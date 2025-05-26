7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Are No Longer Worth the Money

Going out to eat is not cheap, even fast food, and even when there are deals on offer. The fast-casual and fast-food sector in particular has been hit hard as customers refuse to spend money on food or an experience that simply isn’t worth the price anymore. Inflation, rising costs, tariff uncertainty, and many other factors are contributing to this climate—but not all chains are suffering. Texas Roadhouse and Chili’s are thriving in the current environment, while other restaurants are not faring as well. Here are seven chains customers say are no longer worth the money.

Popeyes Chicken

Many customers think Popeyes prices have become “ridiculous” and simply not worth it. “Yeah we just noticed they raised the price on their daily deals now too, we turned around and went to get a pre-cooked whole chicken from Walmart instead. Even their daily deals are turning people away. Oh and we were wondering why it was so dead inside (no one was lining up or dining in),” one Redditor said.

Olive Garden

Some customers are disappointed with Olive Garden’s menu prices, saying they don’t match up with the quality of the food. “The only thing I noticed that’s a great loophole is ordering the kids meals to go. You get a great portion of food for a great price. Like $20 ($10 a piece this was two people) plus the drink (but it’s small) it defeats the purpose of the nice dine in experience, though. I think they’ll go out of business too at this point or Olive Garden is at least going to turn into one of those ‘you only go there to eat if you’re rich’ kinda places,” one Redditor said.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread is simply not worth the money, guests say. “Yeah, I used to love Panera Bread before it cost like $35 for two people to eat there. I pay those prices for sit down service at nice restaurants, but not somewhere informal where I go get my food from a counter like it’s a cafeteria lol,” one Redditor said. “Facts … and they still ask you to tip on-screen which is laughable,” another agreed.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack prices are notorious for being comparatively high, with some customers saying it’s worth it for better quality, and others saying it’s not. “I tried Shake Shack for the first time a while ago. I got a single cheeseburger, fries, coke, and a milkshake. I don’t usually get milkshakes but thought I would try it because it is Shake Shack. $23 for a combo meal and a shake,” one customer said.

Five Guys

Five Guys prices are way too high, customers say. “Five Guys is definitely too expensive. And it’s far from the best burger, much less from a cost perspective. But I would pay double the cost of Five Guys if the only other option was a regularly priced McDonald’s burger,” one Redditor commented. “The last time I had Five Guys it was very good, but it was so criminally expensive I can’t see myself eating there again. I don’t think it’s a fair comparison to McDonald’s assuming normal standards are kept,” another said.

PF Chang’s

PF Chang’s is no longer worth the money, customers say. “PF Chang has gone so far downhill. Their lettuce wraps don’t use iceberg lettuce anymore and the sauces had so little flavor,” one Redditor shared. “It was called Black Rock lettuce. It’s not crisp and very dark green. Not as expected. To say I was disappointed is an understatement.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chipotle

Chipotle is now too expensive for what it offers, guests say. “Yeah it’s getting ridiculous, at least for people with little money. I live a block from Chipotle, I crave it often, but then I check my bank account, and sigh to myself, and eat at home lol. I miss the days where it was 6$ a meal a dozen years ago,” one Redditor said.