Find the top barbecue restaurants serving the best rib and brisket pairings, according to fans.

Serious meat eaters are well aware that there are two absolute BBQ delicacies that are difficult to cook right: Ribs and brisket. It takes someone who seriously knows how to season, rub, and smoke meat to really get them right, which is why many people don’t even attempt to cook them on their own, instead relying on the expertise of a pitmaster. Where can you get the best combo of the two? Here are 5 BBQ chains with the best rib-and-brisket combos, according to diners.

The Salt Lick BBQ[/sladetitle] The Salt Lick BBQ is a legendary Texas BBQ joint with locations in Texas and a few others across the country. If you walk in hungry, order the “Family Style” option at the restaurant, which is an all-you-can-eat feast of beef brisket, sausage, pork ribs, potato salad, coleslaw, and beans for $33.95 per person. Or, for a smaller brisket-and-ribs dinner, you can order Thurman’s Choice for $22.95, which comes with brisket, pork ribs, and sausage. [slidetitle num="2"]Sonny’s BBQ[/sladetitle] The Create Your Own BBQ Bundle at Sonny’s is a customizable platter that lets you choose 2 meats, 3 Pint-Sidekicks, and bread. They also have a “Family Feast” for four, which comes with Pulled Pork, sliced brisket, BBQ chicken, and Sweet & Smokey St. Louis Ribs, plus BBQ beans, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, cornbread, and four sweet teas. [slidetitle num="3"]4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse allows you to choose brisket and ¼ rack of ribs as part of their meat platters, including the 3×2 and the 2×2, but expect to pay extra as each has an upcharge. “I know it’s a ‘chain’ now, but i think it’s a step above Sonny’s etc,” one diner writes. “Some of their meat, like the pork and burnt ends are a little heavily sauced. But in general I’ve never been disappointed with any meal I’ve had there,” they added. “I like them better than Sonny’s. As far as a chain BBQ,” writes another.

Mission BBQ

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Mission BBQ, a fast-growing chain with patriotic flair, offers generous portions of meat in its samplers, including the two- or three-meat sampler, which comes with your choice of BBQ meats, such as St. Louis ribs and brisket, plus sides of your choice. “The food was the best I had ever tasted. The brisket was incredible and the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has some of the best ribs and brisket among chains. They offer a few “Famous Feasts,” including the Feast for 2, which comes with “generous helpings” of Ribs, Country-Roasted Chicken, a choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn, and Corn Bread Muffins, and is served family-style for two to three people. “It’s the only ‘chain’ BBQ restaurant I’ll eat at,” one Redditor says.