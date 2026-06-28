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5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mushroom Swiss Burgers, According to Diners

Evidence-Based
These chains serve diners’ favorite mushroom Swiss burgers with rich flavor and melty cheese.
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June 28, 2026

A burger smothered in mushrooms and Swiss cheese isn’t for everyone, as both the veggie and cheese styles are either loved or loathed by diners. If you are a fan of the pungent cheese and the mild fungi, then you probably understand that the combination can be magnificent. You can’t get a delicious mushroom Swiss burger at every chain, and among those that have it on the menu, some are better than others. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best mushroom Swiss burgers, according to diners.

Culver’s

Culver's

The Mushroom & Swiss burger is a leveled-up ButterBurger, according to fans. It consists of a “fresh, never frozen beef seared on the grill and topped with white button mushrooms seasoned and sautéed in butter, plus real Wisconsin Swiss cheese on a lightly buttered, toasted bun.” Diners confirm it is worth ordering. “Culver’s is good,” a Redditor confirms.

Hardee’s

Hardee's

Hardee’s charbroiled Mushroom & Swiss, is another fan favorite, featuring a Quarter Pound 100% Angus beef patty topped with melted Swiss and finished with mushroom sauce, all served on a perfectly toasted Brioche-style bun. “The Hardee’s mushroom and swiss burger is delicious because of the mushroom sauce combined with the sweetness of the bun. Also, the 1/3 pound patty fills you up more than the all natural version that Carl’s has,” a Redditor says. “Hardees keeps it simple and damn delicious! I am addicted to Hardees mushroom swiss burgers,” another adds.

Smashburger

Smashburger

The only thing better than a mushroom Swiss burger? One with truffle essence. The TRUFFLE MUSHROOM SMASH at Smashburger is a bougie upgrade with Certified Angus Beef® burger, sautéed Crimini Mushrooms, aged Swiss cheese, and truffle mayo on a butter-toasted bun. “These are delicious,” a Redditor confirms. “My favorite, melts in your mouth!” a Facebooker added. “I used to get this every week along with sweet potato fries and salted caramel milkshake when I lived near a Smashburger. Soooo addicted to them,’ another said.

The Habit Burger

Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger & Grill also has an elevated, umami-heavy favorite, the Portabella Char. It comes loaded with a freshly chargrilled beef patty, sautéed Portabella mushrooms, sweet caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, melted cheese, and roasted garlic aioli, all served on a toasted bun. “The Habit is so damn good. I just love the fact they chargrill their burgers like BK does. That burger taste is my personal favorite,” a Redditor says.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen

The Dairy Queen Mushroom Swiss GrillBurger is another popular version, featuring a 100% beef patty topped with savory mushroom sauce, Swiss cheese, and mayo, served on a warm, toasted bun. “I would like to express my gratitude for what I believe to be the best traditional fast food burger ever handed through a window: The DQ Mushroom Swiss. Where I come from they come HOT. Like burn your mouth hot. And they can be a mess, there’s a lot of oozing that goes on. But the amount of umami punch they deliver is unequaled. It’s like shooting yourself through the head with a shotgun loaded with glutamate,” says a Redditor. Another adds that it is definitely “one of the better ones with a good amount of mushrooms and nice flavor.”

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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