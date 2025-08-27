Smoothies are one of the most versatile and delicious ways to get a nutrition hit, whether you’re trying to up your protein or just need to refuel after a workout. Smoothies can be adapted to any diet or lifestyle, whether you’re keto, vegan, non-dairy, and so on. Not all restaurant chains use premium ingredients for smoothies—some use juice concentrates and other additives, but still charge high prices. So where can you get the real bang for your buck, health and taste-wise? Here are seven restaurant chains that only use real fresh fruit in every smoothie and juice.

Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery‘s delicious smoothies are made with real fruit—for example, the Strawberry Orange Mango Smoothie contains apples, oranges, strawberries, mangoes, peaches, and lemon. “a vibrant blend packed with 500% of your daily vitamin C, 14% of your daily fiber, and 15% of your daily potassium. Crafted to nourish, each sip nurtures immunity, supports digestion, and fuels your body with essential nutrients,” the chain says.

Joe & The Juice

Joe & the Juice’s juices, shakes, and bowls are made with “simple ingredients and good vibes only.” the chain says. “No stuff you can’t pronounce… Just pure taste from great ingredients.” The Danish chain is a hit with fans, who also love the sandwiches on offer. “I’m obsessed with this place! I’ve only ordered through uber eats so far. I haven’t had a bad experience with the food or juices being bad when delivered. If it’s just as tasteful as it is when delivered, then it must be better in person. I hope I can visit soon. A bit pricey for three items ( mostly because of the delivery fee), but it’s been worth it,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe uses real fruit in its juices and smoothies. “I got a smoothie that was so delicious and a breakfast flatbread that fueled me for a big day. It was honestly so good that then while waiting for an Uber, I went back inside and ordered a second!!” one Yelper said.

Nékter Juice Bar

Nékter Juice Bar uses delicious fresh fruit for smoothies such as the Pink Flamingo (dragon fruit, strawberry, pineapple, coconut water, agave nectar). “Love this place. Everyone is so awesome. The smoothies are amazing. My fave is the Coffee Kickstart. The atmosphere is amazing and relaxing,” one fan said.

Robeks

Robeks uses fresh fruit for every smoothie—for example, the Strawberry Banana contains just strawberries, banana, frozen yogurt, and apple juice. “Robeks has the best smoothies and bowls. Love the new Sweet Sipper, it is perfect,” one happy customer said.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King uses real high-quality fresh fruit for juices, smoothies, and açai bowls. “I typically get the Caribbean Way with blueberries, spinach and kale added, and no turbinado,” one Redditor suggested.

Clean Juice

Clean Juice uses only high-quality ​​USDA-certified organic ingredients—including real fruit—in its smoothies. “Their smoothies are so fresh and zingy, I’m convinced they have wizards in the back squeezing magic out of pineapples,” one happy customer said via Yelp. “My only complaint? I can’t move in–I asked, they said no. Five sparkling, vitamin-packed stars! If you want to be deliciously hydrated and possibly ascend to a higher plane of fruity existence, get yourself to Clean Juice.”