5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Caesar Salads, According to Chefs

A classic Caesar salad is the perfect starter for any entrée or can be the meal itself. It’s a satisfying balance of flavors, textures, and rich, creamy dressing that feels both light and substantial. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional recipe or enjoy a more modern twist, some restaurant chains truly elevate this iconic dish. Caesar salad is a staple on many menus, so there’s no shortage of options, but to find the chains that serve the best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite spots.

The Capital Grille

Known for its delicious steak and seafood, The Capital Grille also serves a great Caesar salad that’s available for lunch or dinner. “The salad is tossed with a delightful Caesar dressing and finished with Grana Padano cheese providing a richness that perfectly balances the flavors and house-made croutons that give it a satisfying crunch,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California.

Panera Bread

For a more casual option, Panera Bread offers a chicken Caesar salad with a classic Caesar dressing. “The Caesar salad at Panera Bread features romaine lettuce topped with chicken, black pepper & sea salt croutons with Caesar dressing and a sprinkle of shaved Parmesan–it’s simple, yet flavorful,” says Chef Andrew.

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Caesar Salads

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is beloved for their unique pizza toppings and the side Caesar salad is the perfect addition to any order. “CPK has a straightforward freshly cut romaine Caesar salad that’s tasty and crunchy,” says Chef Andew.

LG’s Prime Steakhouse

LG’s Prime Steakhouse is a small chain in the Palm Springs area and it’s worth stopping by when you’re in town. “LG’s Caesar salad is one of the best I’ve ever had,” says Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “It’s made to order, right at your table.” Kirk explains, “The lettuce itself is always perfectly crisp, and the dressing is fresh, zesty, and made with all of the classic ingredients.” She adds, “Plus- The older I get, the longer I let them sprinkle parmesan on my salad. Not caring what anybody thinks…It’s a perk of aging. Load me up!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

El Gaucho

El Gaucho is a well-known steakhouse in the Pacific Northwest region and according to Marissa Stevens, Recipe Developer & Founder, Pinch and Swirl, you can find the “best” Caesar salad there. “They have great steaks, but they’re equally famous for their tableside Caesar salad,” she says. “My husband and I first discovered it when we lived in Seattle, and it’s one of those experiences that always makes my mouth water to think of,” she shares. Stevens says, “They get the proportions of everything just right, emulsifying the dressing right in the wooden bowl in front of you. But I think the detail that really makes it stand out is using both Pecorino Romano and Parmesan Reggiano.” She adds, “the sharp, salty pecorino cuts through the richness, while the parmesan adds that classic nutty depth. It’s an astonishingly good salad.” The salad is so legendary, the recipe is posted on their website.