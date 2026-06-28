These chains serve diners’ favorite mushroom Swiss burgers with rich flavor and melty cheese.

A burger smothered in mushrooms and Swiss cheese isn’t for everyone, as both the veggie and cheese styles are either loved or loathed by diners. If you are a fan of the pungent cheese and the mild fungi, then you probably understand that the combination can be magnificent. You can’t get a delicious mushroom Swiss burger at every chain, and among those that have it on the menu, some are better than others. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best mushroom Swiss burgers, according to diners.

Culver’s

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The Mushroom & Swiss burger is a leveled-up ButterBurger, according to fans. It consists of a “fresh, never frozen beef seared on the grill and topped with white button mushrooms seasoned and sautéed in butter, plus real Wisconsin Swiss cheese on a lightly buttered, toasted bun.” Diners confirm it is worth ordering. “Culver’s is good,” a Redditor confirms.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s charbroiled Mushroom & Swiss, is another fan favorite, featuring a Quarter Pound 100% Angus beef patty topped with melted Swiss and finished with mushroom sauce, all served on a perfectly toasted Brioche-style bun. “The Hardee’s mushroom and swiss burger is delicious because of the mushroom sauce combined with the sweetness of the bun. Also, the 1/3 pound patty fills you up more than the all natural version that Carl’s has,” a Redditor says. “Hardees keeps it simple and damn delicious! I am addicted to Hardees mushroom swiss burgers,” another adds.

Smashburger

The only thing better than a mushroom Swiss burger? One with truffle essence. The TRUFFLE MUSHROOM SMASH at Smashburger is a bougie upgrade with Certified Angus Beef® burger, sautéed Crimini Mushrooms, aged Swiss cheese, and truffle mayo on a butter-toasted bun. “These are delicious,” a Redditor confirms. “My favorite, melts in your mouth!” a Facebooker added. “I used to get this every week along with sweet potato fries and salted caramel milkshake when I lived near a Smashburger. Soooo addicted to them,’ another said.

The Habit Burger

The Habit Burger & Grill also has an elevated, umami-heavy favorite, the Portabella Char. It comes loaded with a freshly chargrilled beef patty, sautéed Portabella mushrooms, sweet caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, melted cheese, and roasted garlic aioli, all served on a toasted bun. “The Habit is so damn good. I just love the fact they chargrill their burgers like BK does. That burger taste is my personal favorite,” a Redditor says.

Dairy Queen

The Dairy Queen Mushroom Swiss GrillBurger is another popular version, featuring a 100% beef patty topped with savory mushroom sauce, Swiss cheese, and mayo, served on a warm, toasted bun. “I would like to express my gratitude for what I believe to be the best traditional fast food burger ever handed through a window: The DQ Mushroom Swiss. Where I come from they come HOT. Like burn your mouth hot. And they can be a mess, there’s a lot of oozing that goes on. But the amount of umami punch they deliver is unequaled. It’s like shooting yourself through the head with a shotgun loaded with glutamate,” says a Redditor. Another adds that it is definitely “one of the better ones with a good amount of mushrooms and nice flavor.”