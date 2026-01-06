7 Chain Restaurants Still Making Mac and Cheese From Scratch

These restaurant chains still make rich, creamy mac and cheese fresh in-house every day.

Mac and cheese is one of the most indulgent sides you can enjoy at a restaurant, often so rich and filling it’s meant to be shared as the perfect accompaniment to a special meal. While many restaurants offer some version of mac and cheese on the menu, some are so good diners will focus on this side alone. If you want an amazing, creamy mac and cheese made with top quality ingredients and made in house every day, these spots have you covered. Here are seven chain restaurants where the mac and cheese is still made from scratch.

Capital Grille

The Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese at steakhouse chain The Capital Grille is made in-house every day. Each serving contains al dente pasta tossed with a special blend of cream cheese, mascarpone, Parmesan and havarti; topped with a white cheddar and Grana Padano crust. People love this menu item so much there are countless copycat recipes online for people trying to recreate the magic at home.

Yardbird

The Mac & Cheese at Yardbird is a showstopper: Each serving contains creamy five artisanal cheese sauce, with a crispy herb crust. There's also a Lobster Mac & Cheese made with whole lobster, and the creamy five artisanal cheese sauce. "Do yourself a favor and start with the Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken. It's crispy, juicy, perfectly seasoned, and basically what dreams are made of. Pair it with the Mac & Cheese (with a golden crust and creamy inside) and thank me later," one diner shared.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Steakhouse Mac & Cheese at LongHorn Steakhouse is made with creamy four cheese sauce and smoked bacon, and topped with Parmesan bread crumbs. “The steaks were terrific. The Mac n cheese was awesome. They put lemon juice on their broccoli, which is a nice touch,” one fan said.

Chick-fil-A

The Mac & Cheese at Chick-fil-A is a classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Parmesan, Cheddar, and Romano to form a crispy top layer of baked cheese. This fan-favorite menu item is baked in-restaurant every day. “Chick-fil-A Mac and cheese is a revelation. Hands down the best fast food Mac and cheese ever and probably better than I’ve had at many sit down restaurants. Everytime I go to Chick-fil-A I have to stop myself from ordering a large instead of a regular because it’s so good,” one diner shared.

Fogo de Chão

I recently tried the Lobster Mac & Cheese at Fogo de Chão and loved it—available as an enhancement to the Full Churrasco Experience, this shareable side is made with butter-bathed lobster, rich cheese sauce and Panko breadcrumbs. Some locations also have lobster mashed potatoes on the menu for those who can’t get enough of this shellfish.

Ruth’s Chris

As you would expect from an upscale steakhouse like Ruth’s Chris, the Lobster Mac & Cheese (cavatappi pasta and tender maine lobster tossed in white cheddar sauce) is made in-house every day. For those who prefer a non-seafood option, the regular Mac & Cheese is also excellent. “The mashed potatoes, lobster mac and cheese, and creamed spinach are absolute musts,” one fan shared.

Beecher’s Café

Beecher’s Café is home to the “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese. “Their mac and cheese is an absolute must-try,” one diner said. “From the very first bite, I was hooked by its rich, creamy texture and perfectly balanced flavors. The cheese blend is indulgent without being overwhelming, creating a comforting yet elevated dish. It was baked to perfection, giving just the right amount of golden crust on top while remaining lusciously smooth beneath.”