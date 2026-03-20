5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Fish You’ve Never Heard Of

These smaller restaurant chains serve delicious fried fish that diners love.

If you’re in the mood for seafood but tired of the same old same old, it might be time to take a little road trip, or try a place you had no idea even existed. While seafood chains like Red Lobster and Long John Silver’s are very well-known across the U.S., there are several smaller chains that are serving up delicious fried fish diners can’t get enough of. Here are five chain restaurants with the best fried fish you need to try ASAP.

David’s Catfish House

David’s Catfish House is a Southern seafood chain serving up delicious catfish, shrimp, and more. “The fried fish reminded me of my dad’s fresh caught-then fried (which has always been very hard to beat in flavor & batter when I order it at restaurants). Everything came out quick, but fresh!” one diner shared. “The portions are also huge, you will have enough to eat!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Flying Fish

The Flying Fish seafood chain has fan-favorite fried fish baskets, crawfish boils, and more on the menu diners love. “I went for dinner and oh my gosh, the fresh catfish was out of this world—perfectly crispy on the outside, flaky and tender inside, no greasy aftermath at all!” one fan said about this hidden gem. “Paired it with the redfish (grilled to perfection with just the right seasoning), and it was absolute heaven.”

Catfish King

Texans need no introduction to the Catfish King chain. “I love catfish, so I was thrilled when my husband took me to Catfish King. The catfish fillets were absolutely heavenly!” one diner said. “All the sides were fantastic as well. We will definitely be regulars because it’s hard to get really good catfish, but this is definitely the place!”

Chicken Express

Chicken Express is another Texas-based chain famous for delicious fried chicken but also for outstanding fried catfish. “I have usually ordered the chicken tenders and gravy, which is a delicious meal. Today I had the exquisite fried fish. It was crispy outside and moist inside, with just right balance of crunch,” one diner shared.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub is a New England-based chain that has Fish & Chips, New England Fried Shrimp, and more on the menu. The chain also has Crispy Fish Fillet Tacos made with fresh cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and chipotle sauce in warm flour tortillas, and served with guacamole, sour cream, a fresh lime and one side.