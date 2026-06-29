4 Restaurant Chains That Offer the Best Senior Discount, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend restaurant chains with senior discounts and 55+ menus.

Americans have been hit hard in the wallet over the last few years. The cost of food is continuously climbing, and eating out is 3.5 percent higher this year than in May 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but dining out doesn’t mean you have to pay full price, especially for older adults looking for better value on everyday meals. Many restaurant chains across the country offer senior discounts or dedicated 55+ menus with affordable pricing. “The best senior dining programs go beyond discounts by offering generous portions, familiar flavors, and excellent value,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Whether it’s a hearty breakfast, an all-you-can-eat buffet, or a classic comfort food meal, these restaurant chains make it easy for older diners to enjoy delicious food while stretching their dining budget.” Here are the top four chains with the best senior discounts, according to Chef Dennis.

Denny’s – 55+ Menu

For classic diner fare at a budget-friendly price, Denny’s 55+ menu is a longtime favorite among senior diners. “Options like the 55+ Starter Breakfast and senior-friendly lunch and dinner selections provide classic diner comfort while helping guests enjoy a satisfying meal without paying for oversized portions,” says Chef Dennis.

IHOP

IHOP doesn’t offer seniors a discount, but some locations offer a 55+ menu. One item that Chef Dennis loves on the menu is the Breakfast Sampler, which offers a little bit of everything that breakfast lovers crave. “Featuring eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, and hash browns, it delivers variety and value in one plate,” he says. “The portion size is designed specifically for senior diners, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a filling but manageable breakfast.”

Golden Corral

For diners who want plenty of variety, Golden Corral offers a buffet experience that appeals to many seniors. Because each restaurant is independently owned, senior discounts vary by location. Some offer discounted pricing for guests 55 and older, while others begin at age 60, and the discount amount can vary from one restaurant to the next. “Golden Corral remains one of the most popular destinations for senior diners because of its extensive buffet and frequent senior pricing promotions,” says Chef Dennis. “Guests can customize their meal from dozens of hot entrees, fresh salads, vegetables, and desserts, making it easy to find something for every appetite and dietary preference.”

Old Country Buffet

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For people 60 and over, Old Country Buffet offers a senior club card that gets you discounts and extras with almost every meal.”Old Country Buffet has built its reputation around offering affordable comfort food in a buffet setting,” Chef Dennis explains. “Senior discounts make the experience even more appealing, allowing guests to enjoy a wide selection of homestyle favorites, soups, salads, carved meats, and desserts while getting excellent value for their money.”