5 Restaurant Chains With the Most Seafood for the Money, According to Diners

Budget-friendly spots offer massive platters and all-you-can-eat deals.

Seafood, especially raw food like sushi and oysters, can get very expensive, but many chains have excellent fried options for budget-conscious customers who love their seafood. Whether it’s big platters of fish and shrimp or all-you-can-eat deals, these spots will satisfy even the hungriest of diners with great fish and sides. So where should customers go to get the ultimate bang for their buck? Here are five restaurant chains with the most seafood for the money, according to diners.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral stands out as one of the best places to indulge in unlimited fish and sides, buffet-style. “Two of the best things on the buffet were the golden fried shrimp (jumbo in size, nicely deep fried in a good oil) which were delicious dipped in their cocktail sauce (though each item were at opposite ends of the buffet) AND their freshly grilled sirloin steak,” one happy customer said.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp promotion is iconic for good reason—diners literally cannot get enough. “76 shrimp and I only stopped because we had tickets to see Moneyball,” one diner reminisced. “I still think of that night fondly, but with some regret knowing that I could’ve eaten more.”

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

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When it comes to top-quality seafood, it doesn’t get better than Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant for the exceptional all-you-can-eat fish, crab, and more. “We love this place. This is one of the few places you can still get all you can eat crab legs and they are good. It is all you can eat everything,” one diner said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s diners know they are getting exceptional value for money with the chain’s generous platters, baskets, sandwiches and more. “Despite all the “who is keeping LJS in business?” Memes, the food was hot, fresh and crispy. I give it a 7.9 out of 10, I’d come back! 🤷” one diner shared.

Captain D’s

If you’re on a budget and craving fried fish, Captain D’s is the way to go, especially since the chain switched to wild-caught Alaskan fish. “The samplers are all a pretty good deal, one can feed me for two meals,” one fan said.