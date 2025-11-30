5 Chain Restaurants Diners Say Have the Best Fried Chicken in 2025

With all of the quality restaurants chains out there, even when it comes to fast food, it’s hard to determine where the best one is for your current craving. To the internet!. After all, it’s not just there for TikTok, doom scrolling, and posting your dinner on Instagram. It can be a wonderful tool when it comes to reviews, and more importantly, what we spend our money on when it comes to food. Here’s where fried chicken enthusiasts say the crispiest, juiciest chicken comes from.

Popeyes

Diners are really backing up Popeyes, saying that they have hands-down the best fried chicken. “Best take here. Popeyes is undisputed #1 for taste and texture in my book,” one fan said. “Popeyes is the best national chain,” another said.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s, a chain within the south, has won over many with their fried chicken recipe. “Church’s in overall taste and quality,” one fan stated. They did go on to say that a close 2nd is Popeyes.

KFC

This may seem like an obvious one, continuing to meet expectations, KFC was backed by quite a few fans of the popular fried chicken restaurant. “I go KFC buckets. And their gravy is hands down best in the game. Best chicken sandwich I’d probably also have to say KFC,” one fan said.

Jollibee

A different fried chicken fan gave a shout out to Popeyes before backing another strong contender. “Popeyes or Jollibees,” a fan said about their fried chicken. “Jollibees does come with a side of gravy to dip your chicken with.” A few more fans of the chain backed up Jollibees, as well.

Bojangles

Another restaurant with a solid fried chicken game is Bojangles, a chain in the south. "Bojangles is the only answer to this question," one fan of the restaurant said on Reddit. As a long time Travel and Food journalist, I back this. Easily one of my favorite chains when traveling throughout the south.