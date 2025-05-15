4 National Chains That Just Raised Menu Prices

If you feel like you can no longer afford to eat out, you're not alone. And we're not just talking pricey steakhouses. Many can't stomach the expense of fast food right now because costs are rising. According to a 2024 LendingTree survey, most Americans now see hitting the drive-thru as a "luxury."

The data showed three in four people usually eat fast food once a week or more, but (62%) are cutting back because of higher prices. In addition, 65% of Americans have been "shocked" by their fast-food bill in the last few months.

Restaurants are raising prices, in some cases significantly, and it's causing Americans to tighten their budgets. Recent findings by FinanceBuzz reveal the price hike of fast food over the last five years. The study followed 16 popular chains and found that all of them raised their prices astronomically with some of your go-to places increasing prices more than 30%, which is greater than the inflation rate of 22% and doing it without a big announcement leaving customers with sticker shock.

Here are the four restaurants that have quietly increased prices greatly ranked in order of lowest to highest price jumps.

Applebee's

According to FinanceBuzz, Applebee's have raised their prices by 41% from 2020 to 2025. The Quesadilla Burger was $10.49 five years ago and is now $15.99. But the chain is trying to woo customers with the following deals:

-A free $10 gift card when you order $40 of food online. The offer ends 6/2/25.

-Half off late night select appetizers. There's no other details except the offer is dine in only and for a limited time.

-Special meal deals for two that include entrees and a full-size appetizer.

-All day drink specials.

Denny's

For decades, Denny's has been the go-do dinner, especially for breakfast and late night meals, but it's not so affordable anymore. Over the past five years, prices have crept up an average of 36%. One standout? The Build Your Own Grand Slam, which jumped by 52%. It's still a classic, but that value might not feel quite the same anymore.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays has faced financial difficulties over the last few years, and filed for bankruptcy in 2024 citing challenges as a result of the pandemic and "capital structure," according to a press release. The chain that had over 600 locations worldwide, now has 85 restaurants in the U.S. per its website.

Fridays has jacked up the priced 45%, according to FinanceBuzz. The beloved sizzling chicken and cheese dish was $12.69 five years ago and is now $20.59. However, the chain is also doing promotions such as $5 happy hour and .50 wings from every Monday from 5pm-close trying to lure in customers.

IHOP|/slidetitle]

The biggest jump in price gouging is IHOP and by a lot. While it's not uncommon for restaurants to raise costs and pass it off to customers, menu prices have shot up an astounding 82%, nearly four times the inflation rate.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to the data, IHOP's famous Two x Two x Two was $5.49 five years ago, but is now $12.59. Even milkshake prices have almost doubled from $3.29 to $7.99. Ouch!

While inflation impacts every industry, some chains have raised menu prices well beyond the national average—without customers knowing until they received a giant bill. As the FinanceBuzz study shows, the cost of a night out continues to climb, often more than you realize until the bill arrives.