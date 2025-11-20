7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Most Authentic Southern Fried Chicken

Southern-fried chicken is one of the most well-known and popular American cuisines, obviously perfected in the South but available across the country. What sets Southern-fried chicken apart from other fried offerings is the way the chicken is prepped: Bone-in pieces of high-quality bird coated in crispy seasoned batter, using traditional methods like buttermilk marinade to give the chicken that beautiful juicy taste and texture. So where can you get the really good stuff? Here are seven chains serving the most authentic Southern-fried chicken.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s roots are firmly planted in the South, and their chicken sandwiches are raved about across the country. “Whatever they do to that chicken sandwich, I don’t know if it’s a magical pickle or what, but dang if those aren’t good sandwiches,” one fan said.

Bojangles

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern chicken, biscuits and tea made fresh daily from real recipes, and with a friendly smile, the chain says. “I have always been a pretty huge fan of Bojangles, their chicken supreme combo being my favorite. Their fries always have great seasoning and I like using their buffalo and ranch sauces,” one diner said.

Popeyes

Hailing from New Orleans, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen needs no introduction—the restaurant is one of the most well-known fast-food chicken chains in the U.S. The chain is also offering a Cajun Thanksgiving turkey for anyone who wants to take a load off this holiday season.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken was started in Mason, Tennessee, 60 years ago and shows no signs of slowing down. "Not to be confused with Nashville hot chicken; we serve southern spicy fried chicken. We make all our southern sides in-house daily; from shredding fresh cabbage for our coleslaw to cutting potatoes for our potato salad," the chain says.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens is proud to serve up authentic Southern-fried chicken. “From the outset, 100% all-natural premium tenders have been the building block for our entire menu,” the chains says. “Our time-tested recipe has become a household favorite, locking in flavor with our southern-style buttermilk marinade, and lightly breaded by hand with every order.”

Zaxby’s

The fried chicken fingers at Georgia-based chain Zaxby’s are delicious, diners say, but the sauce is what really sets the chain apart. “Sure—we built this house on delicious chicken, but nobody can out-sauce us! From our legendary Zax Sauce® to the day’s newest flavor—pick a favorite and take great chicken to the next level,” the restaurant says.

KFC

Despite consistency issues between locations when done right, Kentucky Fried Chicken is still one of the most popular choices for mainstream Southern-fried chicken you can get. “Ya I get kfc a few times a month always during peak time and it’s never soggy. The two piece dark meat hits basically the same as it always has. The sides are another story,” one diner said.