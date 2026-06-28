From diner classics to bakery favorites, these cherry pies earn high praise from diners.

Cherry pie is a classic American dessert made with sweet or tart cherries baked in a flaky pie crust. While it can be made with frozen cherries any time of the year, summer is definitely cherry pie season, as the berries can be harvested fresh. Your local farmstand might have the freshest cherry pie imaginable. If you are having a craving and can’t make it out to the country, there are a handful of chains serving diner-approved cherry pie by the slice or whole pie. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best cherry pie, according to diners.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s is famous for its extensive pie selection, including cherry. The restaurant’s extra-flaky, made-from-scratch crusts are filled with delicious cherries. While many of the brick-and-mortar restaurants are closed, you can enjoy a frozen, ready-to-bake version, sold at your local grocery store. “Way better than expected. Really good for a frozen pie,” a Redditor says.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins’ Cherry Pie features sweet and tangy cherries baked inside a golden double lattice crust. The homestyle version is beloved by cherry pie aficionados. “My favorite cherry pie,” a Facebooker says.

Bakers Square

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Baker’s Square takes cherry pie seriously, serving up an award-winning version. The cherry pie is the American Pie Council Winner 2002. “This Is Pie City!!! We order pies from here often, and have found good pumpkin, great pecan, and wonderful fruit pies,” a Yelper says.

Village Inn

Famous for its “The Best Pie in America” slogan, Village Inn serves a whole or by-the-slice traditional cherry pie, as well as limited-time creations like the Cherry Jubilee Pie (a mix of chocolate and sweet cherries) that keeps diners coming back for more.

Grand Traverse Pie

Grand Traverse Pie serves its signature Cherry Crumb Pie, made with locally sourced Michigan cherries. It is so next-level amazing that people order it via Goldbelly and have them shipped around the country. “I’ll be honest- I’m not much of a pie person, least of all Cherry. It’s just not my jam. I thought for sure Grand Traverse Pie would be too commercial and that a cute little roadside stand would win. When we stopped in, I grabbed some muffins and other baked goods, just in case. I was delightfully wrong. All 6 of us agreed this Cherry Crumb Pie was the best pie we had ever had. (And 3 of us don’t even like pie very much) a delicious, sweet crust and crumbly topping. A perfectly balanced filling,” a Yelper said.