5 Restaurant Chains With Ribs That Range From Pricey to a Steal

Ribs are one of the most popular menu items at any BBQ restaurant, and even at regular chains that offer this delicious slow-cooked meat. Prices obviously vary depending on location and the amount of food offered, but lots of restaurants offer reasonable prices for a full rack/slab of ribs, while others veer on the more expensive side. What do they all have in common? Excellent ribs. Here are five chains with ribs that fit any budget, from expensive to a total bargain.

Gus’s BBQ

Gus’s BBQ offers up a full rack of Memphis Baby Back Ribs for $38.95. “Absolutely wonderful BBQ restaurant that combines delicious food, southern hospitality, and a love for what they do. The ribs are cooked to perfection and fall off the bones, delicious even without any sauce,” one diner said.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse has a delicious full rack of Baby Back Ribs for $27.49. “Our Baby Back Ribs are slow cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce,” the chain says. Each order comes with two generous sides, so come hungry!

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse offers a full slab of fall-off-the-bone ribs for $27.49, which is slow cooked with a unique blend of seasonings and signature BBQ sauce and served with choice of two sides. “The food exceeded my expectations: the baby back ribs were juicy and not overly sauced, and both the mashed potatoes and seasoned rice were delicious,” one fan shared.

Chili’s

Chili’s offers guests a full rack of ribs for $26.79, a great deal for a fan-favorite menu item. This platter consists of a full rack of Baby Back Ribs slow-cooked and smoked in-house with house BBQ sauce. Served with fries and white cheddar mac and cheese, this is a very filling meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ guests can get a full rack of Baby Back Ribs for $26.29. “Best ribs I have ever had! The brisket, either moist or lean, was delicious. The pulled pork and turkey were also great!” one happy diner said.