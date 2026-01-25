5 Steakhouse Dinners That Still Come With Soup, Salad, and Bread

Old-school steakhouse meals that still include soup, salad, and fresh bread with your steak.

Going out to a steakhouse is not cheap, even for the most budget-friendly options, so diners want to make sure they’re getting their money’s worth. That means expecting the most basic combo of bread, soup, and salad with their steaks, a classic combo that hits the spot every time. Many chain restaurants offer fantastic sides as part of the meal, while others upcharge depending on the menu. If you’re in the mood for an old-school meal, here are five steakhouses where the meal still comes with soup, salad, and fresh bread.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Guests at LongHorn Steakhouse can enjoy a real steak dinner with all the sides, including fresh bread at the table. Steak options such as the Outlaw Ribeye or the LongHorn Porterhouse come with one salad and one side, and guests can choose a soup for the side like Southwest Chicken Tortilla Soup (a flavorful and hearty soup loaded with roasted chicken, corn, green chiles, and pinto beans, topped with crispy tortilla strips and fresh green onions). Diners can also enjoy the Loaded Potato Soup or Shrimp and Lobster Chowder.

Black Angus

Black Angus diners can choose two “sidekicks” with every delicious steak meal, like the Bone-In Ribeye and Filet Mignon Center Cut. These sides include the Garden Salad, Loaded Baked Potato Soup, or Steak Soup for a classic steakhouse meal. There’s also a Caesar Salad and Wedge Salad on the premium sides menu for those who don’t mind paying a little extra.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris has a Ruth’s 3 Course for $60, which includes a starter, entrée, a personal side, and a personal dessert. Guests can choose from Steak House Salad, Caesar Salad, or the Soup of the Day for their starter, and Creamed Spinach, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Roasted Brussels Sprouts as the sides. Entrées include 6 oz Filet & Shrimp, so you’re getting the full experience. Bread and butter is served at the table.

Outback Steakhouse

Aside from lovely fresh bread at the table, all of Outback Steakhouse‘s steaks, like the Victoria’s Filet Mignon, come with two freshly-made sides. Sides include the House Salad, Caesar Salad, Baked Potato Soup, and French Onion Soup. Those looking for something a little more hearty can opt for a bowl of the Tasmanian Chili.

Logan’s Roadhouse

All steak entrees at Logan's Roadhouse like the Ribeye, New York Strip, or Porterhouse, include the choice of one side, Caesar or house salad, and delicious yeast rolls. Guests can choose from Loaded Baked Potato or Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice for their soups options. There's also Chili, made with fresh ground beef, diced tomatoes, ranch style beans and seasoned to perfection.