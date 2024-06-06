13 Superfood Smoothie Recipes To Start Your Day Right

A refreshing smoothie on a hot summer day is the perfect way to cool off, curb your hunger cravings, and give your body a boost of nutrients. To maximize these benefits, try incorporating superfoods—some of the healthiest foods you can eat—into your next blended beverage. But what exactly are superfoods, and how can you make a superfood-packed smoothie?

While not strictly defined, superfoods are generally considered to be exceptionally nutrient-dense foods. According to the National Library of Medicine, their rich nutrient content can help reduce disease risk and improve overall health. Incorporating these nutrient-rich foods into your diet is always beneficial, and adding superfoods to your smoothies is an easy and delicious way to do just that.

Of course, not all superfoods make good smoothie ingredients (we probably won't add salmon or garlic to our smoothies anytime soon), but some examples fitting for a delicious smoothie include leafy greens, berries, seeds, and cinnamon.

Avocado Berry Smoothie

This paleo-friendly smoothie is made with frozen blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, avocado, chia seeds, and cashew milk, packing a whole heap of superfoods into one glass.

Combining avocado and berries into a superfood smoothie gives your body a huge nutrient boost. Avocados are full of fiber and healthy fats, and research shows that they are linked to weight management, better cardiovascular health, and improved cognitive function. Berries have similar benefits, helping reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, preventing age-related cognitive decline, and assisting in weight loss.

Get our recipe for Avocado Berry Smoothie.

Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie

This Raspberry-Peach Smoothie is a sweet treat that tastes just like sorbet but without all the added sugar. Plus, you'll get superfood benefits from ingredients like raspberries.

Studies show that raspberries can help improve immune function, and their powerful antioxidants, anthocyanins, may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's.

Get our recipe for Raspberry-Peach Smoothie.

Creamy Paleo Green Smoothie

You can't beat this simple green smoothie for its superfood benefits. It uses just a handful of superfood ingredients, each packed with nutrients. Spinach can help lower blood pressure, reduce disease risk, improve gut health, and slow cognitive decline. Flaxseeds contain protein, fiber, and healthy fats and help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Get our recipe for Paleo Green Smoothie.

Acai-Berry Smoothie Bowl

This smoothie bowl combines superfood ingredients like berries, acai, nuts, yogurt, and chia seeds. Chia seeds contain fiber, protein, healthy omega-3 fats, and antioxidants, making them a surprisingly powerful superfood. According to a Food Science & Nutrition review, these little seeds can help reduce inflammation, fight oxidative stress, and improve cardiovascular health.

Get our recipe for Acai-Berry Smoothie Bowl.

Berry Cauliflower Smoothie

This creamy, protein-rich smoothie uses just a few simple ingredients, but each adds plenty of nutritional benefits—especially the blueberries and chia seeds. Blueberries are powerful superfoods that can help protect against cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline and aid in weight management.

Get our recipe for Berry Cauliflower Smoothie.

Chocolate Coconut Banana Smoothie

Good news for chocolate lovers: dark chocolate is considered a superfood! In this Chocolate Coconut Banana Smoothie, you get the benefits of dark chocolate alongside other nutrient-rich ingredients like coconut and banana.

Dark chocolate contains plant compounds called flavonoids and polyphenols, which research shows have anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-diabetic properties.

Get our recipe for Chocolate Coconut Banana Smoothie.

Chocolate-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

The combination of dark chocolate and cherries in this smoothie bowl is a superfood win. Dark chocolate is full of antioxidants that can help lower inflammation and reduce the risk of disease. The antioxidants in cherries can reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and lower cholesterol.

Get our recipe for Chocolate-Cherry Smoothie Bowl.

Golden Mango Smoothie Bowl

This smoothie bowl, made with mango, kiwi, pomegranate, coconut, and turmeric, is the ultimate superfood-packed snack. Mangoes, kiwis, and pomegranate seeds are packed with vitamins and nutrients, but turmeric makes this a superfood treat.

Turmeric has been linked to medicinal properties for centuries, and studies show that this spice can reduce inflammation, lower the risk of disease, reduce oxidative stress damage, and, in some cases, even help improve mental health. Throw this powder into your smoothie bowl and enjoy the flavors and superfood benefits.

Get our recipe for Golden Mango Smoothie Bowl.

Peaches and Kale Smoothie Bowl

Leafy greens like kale provide enormous health benefits, which is why they're considered superfoods. The list of kale benefits feels endless, with research showing that this green can help lower cholesterol levels, lower your risk of disease, and reduce inflammation—just to name a few.

This smoothie bowl not only features kale but also combines ginger, yogurt, and almonds—all known for their superfood properties.

Get our recipe for Peaches and Kale Smoothie Bowl.

Avocado-Lime Smoothie

We've mentioned the superfood benefits of avocados, and this Avocado-Lime Smoothie gives you another delicious way to enjoy this powerful fruit. Made with avocado, lime juice and zest, pear, celery, and a little bit of honey, this drink is a refreshing way to enjoy a nutrient boost.

Get our recipe for Avocado-Lime Smoothie.

Paleo Smoothie with Yogurt and Granola

People often think of fruits and vegetables as superfoods, but processed foods like yogurt are also powerful superfoods. Yogurt is an excellent source of calcium for bone and muscle health and probiotics for improved gut health and immune function.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This Yogurt and Granola Smoothie uses coconut yogurt and chia seeds, a powerful superfood combination. If you opt for non-dairy yogurt like coconut yogurt, you may be missing out on some of the calcium found in dairy yogurt. If you don't mind consuming dairy and want the calcium benefits, switch out the coconut yogurt for regular.

Get our recipe for Yogurt and Granola Smoothie.

Chocolate Tofu Smoothie with Reishi Mushroom Powder

People may not think of tofu as a smoothie ingredient, but blending this superfood into your drink adds a creaminess to the texture and increases the nutritional value. Tofu is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that your body needs for building protein. Research has found that this soy product can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and certain cancers.

Blend tofu with banana, cocoa powder, reishi powder, and your favorite non-dairy milk for a plant-based, nutrient-rich treat.

Get our recipe for Chocolate Tofu Smoothie.

Coconut-Pumpkin Smoothie Bowl

This smoothie bowl tastes like autumn in every bite, but it's perfect for any time of year. With superfoods like pumpkin, chia seeds, and yogurt, it's hard to pass up.

Pumpkin puree is a super easy and affordable ingredient to buy for smoothies, and it packs so much flavor, creaminess, and nutrition into your drink. According to the journal Plants, pumpkin is full of powerful antioxidants that can help fight inflammation and oxidative stress. Research also shows that pumpkin may improve gut health and immunity.

Get our recipe for Coconut-Pumpkin Smoothie Bowl.