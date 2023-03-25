19 Best High Protein Smoothie Recipes

Smoothies can be an amazing, nutrient-dense snack. When you make them at home, you can incorporate so many different healthy ingredients like your favorite greens, fruit, nut butters, seeds, nuts, protein powders, and milk. A smoothie snack truly is one of the easiest, most delicious ways to get a nutrition boost into your morning or afternoon. And if one of your specific health goals is to increase your daily protein count, a homemade, high-protein smoothie recipe is a simple way to do this.

Why should you drink high-protein smoothies?

What are some of the reasons you may be thinking about eating more protein on a daily basis? For one, protein is necessary for building muscle and leaning out in a healthy and sustainable way. Getting enough protein is also beneficial for your bone health, making it a helpful nutrient to focus on as you age. And on top of all that, protein is also helpful in boosting metabolism and reducing hunger levels. It's exciting to think that this nutrient plays such a key role in our health, especially because so many delicious foods are protein heavy, like milk, eggs, fish, tofu, poultry, nuts, etc. However, getting enough protein throughout your day can be difficult for some.

How much protein do you need in a day?

How much protein you need depends on your individual health needs, age, and goals, as everyone's requirements are different. The absolute best way to determine your own daily requirements is to talk with a doctor or dietitian, but if you need a bit of guidance in the present moment, Harvard Health has a simple guideline to follow. According to them, the recommended dietary allowance for protein is about 0.8 grams for every kilogram of body weight.

If you need a quick way to calculate, they recommend multiplying your weight by 0.36. If you weigh 175 pounds, this means you'd need to aim for at least 63 grams of protein per day. But again, this is just the minimum amount recommended, and depending on your own health goals, you may need to aim for more.

To get you started on consuming more protein today, we rounded up a list of 19 high-protein smoothie recipes for you to try. Some of these incorporate your preferred protein powder, while others just get their protein from food sources. Read on, and for more healthy eating tips, make sure to check out 15 High-Protein Breakfasts To Help you Lose Weight Today.

19 High-Protein Smoothie Recipes

1 Chocolate-Coconut Banana Smoothie

Protein: 9 grams (or 29 with a scoop of protein powder)

Enjoy the decadence of chocolate, the healthy fat from coconut, and the helpful antioxidants from the banana in this delicious smoothie. Nine grams of protein may not be enough for some, but this recipe would taste delicious with your favorite chocolate protein powder, which could add upwards of 20 grams to your total.

Get our recipe for Chocolate-Coconut Banana Smoothie.

RELATED: The 30 Best Weight Loss Smoothies

2 Peaches and Kale Smoothie Bowl

Protein: 11 grams

If you're in the mood for something a bit more refreshing that will help you reach a few servings of vegetables in one sitting, try this peach and kale smoothie, which gets some natural protein from Greek yogurt. You can add whatever toppings you prefer, but we recommend some almond slivers or chia seeds.

Get our recipe for Peaches and Kale Smoothie.

3 Mexican Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

Protein: 11 grams

Another decadent chocolate option, this Mexican chocolate smoothie bowl tastes like a dessert, but with an added 11 grams of protein. Similar to our other chocolate smoothies, this one would taste even more decadent with a scoop of protein powder.

Get our recipe for Mexican Chocolate Smoothie Bowl.

4 Paleo Smoothie With Yogurt and Granola

Protein: 38 grams (with protein powder)

Who says you can't enjoy a sweet and creamy smoothie if you're on the paleo diet? For this smoothie, we recommend this paleo granola brand, this paleo protein powder, as well as this coconut yogurt. You can choose your own of course, but we love how little sugar is in these ingredients, while still providing a huge boost of protein.

Get our recipe for Paleo Smoothie.

RELATED: The 5 Best Smoothie Recipes for Your Metabolism

5 Plant-Based Chocolate Hazelnut Smoothie With Adaptogens

Protein: 18 grams

Adaptogens are plant foods that help your body with things like stress management, sleep, energy, etc., and we love the fact that not only does this smoothie add protein to your day, but it gets its protein from an adaptogenic protein powder.

Get our recipe for Chocolate Hazelnut Adaptogen Smoothie.

6 Kefir Cookbook Banana Smoothie

Protein: 19 grams

Kefir is a type of fermented milk that is a bit thicker than regular milk but lighter than yogurt. Some people are turned off by the taste, but this beverage can help your gut health and microbiome. If you can stomach it, this kefir smoothie can become a healthy addition to your day.

Get the recipe for The Kefir Cookbook's Banana Smoothie.

RELATED: 6 Reasons to Start Drinking Kefir

7 Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

Protein: 21 grams

The only significant source of protein in this smoothie comes from the protein powder, so the exact amount of protein you'll get depends on your preferred brand. If you need ideas, we like Orgain Organic Protein.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Spice Smoothie.

8 Dark Chocolate Banana Nut Smoothie

Protein: 20 grams

It doesn't get much better than the banana and dark chocolate combination. And while this may look and taste like a dessert, it's actually a nutrient-dense smoothie that brings you about 20 grams of protein per glass.

Get our recipe for Dark Chocolate Banana Nut Smoothie.

9 Berry Cauliflower Smoothie

Protein: 19 grams

Tone It Up has delicious protein powders, and their vanilla plant-based powder goes perfectly with this berry smoothie. Using cauliflower rice in this recipe helps bring out a super creamy texture without having to add yogurt or anything.

Get the recipe for Berry Cauliflower Smoothie via Tone It Up.

RELATED: The Best Smoothie Ingredients To Slow Aging, Says Science

10 Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

Protein: 11 grams

Sign us up anytime there's peanut butter, banana, and chocolate involved. This powerhouse trio packs a ton of flavor, while also delivering about 11 grams of protein per serving for some helpful refueling in the afternoon.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

11 Coconut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

Protein: 12 grams

When you're craving a slice of key lime pie but don't want all the added sugar, give yourself the best of both worlds by making this high-protein smoothie recipe. You'll satisfy your cravings and stay full much longer than you would with just a slice of pie.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

12 Cinnamon Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie

Protein: 18 grams

The Cinnamon Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie from Ambitious Kitchen is the coziness of fall in a cup, but it's so delicious that you'll want to enjoy it year-round. And an added benefit? Each glass serves up 18 grams of protein.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

13 Post-Workout Recovery Tart Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Protein: 25 grams

Who doesn't love the combination of chocolate and cherry? If you're done with your workout and need a recovery snack that's going to provide you with enough protein to help you see results from your weight lifting, this smoothie bowl is a perfect choice.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

RELATED: The Best Smoothie Ingredients To Slow Aging, Says Science

14 Greek Yogurt Smoothie

Protein: 25 grams

Bringing it back to basics, this strawberry banana smoothie uses Greek yogurt for a low-fat protein boost and is a great alternative when you're craving something sweet.

Get the recipe from Well Plated By Erin.

15 The Best Breakfast Smoothie

Protein: 12 grams

Wake up to some protein with this peanut butter-based, high-protein smoothie. This recipe calls for vanilla protein powder, but you can use plain or another flavor like chocolate if you prefer.

Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.

16 Oatmeal Smoothie

Protein: 12 grams6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Adding oats to your protein smoothie is an easy way to get extra fiber, along with the fiber you'll be getting from the other ingredients you add as well. In this smoothie, we love the combo of oats, chia seeds (or you can use flaxseeds), and protein powder for a well-balanced snack.

Get the recipe from The Big Man's World.

17 Healthy Strawberry Smoothie With Mango

Protein: 25 grams

Some people might assume that a fruit smoothie can't be high-protein, but think again. This strawberry smoothie with mango will satisfy your sweet cravings while giving you over 25 grams of lean protein.

Get the recipe from The Seasoned Mom.

18 Powder-Free Vegan Protein Shake

Protein: 23 grams

It's hard to find a vegan high-protein smoothie that doesn't use protein powder, but the Minimalist Baker figured out a way to serve up 23 grams of protein without any powder thanks to the addition of hemp seeds, peanut butter, and chia seeds.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

19 Green Protein Smoothie

Protein: 17 grams

Even though it's common for protein smoothies to be on the decadent, chocolate-y side, there's still a way to get in your greens and protein at the same time, like with this recipe from Eating Bird Food.

Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.