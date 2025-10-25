5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chili, According to Chefs

Whether it’s loaded with beef, packed with different types of beans or bold spices, a great bowl of chili is the ultimate comfort food—especially when the temperatures drop. While homemade chili is the best, some restaurant chains are serving up versions that even chefs say are worth seeking out. To find out which bowls bring the most flavor and depth, we asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, to share his favorite spots. From slow-simmered recipes to just the right balance of heat and heartiness, these chains are serving chili that goes beyond basic.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is known for their freshly made burgers, but Chef Andew says the chili is outstanding. “Wendy’s chili is made with fresh ground beef daily and slow cooked in a tomato sauce with beans, onions, vegetables and spices.” He says, “It comes with a well balanced heat and down to earth robust texture.” He adds, “What’s great is when they get extra meat from burgers not being used for an order they add it to the chili for extra flavor texture that really takes it an extra mile.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s

Warm up on a chilly day with Culver’s chili. It’s flavorful and has the right balance of ingredients, says Chef Andrew. “The chili is slow cooked home-style beef with kidney beans, tomatoes, peppers, onion and celery and seasoned with a secret blend of peppery spices that give it a medium heat,” says Chef Andrew. He adds, “This chili tastes just like the one past down for generations that makes you beg for the recipe. This only means that this makes it the perfect pairing for cheese curds and fries!”

Panera Bread

Panera Bread is the place to go for gourmet soups and sandwiches, but the chain also has delicious chili. “Panera Bread takes a little different approach on their chili by making it with dark-meat turkey,” Chef Andrew points out. “This provides a lighter, and more protein packed version of chili that also has chickpeas, and edamame,” he says. “This unique combination along with the smoky flavor and cumin based broth really shines through.” He adds, “This is definitely a chili worth trying and super clean flavors and for the health conscious crowd it packs a nutritional balance with a fast casual atmosphere.”

Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati-style chili restaurant chain founded in 1949 and is beloved for their innovative recipes and unique flavors like chili served over spaghetti. “From chili fries and chili hot dogs, burritos smothered in chili and baked potatoes topped with chili and cheese, this chain has it all and it’s great,” says Chef Andrew. “The flavor is spot on and it’s consistent at every location,” he adds.

Gold Star Chili

Another Cincinnati based chain people love is Gold Star, which opened its doors back in the 1960s. “This iconic spot is made with a bolder, but spicier meat sauce,” says Chef Andrew. “The recipe has stood the test of time for over 60 years and is so top secret that only three people know the details.” He adds, “This is my go to when I want a chili done right every time! Never heard a single customer complain, they always leave full and happy!”