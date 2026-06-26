5 Restaurant Chains With the Most Underrated Entrées, According to Diners

Diners share the best hidden gems and slept-on fast food dishes to order right now.

Many diners have that one restaurant they swear by, where the food may not be flashy but the quality is consistently excellent. Some of these spots have specific dishes diners say deserve more attention, simply because the taste and quality is exceptional. If you’re looking for some true hidden gems from fast-food must-haves to seafood treats, add the following spots to your list: Here are five chains where the food is very underrated, diners say.

Taco Bell

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Taco Bell’s Spicy Potato Soft Taco is an underrated classic, diners rave. “I get one every time I go to Taco Bell. It’s the best menu item in my opinion,” one fan shared. “My go-to bell order. I love these things,” another agreed.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a delicious fried catfish plate that easily rivals the steaks. “The underrated items here are the fried dishes,” one diner said. “I had the chicken fritter and ribs platter but I’ve had the fried catfish before and it was amazing and a huge portion of crispy fish.”

KFC

KFC’s Mac & Cheese is a hidden gem, diners say. “KFC is still my top for fast food mac and cheese,” one diner said. “Is it the best mac and cheese in the world? No. Is it something I crave now and then? Absolutely!” another said.

Arby’s

Arby’s deserves more kudos for its excellent sandwiches, fans say. “Arby’s beef and cheddar sandwich is phenomenal and hasn’t changed at all in decades. Everyone scoffs at Arby’s but it’s by far the most slept on fast food chain in my opinion,” one fan said. The gyros are also outstanding.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod options are some of the best you can get, fans say. “Come for the burgers, stay for the cod and curds,” one Redditor commented. “It’s outstanding,” another agreed.