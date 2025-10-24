5 Restaurant Chains With the Best BBQ Ribs, According to Chefs

BBQ ribs are a meat lover’s dream—but finding the perfect rack can be a challenge. Not every spot delivers the full package: ribs that are expertly cooked, deeply seasoned, and bursting with flavor. While local smokehouses often steal the spotlight, some restaurant chains are quietly serving up ribs that hold their own against top pitmasters. To uncover the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! turned to professional chefs for their expert picks. From rich, smoky depth to that ideal fall-off-the-bone tenderness, these chef-approved rib joints are earning high praise from culinary pros—and they just might surprise you.

Jim ‘N Nick’s

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q is built on a made from scratch philosophy—you won’t find a freezer or microwave anywhere in the kitchen. This small but growing chain has earned a strong reputation for authentic Southern barbecue, warm hospitality, and a deep commitment to community values. It’s a go-to for Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. “Jim ‘N Nick’s impresses me with their slow-smoked meats and exceptional ribs—fresh meat makes the difference,” he says.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is a casual BBQ place with a lively atmosphere and delicious food. It’s a top choice for Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. “You can always count on their ribs to be tender and flavorful,” he says. “This meat always slides off the bone and it’s one of the best bbq experiences you can have.”

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s is an award-winning BBQ chain that’s won more than 700 awards in categories like “Best Ribs” and “BBQ Sauce”.”Their ribs are slowly smoked for hours,” says Chef Andew. “The focus they have on the bark is what makes them stand out,” he explains. Famous Dave’s ribs are always tender and have an authentic smokehouse flavor, showing off deep Southern BBQ traditions.”

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ is a small Southern chain that’s earned a reputation for delivering unforgettable barbecue. “Corky’s Ribs are smoked at a low heat and for long periods of time and smothered in their signature Memphis BBQ sauce,” says Chef Andrew. “The flavor really explodes in your mouth and anyone can order them online and have them shipped to their doorstep.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Hot & Blue

Red Hot & Blue is another small Southern BBQ chain that have a neighborhood joint feel and never disappoints. “For over three decades, Red Hot & Blue has been serving authentic hickory smoked BBQ favorites that are cooked slowly with hickory logs to enhance the flavor,” says Chef Andrew. The restaurants are also so committed to freshness that they make their famous Grandma’s Potato Salad every four hours. This is honestly BBQ at its best!”