Nothing is quite as comforting as a homemade soup, especially this time of year when the weather gets chilly. Although there are some great canned options to have on hand, nothing beats homemade. Even certain chain restaurants know the value of skipping the quick method and making soups in house. Here are 7 chains that say you can count on them for delicious soups made in house when you need something warm and savory.

Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has delectable soups like the Butternut Squash Bisque with curried apples, their New England Clam Chowder seasoned with their own blend of spices, their tableside Lobster Bisque, and most notably, their Caramelized French Onion Soup, an original recipe with their with dry sherry and sweet onions, topped with a generous amount of Swiss and mozzarella cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olive Garden

Olive Garden says their famous soups are actually made fresh every morning. “All of Olive Garden’s signature soups — Pasta e Fagioli, Chicken & Gnocchi, Zuppa Toscana, and Minestrone — are made by hand and from scratch every morning using fresh, whole ingredients such as kale, peppers, and squash,” POPSUGAR reported after speaking to a representative of the popular chain.

Smith & Wollensky’s

Smith & Wollensky is well-known for their selection of dry aged steaks. “Our classic steakhouse cuts are USDA Prime, grain fed, and humanely raised,” the company says. That said, their soups like their Classic Split Pea Soup, their own original recipe, is also a noteworthy menu item. Smith & Wollensky focus on quality ingredients and recipes, and that’s reflected in their soups, as well as their steaks.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has some delicious chili to have as an appetizer or a small cup on the side of your meal, sprinkled with chopped onions and cheddar cheese. “Texas Roadhouse was founded upon providing fresh, quality food for a value, which is why we make our food from scratch, even the bacon bits, croutons, and dressings,” the company says on the website.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is known for their delicious chili that has been a fan favorite for a long time. “If I recall correctly it was [a] can of red sauce base, can of big beans, can of smol beans, bag of veggies, pack of seasoning, [and] old hamburger meat,” the Reddit user that used to be a GM at the fast food chain said. “A lot of people are worried about the hamburger meat, it’s perfectly safe. The meat is kept hot until the meat drawer is full then it is boiled, strained, chopped, and then either added [into] the next chili batch or frozen to be saved for the next one.”

Claim Jumper

Claim Jumper prioritizes offering fresh food created from high quality ingredients. “Claim Jumper offers a selection of freshly prepared items using only the finest ingredients available,” the website states. “Favorites include Prime steaks, Certified Angus Beef, fresh fish, baby back pork ribs, fresh baked pot pie, specialty salads, wood-fired pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, burgers and more.” A fan favorite are their soups, like the Potato Cheddar Soup with aged cheddar. “Potato cheddar soup is excellent,” a reviewer said.

The Chophouse

The Chophouse offers homemade soups of the day to their customers. “At The Chop House, we are committed to offering a superior dining experience in a clean, comfortable environment. We strive for consistency and quality each time you choose to dine with us,” the website quotes J. Michael Connor, President/CEO.